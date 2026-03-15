ETV Bharat / technology

iPhone 18 Pro To iPhone Fold: Everything To Know From Design To Features

Hyderabad: Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 18 Series soon. As the tradition goes, the upcoming lineup is expected to feature the iPhone 18, iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Similar to its predecessor, the iPhone 17 Series, the upcoming smartphone series could likely introduce its entry-level handset, the iPhone 18e.

With the iPhone 18 Series, Apple is expected to upgrade its chipset, refine design cues, and add more advanced camera systems. The Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to launch the iPhone 18 Series in September 2026, at the company’s annual launch event, Apple Event, where major products are introduced. It is expected that this year, the tech giant could launch its high-end Pro models of the iPhone 18 Series, such as the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max handsets, during the Apple Event, while the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e could likely be launched early next year, 2027. Moreover, Apple is also expected to unveil its first foldable device, the iPhone Fold, along with the iPhone 18 Series in September 2026. So, let’s see what we know about the iPhone 18 Series so far.

iPhone 18

In picture - iPhone 17 (Image Credit: Apple)

The standard iPhone 18 is expected to retain its 120Hz high-quality OLED display found on its predecessor iPhone 17. It could be powered by Apple’s latest A20 chipset, a next-generation processor, which is likely to offer enhanced performance and battery efficiency over the existing A19 chipset. In the camera department, the front camera is expected to witness a jump from 18MP to 24MP compared to its predecessor iPhone 17.

A new C2 modem could be used to enhance the 5G connectivity and power efficiency of the iPhone 18 and all the other phones in the series. Overall, the handset is likely to feel and look similar to the iPhone 17, but feature thoughtful enhancements compared to the predecessor.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max

In picture - iPhone 17 Pro (Image Credit: Apple)

The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to retain the same general design as their predecessors, including a triple-lens rear camera system. Display sizes are likely to remain unchanged at 6.3 inches for the iPhone 18 Pro and 6.9 inches for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. However, the Dynamic Island is expected to shrink by around 35 per cent.