ETV Bharat / technology

Apple iPhone Air 2: Everything We Know From Release Date, Price, To Camera Upgrades

Hyderabad: Apple is expected to launch the second generation of its slimmest iPhone, the iPhone Air 2, next spring, alongside the standard iPhone 18 and the next-generation most affordable iPhone 18e.

According to online reports, the iPhone Air 2 is likely to feature several meaningful upgrades over its predecessor, including a second rear camera, a more powerful chipset, and improved battery life.

iPhone Air 2: Expected Launch

Apple's September 2026 event confirmed what had been long reported: the company has split its iPhone launch calendar into two windows. The iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and iPhone Duo — Apple's first foldable device — were all unveiled in the autumn, while the iPhone Air 2, base iPhone 18, and iPhone 18e were absent. This clearly points towards a separate launch event in spring 2027.

A Bloomberg report has since confirmed that the Air 2 is coming in 2027, putting to rest earlier speculation that Apple might replace the slim model with an iPhone 18 Plus instead.

iPhone Air 2: Expected price

The iPhone Air 2 is expected to be available in three storage models: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. In India, the introductory retail price of the base 256GB model could be at Rs 1.20 lakh, the 512GB variant expected at Rs 1.40 lakh, and the 1TB model expected at Rs 1.60 lakh.

However, Apple's ex-CEO Tim Cook had said earlier that a price increase is unavoidable, citing rising component costs. It remains unclear whether this price hike will affect the Air 2.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Prices Jump In India Following iPhone 18 Pro Lineup Launch

iPhone Air 2: Cameras

One of the biggest criticisms of the original iPhone Air was its single rear camera. At its price point, having just a single lens put it at a disadvantage against both Apple's own lineup and rival phones from other brands.

The iPhone Air 2 may finally fix this. A second 48MP ultra-wide camera is widely reported for the rear, which would bring it closer to the iPhone 17 and iPhone 18 in terms of versatility. The main 48MP camera is expected to carry over, along with an 18MP front camera.

It is worth noting that not every source agrees on this. Some reports suggest Apple may stick with a single camera for one more generation. Fitting a second lens into such a thin body also raises engineering questions — one reported design places the two cameras on opposite sides of the rear panel, an unusual layout for Apple.

iPhone Air 2: Design

The Air 2 will reportedly be measured at just 5.2mm thickness, 0.4mm less than the original Air's already slim 5.6mm body. Despite the reduction, the phone is expected to keep its titanium frame and Ceramic Shield Glass for durability.