Apple Plans Glass-Centric Redesign For 20th Anniversary iPhone Pro Models, Says Gurman
Apple is reportedly preparing a glass-centric design overhaul for its 20th anniversary iPhone Pro models, marking two decades since the original iPhone launched.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is planning a major design overhaul for its 20th anniversary iPhone Pro models, expected to launch in 2027. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, citing people familiar with the matter, the handsets will have a glass-centric design. He notes the change is expected to feature prominently on the iPhone Pro and Pro Max models set to launch next year, internally codenamed as V73 and V74, respectively.
According to Gurman, the new "glass-centric" look for the anniversary Pro models will feature glass on both the front and rear panels, curving into the middle frame from the sides. This suggests a return to the curved design philosophy last seen between the iPhone 6 and iPhone 11. He highlighted that a metal band is expected to sit between the two glass panels, separating them.
The report mentions that Apple's design studio had earlier planned a "more aspirational" version of the 20th anniversary iPhone models, using more glass over metal. However, the plan was reportedly scrapped due to manufacturing difficulties, particularly issues connecting the two glass panels, which would have made mass production challenging.
New display sizes for iPhone 20 Pro models
Separately, a report from Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station suggests Apple is testing two new display size options for the 20th anniversary iPhone lineup. One panel is said to measure approximately 6.4 inches and the other 7-inches. The former display could feature on the purported iPhone 20 Pro, while the latter larger screen may be reserved for the iPhone 20 Pro Max.
Apple has not confirmed any of these design or display details, and plans could still change as development continues ahead of next year's launch. If the report turns out to be accurate, then the redesign would be one of the most significant visual overhauls to the iPhone since the shift to flat-edged designs with the iPhone 12 in 2020.
It is worth noting that the anniversary model is expected to be a crucial launch for Apple, as iPhone plays a vital role in transforming the company into one of the world's most valuable businesses.
Analysts suggest the 20th anniversary model could serve as a flagship moment for Apple to showcase renewed design ambition, particularly as competition in the premium smartphone segment continues to intensify from rivals such as Samsung and Google.