iPhone 18 Pro To iPhone Fold: Everything To Know From Design To Features
Apple's iPhone 18 series is expected to launch with iPhone 18, 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, 18e, and possibly the iPhone Fold in September 2026
Published : March 15, 2026 at 9:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 18 Series soon. As the tradition goes, the upcoming lineup is expected to feature the iPhone 18, iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Similar to its predecessor, the iPhone 17 Series, the upcoming smartphone series could likely introduce its entry-level handset, the iPhone 18e.
With the iPhone 18 Series, Apple is expected to upgrade its chipset, refine design cues, and add more advanced camera systems. The Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to launch the iPhone 18 Series in September 2026, at the company’s annual launch event, Apple Event, where major products are introduced. It is expected that this year, the tech giant could launch its high-end Pro models of the iPhone 18 Series, such as the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max handsets, during the Apple Event, while the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e could likely be launched early next year, 2027. Moreover, Apple is also expected to unveil its first foldable device, the iPhone Fold, along with the iPhone 18 Series in September 2026. So, let’s see what we know about the iPhone 18 Series so far.
iPhone 18
The standard iPhone 18 is expected to retain its 120Hz high-quality OLED display found on its predecessor iPhone 17. It could be powered by Apple’s latest A20 chipset, a next-generation processor, which is likely to offer enhanced performance and battery efficiency over the existing A19 chipset. In the camera department, the front camera is expected to witness a jump from 18MP to 24MP compared to its predecessor iPhone 17.
A new C2 modem could be used to enhance the 5G connectivity and power efficiency of the iPhone 18 and all the other phones in the series. Overall, the handset is likely to feel and look similar to the iPhone 17, but feature thoughtful enhancements compared to the predecessor.
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to retain the same general design as their predecessors, including a triple-lens rear camera system. Display sizes are likely to remain unchanged at 6.3 inches for the iPhone 18 Pro and 6.9 inches for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. However, the Dynamic Island is expected to shrink by around 35 per cent.
Both models could be powered by a 2nm A20 chip, which is expected to deliver up to 15 per cent faster performance and 30 per cent greater efficiency compared to the iPhone 17 Pro models with an A19 processor.
The rear camera setup may feature a variable aperture, providing users greater control over light intake, depth of field, and exposure. The telephoto lens is expected to feature a larger aperture, improving low-light performance.
In terms of connectivity, the iPhone 18 Pro models could likely feature the next-generation C2 modem with mmWave 5G support and satellite internet connectivity via NR-NTN technology.
Both models are expected to have better battery efficiency compared to their predecessors. The iPhone 18 Pro Max might carry a 5,100 to 5,200mAh battery.
iPhone Fold
According to earlier reports, the iPhone Fold is expected to feature a 5.5-inch external display and a 7.8-inch internal display, making it almost equal to the iPad mini's 8.3-inch screen. It is likely to be powered by Apple's 2nm A20 Pro chip, paired with the native C2 modem. The iPhone Fold is expected to feature a corner punch-hole camera that sits within the inner display, while a second punch-hole camera is positioned at the top-centre of the external display.
Apple seems to be dropping Face ID on the Fold in favour of Touch ID embedded in the power button, as per the report. At the rear, it is expected that a horizontal camera bar could likely carry two camera sensors, similar to the rear design of the standard Pixel devices
In terms of dimensions, the foldable device is expected to measure 9mm when folded and 4.5mm when unfolded — slimmer than the Pixel Fold but marginally thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Apple is said to be using liquid metal in the hinge and pressure-dispersed metal plating to minimise the centre crease, a persistent challenge across all foldable devices currently on the market.
iPhone 18e
There is not much about the iPhone 18e, but Apple is expected to continue the iPhone Air series. The iPhone 18e is expected to retain most of the specifications found in the iPhone 17e. However, the new handset is likely to be powered by the next-generation A20 chipset, which is expected to feature in the iPhone 18 Series.
It is expected that the iPhone 18e could feature a second rear camera along with the 48MP Fusion main camera present in the iPhone 17e.
This addition could better justify its premium price point.