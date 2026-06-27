ETV Bharat / technology

iPhone 18, 18e Could Get New 9GB RAM Setup For Better Apple Intelligence Performance

Hyderabad: The iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e could receive a significant RAM upgrade, which may boost the performance of Apple Intelligence features in these devices, according to financial and market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In an X post, he notes "Apple's lower-end 1H27 iPhones" will be powered by the A20 chipset. With lower-end iPhones, Kuo means the standard iPhone 18 and the entry-level iPhone 18e. He mentions these devices could feature 9GB of Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM), which would be based on a 6-die configuration of 1.5GB each. If this is true, this would mark a notable upgrade from the existing iPhone 17, which currently supports 8GB of RAM using a 4-die setup of 2GB each.

Kuo also claims that "three new high-end 2H26" models, indicating the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Ultra or Fold, will be powered by the A20 Pro chipset. However, he mentions the processor will retain the 12GB RAM with an 8-die configuration with 1.5GB each, similar to the current iPhone 17 Pro models.

As per earlier reports, the A20 Pro chipset could offer 15 per cent faster performance and 30 per cent better power efficiency compared to the A19 Pro processor present in the iPhone 17 Pro models.