ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Plans Glass-Centric Redesign For 20th Anniversary iPhone Pro Models, Says Gurman

Hyderabad: Apple is planning a major design overhaul for its 20th anniversary iPhone Pro models, expected to launch in 2027. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, citing people familiar with the matter, the handsets will have a glass-centric design. He notes the change is expected to feature prominently on the iPhone Pro and Pro Max models set to launch next year, internally codenamed as V73 and V74, respectively.

According to Gurman, the new "glass-centric" look for the anniversary Pro models will feature glass on both the front and rear panels, curving into the middle frame from the sides. This suggests a return to the curved design philosophy last seen between the iPhone 6 and iPhone 11. He highlighted that a metal band is expected to sit between the two glass panels, separating them.

The report mentions that Apple's design studio had earlier planned a "more aspirational" version of the 20th anniversary iPhone models, using more glass over metal. However, the plan was reportedly scrapped due to manufacturing difficulties, particularly issues connecting the two glass panels, which would have made mass production challenging.

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