ETV Bharat / technology

Caviar Reveals Mockup-Based Design And Specifications Of iPhone Ultra And iPhone 18 Pro Models

Hyderabad: Apple is yet to officially announce its next-generation iPhone in September 2026. Reports suggest it will be called the iPhone 18 Series, including the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max. Along with the standard candy bar phone body, the brand is likely to introduce its first foldable phone, the iPhone Ultra.

However, Russian luxury customisation company Caviar has showcased the physical mockups of the purported iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Ultra.

According to its blog post, the brand has been working on the 3D models and online leaks of these devices. However, with the help of physical mockups, the company's craftsmen are testing their customisation designs on the actual frames to perfect the fit of materials such as 24K gold, titanium, and rare leather.

Along with the mockups for the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Ultra, it also confirms to possess the new purple iPhone 18 Pro Max "Dark Cherry" handset.

Caviar says the pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro models and iPhone Ultra are open on its official website. The first batch will be strictly limited, and pre-ordering "now secures a priority manufacturing slot, ensuring delivery among the very first worldwide."

Launch date announced

Caviar has set up separate pages on its website for all three phones and has even claimed that Apple's launch event will take place on September 9, 2026. Apple has not confirmed this date, but it does match the pattern of the company's past launches.

iPhone 18 Pro Series: Specifications