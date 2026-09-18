ETV Bharat / technology

iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Sales Begin Today, Buyers Queue Apple Stores Across India

(From left to right) The iPhone 18 Pro Series comes in Black, Silver, Glacier, and Burgundy colours. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple has officially started sales of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max handsets today, September 18, in India. To get hands on the successor iPhone 17 Pro models, large crowds gathered outside Apple Stores across the country. Buyers were seen queuing at major outlets in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, and Bengaluru as sales began at 8:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Pricing and colour options

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for the 256GB model, with the 512GB version priced at Rs 1,89,900. The 1TB model costs Rs 2,39,900, while the top-end 2TB model is priced at Rs 3,14,900.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 for the 256GB storage option. Both models are available in four colours: Burgundy, Glacier, Silver, and Black. Burgundy is the hero colour, following the success of last year's marketing colour, Cosmic Orange finish in the iPhone 17 Pro Series.

What's new in the iPhone 18 Pro Series