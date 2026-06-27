iPhone 18, 18e Could Get New 9GB RAM Setup For Better Apple Intelligence Performance
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e may get 9GB of RAM for better Apple Intelligence performance.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 3:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: The iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e could receive a significant RAM upgrade, which may boost the performance of Apple Intelligence features in these devices, according to financial and market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In an X post, he notes "Apple's lower-end 1H27 iPhones" will be powered by the A20 chipset. With lower-end iPhones, Kuo means the standard iPhone 18 and the entry-level iPhone 18e. He mentions these devices could feature 9GB of Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM), which would be based on a 6-die configuration of 1.5GB each. If this is true, this would mark a notable upgrade from the existing iPhone 17, which currently supports 8GB of RAM using a 4-die setup of 2GB each.
Kuo also claims that "three new high-end 2H26" models, indicating the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Ultra or Fold, will be powered by the A20 Pro chipset. However, he mentions the processor will retain the 12GB RAM with an 8-die configuration with 1.5GB each, similar to the current iPhone 17 Pro models.
As per earlier reports, the A20 Pro chipset could offer 15 per cent faster performance and 30 per cent better power efficiency compared to the A19 Pro processor present in the iPhone 17 Pro models.
iOS 27 將進一步深化與 Apple Intelligence 的系統級整合。我的最新產業調查顯示，為確保在 AI 負載下系統仍能順暢運作，1H27 新款配備 A20 處理器的較低階 iPhone 之 DRAM 規格將升級至 9GB（1.5GB × 6-die），高於目前 A19 機型的 8GB（2GB × 4-die）。2H26 配備 A20 Pro…— 郭明錤｜Ming-Chi Kuo (@mingchikuo) June 26, 2026
System-level Apple Intelligence integration
Another X post by Kuo highlights Apple will more deeply integrate AI capabilities with Apple Intelligence at the system level in the iOS 27 operating system (OS). The Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled iOS 27 at WWDC 2026. It will be more deeply integrated with Apple Intelligence at the system level, including a new Siri, AI-powered camera and photo features, and a dedicated Siri chatbot app. Apple has confirmed that some advanced on-device AI features will require at least 12GB of RAM, meaning they will work smoothly on Pro models but not on the standard iPhone 17, an issue that may continue with future standard models, like the purported iPhone 18 and 18e.
So, Kuo's X posts suggest that a new A20 processor, redesigned RAM configuration, and deeper integration of Apple Intelligence in iOS 27; the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e could operate AI workloads in an optimised manner compared to the existing iPhone 17 and 17e models.