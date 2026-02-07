iPhone 17e Expected To Arrive On February 19 With MagSafe Support And C1X Cellular Chip: Report
The Apple iPhone 17e is expected to retain a similar design as its predecessor, but feature an upgraded A19 chipset as the standard iPhone 17.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple might launch the iPhone 17e earlier than expected. According to MacWelt’s report, Apple will announce the launch of its latest entry-level smartphone, the iPhone 17e, on February 19, 2026. This date matches the announcement date of the iPhone 16e from last year.
The report highlights that February 19 is a Thursday, and Apple usually does not launch its new products on this day. The Cupertino-based tech giant usually announces its latest products on Monday or Tuesday, and less frequently on a Wednesday. Macwelt notes that, as the iPhone 17e is not a flagship device, Apple will not hold a launch event for this product and will instead announce it via a press release, as it did with the iPhone 16e.
Citing industry sources, the publication said that the purported handset will address one of the major drawbacks of the iPhone 16e. It will feature MagSafe, which is expected to have a charging power of up to 25W. The iPhone 16e did not have a MagSafe and included 20W wired and 7.5W Qi wireless charging capacity.
The report notes that the iPhone 17e will feature a single rear camera and the notch from its predecessor. It is expected that the upcoming Apple e-series handset will include the next-generation C1X cellular chip. The publication highlights that the iPhone 16e lacks both an ultra-wideband chip and tethering capabilities. It is unclear whether the iPhone 17e will receive these technologies.
While the Apple iPhone 17e is expected to retain a similar design as the iPhone 16e, it could feature a 120Hz refresh rate display rather than the 60Hz screen present in the current e-model. The upcoming device is also expected to be powered by a 3nm A19 chipset, just like the standard iPhone 17.
With the release of e-series iPhones, Apple has established a six-month release cycle for new iPhones. There are also multiple reports claiming that Apple wants to cement two launch cycles for iPhones, where the usual Fall launch will focus on premium devices, and the rest of the iPhones will be released in Spring next year. This means that while the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the first-ever iPhone Fold will be released around September 2026, the iPhone 18, iPhone Air 2, and the iPhone 18e will be announced around February 2027.