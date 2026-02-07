ETV Bharat / technology

iPhone 17e Expected To Arrive On February 19 With MagSafe Support And C1X Cellular Chip: Report

Hyderabad: Apple might launch the iPhone 17e earlier than expected. According to MacWelt’s report, Apple will announce the launch of its latest entry-level smartphone, the iPhone 17e, on February 19, 2026. This date matches the announcement date of the iPhone 16e from last year.

The report highlights that February 19 is a Thursday, and Apple usually does not launch its new products on this day. The Cupertino-based tech giant usually announces its latest products on Monday or Tuesday, and less frequently on a Wednesday. Macwelt notes that, as the iPhone 17e is not a flagship device, Apple will not hold a launch event for this product and will instead announce it via a press release, as it did with the iPhone 16e.

Citing industry sources, the publication said that the purported handset will address one of the major drawbacks of the iPhone 16e. It will feature MagSafe, which is expected to have a charging power of up to 25W. The iPhone 16e did not have a MagSafe and included 20W wired and 7.5W Qi wireless charging capacity.