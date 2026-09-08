iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, And iPhone Ultra Launch Tomorrow: How To Watch Apple Event 2026 Live In India
Apple Event 2026 will be livestreamed tomorrow at 10:30 PM, where the iPhone 18 Pro models and the foldable iPhone could be launched.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is ready to host its annual launch event, Apple Event, for 2026 on September 9. Here, the Cupertino-based tech giant will unveil the next-generation iPhones, wearables, and AirPods. Along with these, Apple is also expected to announce its first-ever foldable device.
Taglined Surprise and Shine, the keynote will be special, as it will be John Ternus' — Apple's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) — first major address after being appointed to the role, replacing Tim Cook on September 1, 2026.
Ternus' transition from being a longtime hardware chief to CEO is seen as a strategic move by the company, which seems to be pushing its core strength in devices. This is because under Cook's tenure, the iPhone maker focused on its software services to increase revenue, including Apple Arcade and Apple TV platforms. Notably, Tim Cook will transition to the role of executive chairman at Apple.
Apple Event 2026: When and where to watch
Apple Event 2026 is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) or 10 AM PT at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino, California. Just like every year, people can watch the live livestream of the launch event on Apple's official website, YouTube channel, and Apple TV app. The link to view the event live is embedded below.
Apple Event 2026: What to expect?
Compared to previous Apple Events, this year could be different as the tech giant is expected to split the iPhone launch into two parts. The Apple Event 2026, or the annual Fall event, could be dedicated to high-end devices like the Pro models of the iPhone and the new foldable handset.
Numerous reports suggest that the Fall event will introduce the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Fold — which may be called the iPhone Ultra.
The Pro models are expected to feature incremental upgrades over the current iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. On the other hand, the foldable iPhone Ultra could be the headliner product of the event and offer a crease-free inner display. This is said to be achieved by employing liquid metal in the hinge, integrating an in-cell touch panel, and pressure-dispersing the metal plate.
Surprise and shine! It’s almost time for the #AppleEvent, on Wednesday, September 9! pic.twitter.com/SLkIcNmLwP— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) August 26, 2026
The iPhone Ultra could be powered by a 2nm A20 processor, paired with Apple's in-house C2 modem, which is expected to feature in the iPhone 18 Pro models as well.
Beyond smartphones, Apple is expected to refresh its smartwatch lineup with the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4. Reports suggest that new health features and a ceramic edition of the Apple Watch could also be launched at the event.
The AirPods 5 are also expected to be unveiled with a heart-rate tracking feature. Other products include a new Home Hub with a 7-inch display and refreshed versions of the Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini.