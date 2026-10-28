ETV Bharat / technology

Apple iPhone 18e: From A20 Chipset, Camera Upgrades To Launch Date - Everything We Know

In picture - iPhone 17e ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple is reportedly planning to launch the iPhone 18e in early 2027, with new reports pointing to a new faster processor, a much-improved front camera, and a familiar design. Here's everything we know so far.

The iPhone 18e is expected to be Apple's next affordable smartphone, successor to the current iPhone 17e. The purported handset could launch alongside the standard iPhone 18 and the second-generation iPhone Air. According to a report by 9to5Mac, citing tipster Digital Chat Station, the device could feature the same design as its predecessor but will come with meaningful upgrades under the hood.

When will it launch, and what will be its cost? Apple typically refreshes its budget iPhone lineup in the spring, and the iPhone 18e is expected to follow the same pattern. The phone could go on sale globally, including in India, around March or April 2027. It may be unveiled at a major Apple hardware event alongside the base iPhone 18 and the second-generation iPhone Air. On pricing, the iPhone 18e is meant to be Apple's most affordable price bracket. For reference, the current iPhone 17e starts at Rs 79,900 in India following recent price changes. Analysts expect the 18e to stand in a similar range, though rising costs for memory and storage components could affect the final price and limit how many upgrades Apple can include at that level. iPhone 18e: Expected specifications