ETV Bharat / technology

iPhone 18 Pro Max Diagnostics Log Hints At Variable Aperture Camera, New Sony Sensor

Hyderabad: Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max could introduce variable aperture technology to the iPhone lineup for the first time, according to a diagnostics log reportedly sourced from leaked internal Tata Electronics files.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 series in September, comprising the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Ultra. Based on the leaked diagnostics log, Notebookcheck's report claims the iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature a new Sony IMX905 image sensor as its primary rear camera, replacing the 48MP Sony IMX903 sensor found in the current iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The sensor is said to retain the same native pixel size of 1.22μm as its predecessor. However, the report suggests the standout change lies in a variable aperture mechanism, which would let the camera adjust how much light reaches the sensor, giving users greater control over exposure and depth of field.

Variable aperture is not new to smartphones. Samsung introduced the feature on its Galaxy S9 series back in 2018, only to abandon it in later models due to space limitations and higher production costs. If the leak proves accurate, the iPhone 18 Pro models would mark Apple's first attempt at the technology.