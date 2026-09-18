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iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Sales Begin Today, Buyers Queue Apple Stores Across India

Apple officially commenced sales of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in India, drawing large crowds at Apple Stores.

iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Sales Begin Today, Buyers Queue Apple Stores Across India
(From left to right) The iPhone 18 Pro Series comes in Black, Silver, Glacier, and Burgundy colours. (Image Credit: Apple)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 18, 2026 at 10:21 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Apple has officially started sales of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max handsets today, September 18, in India. To get hands on the successor iPhone 17 Pro models, large crowds gathered outside Apple Stores across the country. Buyers were seen queuing at major outlets in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, and Bengaluru as sales began at 8:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Pricing and colour options

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for the 256GB model, with the 512GB version priced at Rs 1,89,900. The 1TB model costs Rs 2,39,900, while the top-end 2TB model is priced at Rs 3,14,900.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 for the 256GB storage option. Both models are available in four colours: Burgundy, Glacier, Silver, and Black. Burgundy is the hero colour, following the success of last year's marketing colour, Cosmic Orange finish in the iPhone 17 Pro Series.

What's new in the iPhone 18 Pro Series

The biggest upgrade in this year's Pro models is Apple's new A20 Pro chipset. Both phones also feature a smaller, redesigned Dynamic Island with added functionality. Screen sizes remain unchanged from last year, with the iPhone 18 Pro featuring a 6.3-inch display and the iPhone 18 Pro Max carrying a larger 6.9-inch screen.

Apple has also introduced new Siri capabilities alongside updated Apple Intelligence features on both models. In terms of battery life, the Cupertino-based tech giant says the iPhone 18 Pro can last up to 24 hours on a single charge, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max can last up to around 30 hours.

For optics, both phones come with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 48MP primary camera with variable aperture, a 48MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera.

With sales of the iPhone 18 Pro Series underway, the launch-day crowds mark the first opportunity for customers in India to purchase Apple's latest flagship Pro smartphones.

Apple Stores in India

Here's the list of Apple Stores currently active in India:

Store NameState/Union TerritoryAddress
Apple SaketDelhi

New Delhi, Saket

F-11, Select CITYWALK

District Centre, Saket

New Delhi, Delhi, 110017

Apple HebbalKarnataka

Bengaluru, Hebbal

F-39-F-43, Phoenix Mall of Asia Bellary Road, Byatarayanapura

Bengaluru, Karnataka, 560092

Apple BKCMaharashtra

Mumbai, BKC

G1-G2, Jio World Drive

Bandra Kurla Complex

Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400051

Apple Borivali

G4, Sky City Mall

Off Western Express Highway, Borivali

Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400066

Apple Koregaon Park

Pune, Koregaon Park

G8-G10, The KOPA

Koregaon Park

Pune, Maharashtra, 411001

Apple NoidaUttar Pradesh

Noida, Noida

D123-D128, DLF Mall of India

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