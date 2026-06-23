iPhone Air 2 Tipped To Receive Dual Rear Cameras And A Chipset Downgrade
According to a Korean tipster, Apple's iPhone Air 2 will feature dual rear cameras but drop the A20 Pro chip for a standard A20.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple's iPhone Air 2 will reportedly feature a dual rear camera setup and use a downgraded chipset compared to iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max handsets, according to tipster Lanzuk's post shared on Korean platform Naver. The iPhone Air 2 is expected to be the successor of the original iPhone Air, Apple's thinnest iPhone, which was launched in September 2025. The purported device could likely be unveiled in early 2027, alongside the base iPhone 18 and the iPhone 18e. While the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and Apple's first foldable device, referred to as the iPhone Ultra, are expected to be launched in September 2026.
Dual Cameras Mark Key Upgrade
According to the post, the iPhone Air 2 will house two 48MP rear camera sensors. This marks a significant upgrade from the current iPhone Air, which features a single 48MP camera, seen as one of its biggest drawbacks.
Chip Downgrade Expected
However, the post also points out that the iPhone Air 2 will have a compromise in terms of performance. The purported handset is expected to ship with Apple's standard A20 chip rather than the more advanced A20 Pro, which is expected to power the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Moreover, the iPhone Ultra is likely to run on the A20 Pro.
The A20 chip is believed to be built on a 2nm process. Notably, the standard iPhone 18 is also expected to use the same A20 chip, placing the iPhone Air 2 in line with the base model rather than the Pro range.
This represents a shift from last year's approach, when Apple equipped the original iPhone Air with the A19 Pro chipset, the same chip used in the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Cost Pressures Behind the Decision
The move to use a standard chip rather than a Pro variant is thought to be linked to rising component costs. Opting for the A20 chip could help Apple keep production costs down, particularly given the costs associated with TSMC's next-generation 2nm manufacturing process.
Launch Timeline and Specifications
Apple's iPhone Air 2 is expected to launch in early 2027 alongside the standard iPhone 18. The device is reportedly being developed under the codename V62 and could feature a 6.55-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
While the dual-camera upgrade addresses a long-standing criticism of the original iPhone Air, the reported chip downgrade suggests Apple may be drawing a sharper line between its standard and Pro lineups going forward. As with all unreleased device leaks, these details remain unconfirmed until Apple makes an official announcement.