ETV Bharat / technology

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, And iPhone Ultra Launch Tomorrow: How To Watch Apple Event 2026 Live In India

The Apple Event 2026 will be hosted at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino, California. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple is ready to host its annual launch event, Apple Event, for 2026 on September 9. Here, the Cupertino-based tech giant will unveil the next-generation iPhones, wearables, and AirPods. Along with these, Apple is also expected to announce its first-ever foldable device.

Taglined Surprise and Shine, the keynote will be special, as it will be John Ternus' — Apple's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) — first major address after being appointed to the role, replacing Tim Cook on September 1, 2026.

Ternus' transition from being a longtime hardware chief to CEO is seen as a strategic move by the company, which seems to be pushing its core strength in devices. This is because under Cook's tenure, the iPhone maker focused on its software services to increase revenue, including Apple Arcade and Apple TV platforms. Notably, Tim Cook will transition to the role of executive chairman at Apple.

Apple Event 2026: When and where to watch

Apple Event 2026 is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) or 10 AM PT at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino, California. Just like every year, people can watch the live livestream of the launch event on Apple's official website, YouTube channel, and Apple TV app. The link to view the event live is embedded below.