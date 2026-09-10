iPhone 17 Prices Jump In India Following iPhone 18 Pro Lineup Launch
Apple has raised prices on the iPhone 17, iPhone 17e, iPhone Air, and iPhone 16 in India, just after the launch of new devices.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has increased the prices of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17e, iPhone Air, and iPhone 16 in India. The change came shortly after the company launched its new iPhone 18 Pro Series and the iPhone Duo, its first foldable phone, at the Apple Event 2026 on September 9.
Apple quietly updated its Indian website soon after the launch event, showing higher prices for these older models. Moreover, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not visible on the official website, as they have been replaced by the new iPhone 18 Pro models.
This is not the first time that the Cupertino-based tech giant has raised the device prices. Former CEO Tim Cook had earlier suggested that an ongoing shortage of RAM and storage chips would lead to further price increases.
Revised prices explained
According to Apple's website, the iPhone 17 now starts at Rs 99,900 for the 256GB storage variant, up from its original launch price of Rs 82,900. This is a jump of Rs 17,000. The higher 512GB version now costs Rs 1,24,900.
The iPhone Air has also become more expensive. It now starts at Rs 1,49,900 for the 256GB model. The 512GB and 1TB versions are priced at Rs 1,74,900 and Rs 2,24,900, respectively. Last year, these models were launched at Rs 1,19,900, Rs 1,39,900, and Rs 1,59,900.
The iPhone 17e now costs Rs 79,900 for the base 256GB model and Rs 1,04,900 for the higher storage option. This phone was launched in India this year, on March 2, starting at Rs 64,900, with the top-spec model priced at Rs 84,900.
Although a two-year-old model, the iPhone 16, which now comes only in the 128GB storage, costs Rs 89,900, despite initially launching at Rs 79,900 in the country.
|Model
|New Price
|Old Price
|Price Difference
|iPhone 17
|Rs 99,900
|Rs 82,900
|Rs 17,000
|iPhone Air
|Rs 1,49,900
|Rs 1,19,900
|Rs 30,000 (massive)
|iPhone 17e
|Rs 79,900
|Rs 64,900
|Rs 15,000
|iPhone 16
|Rs 89,900
|Rs 79,900
|Rs 10,000
Note: Prices of their respective base models are taken.
Why have the prices changed?
The price hike is a result of the ongoing global shortage of RAM and storage chips because of the exponential demand for these key components in Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Just like any other tech company manufacturing electronic devices, Apple has been impacted by these shortages.
The latest iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models were launched at noticeably higher prices than their predecessors from last year. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for the 256GB version compared to the launch price of Rs 1,34,900 for the iPhone 17 Pro. Similarly, the iPhone 18 Pro Max costs Rs 1,79,900 for the 256GB variant, compared to the launch price of Rs 1,49,900 for the iPhone 18 Pro Max.
With the launch of the new models, Apple appears to be adjusting prices across its entire iPhone range, making even last year's phones costlier for Indian buyers.
People who are looking to buy the iPhone 17, iPhone 17e or the iPhone Air should expect to pay considerably more than what earlier buyers paid at launch. Those hoping for a bargain on last year's models may now need to consider Apple's refurbished options instead, as prices across the board continue to climb.