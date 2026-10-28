Apple iPhone 18e: From A20 Chipset, Camera Upgrades To Launch Date - Everything We Know
Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18e in spring 2027, bringing a new A20 processor and a significantly upgraded front camera.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is reportedly planning to launch the iPhone 18e in early 2027, with new reports pointing to a new faster processor, a much-improved front camera, and a familiar design. Here's everything we know so far.
The iPhone 18e is expected to be Apple's next affordable smartphone, successor to the current iPhone 17e. The purported handset could launch alongside the standard iPhone 18 and the second-generation iPhone Air. According to a report by 9to5Mac, citing tipster Digital Chat Station, the device could feature the same design as its predecessor but will come with meaningful upgrades under the hood.
When will it launch, and what will be its cost?
Apple typically refreshes its budget iPhone lineup in the spring, and the iPhone 18e is expected to follow the same pattern. The phone could go on sale globally, including in India, around March or April 2027. It may be unveiled at a major Apple hardware event alongside the base iPhone 18 and the second-generation iPhone Air.
On pricing, the iPhone 18e is meant to be Apple's most affordable price bracket. For reference, the current iPhone 17e starts at Rs 79,900 in India following recent price changes. Analysts expect the 18e to stand in a similar range, though rising costs for memory and storage components could affect the final price and limit how many upgrades Apple can include at that level.
iPhone 18e: Expected specifications
One of the biggest upgrades is expected under the hood. The iPhone 18e could feature Apple's upcoming A20 chipset, built on a 2nm manufacturing process. In simple terms, this means the phone will be faster and more efficient than its predecessor, with better overall performance and improved battery life.
The iPhone 18e is expected to feature a 6.12-inch OLED display — the same size as the iPhone 17e. It could likely retain a standard 60Hz refresh rate, meaning it might miss out on Apple's ProMotion technology, which delivers smoother scrolling and animations on the premium Pro models.
It also remains unclear whether Apple will finally replace the traditional notch with the Dynamic Island pill-shaped cutout seen on newer iPhone models. The latest reports have not confirmed any change to the front design.
The rear camera is expected to remain a single 48MP camera, with no ultra-wide or telephoto lens, keeping costs down compared to Apple's more expensive models.
However, the front camera could feature a major upgrade. Apple is reportedly planning to fit the iPhone 18e with a 24MP selfie sensor, up from the 12MP camera on the iPhone 17e. For anyone who regularly takes selfies or relies on video calls, this will be a noticeable improvement.
Notably, Apple has not officially confirmed the iPhone 18e's existence, its specifications, or a launch date. Everything above are based on early reports. Buyers are advised to wait for an official announcement before making any decisions.