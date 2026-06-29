ETV Bharat / technology

iPhone 18 Series Could Launch On September 8; Analysts Predict Up To $200 Price Hike

Hyderabad: Apple's iPhone 18 series is expected to launch in September. Although the Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to officially announce the launch date of its next-generation flagship smartphones. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman notes that the new Series could be unveiled on September 8, the second week of the month. He explained Apple's iPhone launch events typically fall on Tuesday or Wednesday in September, following the US Labour Day holiday. According to Gurman, this timing provides Apple with ample time to start sales by mid-September, book revenue before the quarter closes, and stock retail shelves ahead of the holiday season.

He believes September 8 is the most probable date for unveiling the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the company's first foldable iPhone — widely referred to as the iPhone Ultra. Since Labour Day falls on September 7 this year, September 9 remains a possible alternative, which would also allow an extra travel day before the event. Apple followed a similar pattern last year, launching the iPhone 17 series on September 9, 2025.

iPhone 18 Series price hike

The iPhone 18 Series is anticipated to have a price hike. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently acknowledged that the company has tried to shield customers from rising component costs but indicated this may not remain feasible going forward. Apple has already revised prices across its Mac, MacBook, iPad, Apple TV, and HomePod lineups, though iPhone pricing has so far stayed unchanged in India and other global markets.