iPhone Air 2 Renders Suggest Dual 48MP Rear Cameras, Says Jon Prosser
iPhone Air 2 could feature a dual 48MP rear camera setup, a redesigned Face ID system, and Apple's new A20 chipset, per ftp's Jon Prosser.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is reportedly planning to expand its iPhone lineup beyond the usual September launch window, with the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and the iPhone Air 2 to arrive in early 2027. While Apple has yet to confirm these plans officially, new renders of the purported iPhone Air 2 have surfaced on the internet, hinting at a redesigned camera setup and an upgraded chipset.
According to Jon Prosser, a prominent tipster and leaker of Front Page Tech (ftp.), the iPhone Air 2 could address the key criticism of the first-generation model by adding a second rear camera. He says his renders are based on information sourced from Apple's supply chain.
The original iPhone Air, launched in September 2025, features a single 48MP Fusion main camera shared with other iPhone 17 series models. However, several reports suggest the iPhone 18 series, including the base and the Pro devices, could continue using 48MP rear cameras.
Prosser says the iPhone Air 2 will carry a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, alongside the 48MP main rear camera, with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS), an f/1.6 aperture, and 2X telephoto capability.
Face ID redesign and new chipset
Prosser also claims Apple could rework the Face ID system and shrink it to free up internal space for the dual rear camera setup, while keeping the phone's slim profile intact.
The iPhone Air 2 is expected to run on Apple's 2nm A20 or A20 Pro chipset and retain the titanium chassis introduced on the current model.
Prosser's claims align with recent forecasts from JP Morgan analysts, who expect Apple to raise prices on next-generation models by roughly $50 (approximately Rs 4,800), though other reports suggest hikes of up to $300 (approximately Rs 28,600) for select models.
iPhone Air 2: Additional specifications
Earlier reports suggest the iPhone Air 2 could feature a 6.55-inch LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, paired with the A20 Pro chipset. The second-generation iPhone Air is currently expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e in spring 2027.