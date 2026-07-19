iPhone 18 Pro Max Diagnostics Log Hints At Variable Aperture Camera, New Sony Sensor
Leaked diagnostics suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could debut a variable aperture camera with a new Sony sensor, Apple’s first, reports Notebookcheck.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 10:19 AM IST
Hyderabad: Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max could introduce variable aperture technology to the iPhone lineup for the first time, according to a diagnostics log reportedly sourced from leaked internal Tata Electronics files.
Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 series in September, comprising the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Ultra. Based on the leaked diagnostics log, Notebookcheck's report claims the iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature a new Sony IMX905 image sensor as its primary rear camera, replacing the 48MP Sony IMX903 sensor found in the current iPhone 17 Pro Max.
The sensor is said to retain the same native pixel size of 1.22μm as its predecessor. However, the report suggests the standout change lies in a variable aperture mechanism, which would let the camera adjust how much light reaches the sensor, giving users greater control over exposure and depth of field.
Variable aperture is not new to smartphones. Samsung introduced the feature on its Galaxy S9 series back in 2018, only to abandon it in later models due to space limitations and higher production costs. If the leak proves accurate, the iPhone 18 Pro models would mark Apple's first attempt at the technology.
The leaked diagnostics log reportedly includes a calibration block holding actuator data for the variable aperture system, stored within the sensor's non-volatile memory. This detail is said to support the idea that Apple is actively testing hardware capable of physically adjusting the lens aperture, rather than merely simulating the effect through software.
Beyond the main sensor, the rest of the camera system is tipped to carry over from the current generation. The telephoto lens is expected to retain Sony's IMX973 sensor, while the ultra-wide camera may continue using the IMX972 sensor. The LiDAR scanner is likely to keep the same Sony IMX591 receiver as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the front-facing camera is expected to stick with the existing Sony IMX914 sensor.
The report also references a three-axis spherical actuator intended for optical image stabilisation. This latest leak aligns with earlier reports suggesting Apple has been testing a new primary camera system for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, both expected to share the same variable aperture capability.
If accurate, the upgrade would represent one of the most significant camera overhauls in recent iPhone history, positioning Apple to compete more directly with flagship Android rivals on photographic versatility.