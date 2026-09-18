iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Sales Begin Today, Buyers Queue Apple Stores Across India
Apple officially commenced sales of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in India, drawing large crowds at Apple Stores.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 10:21 AM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has officially started sales of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max handsets today, September 18, in India. To get hands on the successor iPhone 17 Pro models, large crowds gathered outside Apple Stores across the country. Buyers were seen queuing at major outlets in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, and Bengaluru as sales began at 8:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).
Pricing and colour options
The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for the 256GB model, with the 512GB version priced at Rs 1,89,900. The 1TB model costs Rs 2,39,900, while the top-end 2TB model is priced at Rs 3,14,900.
The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 for the 256GB storage option. Both models are available in four colours: Burgundy, Glacier, Silver, and Black. Burgundy is the hero colour, following the success of last year's marketing colour, Cosmic Orange finish in the iPhone 17 Pro Series.
VIDEO | Mumbai: People queue up outside Apple Store at Bandra Kurla Complex as iPhone 18 series set to go on sale from today.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2026
"iPhone 18Pro has a fresh camera set up. New colours are available. I like iPhone... Apple," says a customer.#Mumbai #iPhone18
(Full video available… pic.twitter.com/nVpIrpQuxh
What's new in the iPhone 18 Pro Series
The biggest upgrade in this year's Pro models is Apple's new A20 Pro chipset. Both phones also feature a smaller, redesigned Dynamic Island with added functionality. Screen sizes remain unchanged from last year, with the iPhone 18 Pro featuring a 6.3-inch display and the iPhone 18 Pro Max carrying a larger 6.9-inch screen.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Apple begins the official sale of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max; a large number of people throng the company's store at Jio World Drive in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/PyFjeG24ag— ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026
Apple has also introduced new Siri capabilities alongside updated Apple Intelligence features on both models. In terms of battery life, the Cupertino-based tech giant says the iPhone 18 Pro can last up to 24 hours on a single charge, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max can last up to around 30 hours.
For optics, both phones come with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 48MP primary camera with variable aperture, a 48MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera.
VIDEO | Delhi: iPhone 18 Series sale begins. Visuals from Apple Store, Select City Walk Mall, Saket. A customer says, " it is just a phone... rest we will use it and know how it performs. i just need to upgrade from my (iphone) 15 plus. it (iphone 18) has many upgraded feature and… pic.twitter.com/XJheLkUcio— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2026
With sales of the iPhone 18 Pro Series underway, the launch-day crowds mark the first opportunity for customers in India to purchase Apple's latest flagship Pro smartphones.
Apple Stores in India
Here's the list of Apple Stores currently active in India:
|Store Name
|State/Union Territory
|Address
|Apple Saket
|Delhi
New Delhi, Saket
F-11, Select CITYWALK
District Centre, Saket
New Delhi, Delhi, 110017
|Apple Hebbal
|Karnataka
Bengaluru, Hebbal
F-39-F-43, Phoenix Mall of Asia Bellary Road, Byatarayanapura
Bengaluru, Karnataka, 560092
|Apple BKC
|Maharashtra
Mumbai, BKC
G1-G2, Jio World Drive
Bandra Kurla Complex
Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400051
|Apple Borivali
G4, Sky City Mall
Off Western Express Highway, Borivali
Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400066
|Apple Koregaon Park
Pune, Koregaon Park
G8-G10, The KOPA
Koregaon Park
Pune, Maharashtra, 411001
|Apple Noida
|Uttar Pradesh
Noida, Noida
D123-D128, DLF Mall of India