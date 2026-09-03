ETV Bharat / technology

iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Colours Showcased By Case Makers Ahead Of Upcoming Apple Event

Benks' listing, at the time of writing this article, refers to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max by name. The company lists its colour options as Black Mist, Blue Mist, and Purple Mist, with a clear case also appearing to show a silver-toned iPhone. Benks has also shown off cases for the purported iPhone Ultra. According to their website, the foldable cases will come in Beyond Blue and Obsidian Black colours. The cases, called ArmorGrid Air, will have a complete protection set, covering the front frame case, back case, and outer display with a screen protector. The whole case is said to be built with Kevlar, which would provide protection against accidental drops and scratches, along with a slim profile, meaning it will not add more thickness to the device.

Benks, a reputable case company, has published product listings for cases designed to fit the next generation of iPhones, even before Apple has made anything official. Renders in the listings show the shape and design of the upcoming devices fitted inside their cases.

Hyderabad: Apple has recently confirmed the official date for its Apple Event 2026, and ahead of the big reveal, several smartphone case makers appear to have already showcased the colours the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may come in. The upcoming Apple Event is scheduled for September 9, where the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, along with the company's first foldable iPhone Ultra, are expected to be introduced.

Torras, another case company, has a dedicated landing page (or microsite) titled "Get Ready for New iPhone 2026" on its official website. The microsite has an active "Join the Priority List" clickable button, which teases the side frame of the upcoming iPhone 18 Series with a burgundy-coloured case. It is likely that the case is designed to protect the bumpers of the device.

Torras website showcasing the upcoming iPhone 18 case in Burgundy colour. (Image Credit: Torras)

When scrolled down further, the microsite shows five more case finishes in Polar Slate, Cosmic Purple, Frost Violet, Neon Moss, and Island Blue.

In the Waitlist FAQ section, Torres confirms that the upcoming case is for the iPhone 18, however, it does not mention the specific model. Maybe this case is meant for the base iPhone 18.

Screenshot of Torras website (Image Credit: Torras)

ESR's listing

Meanwhile, ESR, another third-party case company, which used to show covers and cases under the "iPhone 2026 Pro Max" moniker, has removed all the products from its official website. However, its Instagram page shows the unboxing of the iPhone 18 Pro Max in Burgundy finish, being applied with a screen protector and a translucent back cover with MagSafe support.

Screenshot of ESR website (Image Credit: ESR)

So, here is a contradiction with the latest reports that suggest the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models may come with a colour shake-up. While Benks case listings point to four colours, some separate reports suggest Apple could instead offer the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in just three colours, including Dark Cherry/Burgundy (hero colour), Sky Blue, and Black, dropping the Silver finish that have a shade in Pro models for several years.

If accurate, this would mark a notable shift in Apple's usual colour strategy for its premium iPhones, though it remains unclear whether the case makers simply have outdated information or whether final retail colours will differ slightly from these early renders.

To find out whether the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models will come in three or four finishes, Apple fans will have to wait until the Apple Event 2026, going to happen next week.