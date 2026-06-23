ETV Bharat / technology

iPhone Air 2 Tipped To Receive Dual Rear Cameras And A Chipset Downgrade

Hyderabad: Apple's iPhone Air 2 will reportedly feature a dual rear camera setup and use a downgraded chipset compared to iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max handsets, according to tipster Lanzuk's post shared on Korean platform Naver. The iPhone Air 2 is expected to be the successor of the original iPhone Air, Apple's thinnest iPhone, which was launched in September 2025. The purported device could likely be unveiled in early 2027, alongside the base iPhone 18 and the iPhone 18e. While the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and Apple's first foldable device, referred to as the iPhone Ultra, are expected to be launched in September 2026.

Dual Cameras Mark Key Upgrade

According to the post, the iPhone Air 2 will house two 48MP rear camera sensors. This marks a significant upgrade from the current iPhone Air, which features a single 48MP camera, seen as one of its biggest drawbacks.

Screenshot of Lanzuk's post on Naver (Image Credit: Naver)

Chip Downgrade Expected

However, the post also points out that the iPhone Air 2 will have a compromise in terms of performance. The purported handset is expected to ship with Apple's standard A20 chip rather than the more advanced A20 Pro, which is expected to power the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Moreover, the iPhone Ultra is likely to run on the A20 Pro.