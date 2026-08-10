Caviar Reveals Mockup-Based Design And Specifications Of iPhone Ultra And iPhone 18 Pro Models
Caviar showcased mockup-based designs for iPhone 18 Pro and foldable iPhone Ultra. Details include titanium frames, 2nm chip, and luxury editions priced from $10,060.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is yet to officially announce its next-generation iPhone in September 2026. Reports suggest it will be called the iPhone 18 Series, including the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max. Along with the standard candy bar phone body, the brand is likely to introduce its first foldable phone, the iPhone Ultra.
However, Russian luxury customisation company Caviar has showcased the physical mockups of the purported iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Ultra.
According to its blog post, the brand has been working on the 3D models and online leaks of these devices. However, with the help of physical mockups, the company's craftsmen are testing their customisation designs on the actual frames to perfect the fit of materials such as 24K gold, titanium, and rare leather.
#Caviar just “leaked” Apple’s first foldable the #iPhoneUltra— Devesh Jha (@Deveshjhaa) August 10, 2026
• 7.8″ inner + 5.3″ outer 120Hz LTPO displays
• Titanium frame + liquid-metal hinge
• Just 4.9mm unfolded / 9mm folded
• A20 Pro + 12GB RAM
Video Credit: Caviar
Apple hasn’t confirmed anything yet!#foldableiphone pic.twitter.com/xB1BD2I5Gq
Along with the mockups for the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Ultra, it also confirms to possess the new purple iPhone 18 Pro Max "Dark Cherry" handset.
Caviar says the pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro models and iPhone Ultra are open on its official website. The first batch will be strictly limited, and pre-ordering "now secures a priority manufacturing slot, ensuring delivery among the very first worldwide."
Launch date announced
Caviar has set up separate pages on its website for all three phones and has even claimed that Apple's launch event will take place on September 9, 2026. Apple has not confirmed this date, but it does match the pattern of the company's past launches.
iPhone 18 Pro Series: Specifications
According to Caviar, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max could be offered in Silver, Grey, and Light Blue colours, along with the new Dark Cherry shade. The screen sizes are expected to stay the same, at 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, but the Dynamic Island cutout could become smaller, as some Face ID sensors may sit under the display itself.
The phones are expected to run on a new A20 Pro chip, made using a more advanced 2nm manufacturing process, which would make them faster. The camera could also see a big change, with a variable aperture main camera that make background details clearer in group photos.
Certification papers have already shown that the new iPhones will have bigger batteries than earlier models. There is also talk that the camera control button may become fully touch-sensitive, though this has not been confirmed.
iPhone Ultra: Specifications
Caviar claims the iPhone Ultra will have a strong titanium frame and a hinge made from liquid metal, a type of flexible alloy. The phone is said to be 4.9 mm thick when unfolded and about 9 mm thick when folded.
The iPhone Ultra is expected to feature a 7.8-inch inner screen in a tall, book-like shape, along with a 5.3-inch screen on the outside. Both screens are said to support a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO technology, which helps save battery. The phone is also expected to use the same A20 Pro chip and come with 12GB of RAM. It may launch in Deep Black and Pure White colours.
Caviar iPhone 18 Pro models and iPhone Ultra: Price
Caviar has introduced five special limited editions of these phones, named Emperor, King, Black Prince, Pharaoh, and Consul. Depending on the edition, they use python or crocodile leather, along with 24-carat gold plating or black coating. Only 18 units of each design will be made.
Prices for the iPhone 18 Pro series range from around $10,060 to $12,770, while the iPhone Ultra editions cost between $13,840 and $15,990. Due to the heavy customisation, these versions will not support wireless charging or Qi2 magnetic accessories.