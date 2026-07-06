ETV Bharat / technology

iPhone Air 2 Renders Suggest Dual 48MP Rear Cameras, Says Jon Prosser

FTP's Jon Prosser says the iPhone AIr successor will address the main criticism of the first-generation model by adding a second rear camera. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple is reportedly planning to expand its iPhone lineup beyond the usual September launch window, with the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and the iPhone Air 2 to arrive in early 2027. While Apple has yet to confirm these plans officially, new renders of the purported iPhone Air 2 have surfaced on the internet, hinting at a redesigned camera setup and an upgraded chipset.

According to Jon Prosser, a prominent tipster and leaker of Front Page Tech (ftp.), the iPhone Air 2 could address the key criticism of the first-generation model by adding a second rear camera. He says his renders are based on information sourced from Apple's supply chain.

The original iPhone Air, launched in September 2025, features a single 48MP Fusion main camera shared with other iPhone 17 series models. However, several reports suggest the iPhone 18 series, including the base and the Pro devices, could continue using 48MP rear cameras.

Prosser says the iPhone Air 2 will carry a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, alongside the 48MP main rear camera, with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS), an f/1.6 aperture, and 2X telephoto capability.