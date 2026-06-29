iPhone 18 Series Could Launch On September 8; Analysts Predict Up To $200 Price Hike
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says the iPhone 18 series may launch on September 8, while IDC forecasts price hikes of up to $200 on Pro models.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple's iPhone 18 series is expected to launch in September. Although the Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to officially announce the launch date of its next-generation flagship smartphones. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman notes that the new Series could be unveiled on September 8, the second week of the month. He explained Apple's iPhone launch events typically fall on Tuesday or Wednesday in September, following the US Labour Day holiday. According to Gurman, this timing provides Apple with ample time to start sales by mid-September, book revenue before the quarter closes, and stock retail shelves ahead of the holiday season.
He believes September 8 is the most probable date for unveiling the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the company's first foldable iPhone — widely referred to as the iPhone Ultra. Since Labour Day falls on September 7 this year, September 9 remains a possible alternative, which would also allow an extra travel day before the event. Apple followed a similar pattern last year, launching the iPhone 17 series on September 9, 2025.
iPhone 18 Series price hike
The iPhone 18 Series is anticipated to have a price hike. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently acknowledged that the company has tried to shield customers from rising component costs but indicated this may not remain feasible going forward. Apple has already revised prices across its Mac, MacBook, iPad, Apple TV, and HomePod lineups, though iPhone pricing has so far stayed unchanged in India and other global markets.
However, market research firm IDC expects the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max to see price increases of up to $200 (approximately Rs 18,894.54). If this turns out to be true, then the iPhone 18 Pro could start between $1,249 (approximately Rs 1.17 lakh) and $1,299 (approximately Rs 1.22 lakh). The Pro Max could range from $1,349 (approximately Rs 1.27 lakh) to $1,399 (approximately Rs 1.32 lakh).
Moreover, IDC thinks that Apple's first foldable iPhone could start near $2,500 (approximately Rs 2.36 lakh), with higher-storage variants potentially reaching $3,000 (approximately Rs 2.83 lakh).
These projections follow an earlier Wall Street Journal report citing TechInsights estimates. It suggested Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) costs for a base iPhone 18 Pro could jump from roughly $39 (approximately Rs 3684.44) to $145 (approximately Rs 13,698.54), while storage costs could rise from about $13 (approximately Rs 1,228.15) to $51 (approximately Rs 4,818.11). Combined with higher manufacturing expenses, production costs for the base iPhone 18 Pro could climb nearly 25 per cent compared to the iPhone 17 Pro, a factor that may push Apple to raise the starting price from $1,099 (approximately Rs 1.03 lakh) to around $1,299 (approximately Rs 1.22 lakh).