iPhone 16 Becomes Highest Selling Phone In India: Report

Mumbai: US-based tech giant Apple sold about 6.5 million iPhone 16 units in the first 11 months of 2025, making it the country’s highest‑selling smartphone, according to a new report. The report from Counterpoint Research said that Apple outpaced Android rivals in the same period.

The research firm's data found the gap is striking as the iPhone 15 also made it to the top five best‑selling list. The research firm said Apple’s performance reflects changing buyer behaviour in a market, historically dominated by entry‑level and mid‑range devices.

Further, the change is underpinned by a strategic push by Apple to expand local manufacturing and reduce reliance on China. Apple recently opened three new Apple Stores in Bengaluru, Pune, and Noida, taking its total retail presence in India to five stores.