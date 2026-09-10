ETV Bharat / technology

iPhone 17 Prices Jump In India Following iPhone 18 Pro Lineup Launch

Hyderabad: Apple has increased the prices of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17e, iPhone Air, and iPhone 16 in India. The change came shortly after the company launched its new iPhone 18 Pro Series and the iPhone Duo, its first foldable phone, at the Apple Event 2026 on September 9.

Apple quietly updated its Indian website soon after the launch event, showing higher prices for these older models. Moreover, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not visible on the official website, as they have been replaced by the new iPhone 18 Pro models.

This is not the first time that the Cupertino-based tech giant has raised the device prices. Former CEO Tim Cook had earlier suggested that an ongoing shortage of RAM and storage chips would lead to further price increases.

Revised prices explained

According to Apple's website, the iPhone 17 now starts at Rs 99,900 for the 256GB storage variant, up from its original launch price of Rs 82,900. This is a jump of Rs 17,000. The higher 512GB version now costs Rs 1,24,900.

The iPhone Air has also become more expensive. It now starts at Rs 1,49,900 for the 256GB model. The 512GB and 1TB versions are priced at Rs 1,74,900 and Rs 2,24,900, respectively. Last year, these models were launched at Rs 1,19,900, Rs 1,39,900, and Rs 1,59,900.