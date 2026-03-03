ETV Bharat / technology

Apple iPad Air (2026) With M4 Chip Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Availability

The iPad Air (2026) will be available from March 11, 2026. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple has launched the iPad Air (2026) in India and global markets. The tablet comes in two display sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch. Both models feature a 60Hz Liquid Retina display, an M4 chipset, 12GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, and a single 12MP rear camera.

The 13-inch variant packs a 36.59 Wh battery, while the 11-inch model houses a 28.93 Wh battery. Both models run iOS26 operating system (OS). The iPad Air is available in WiFi + Cellular and WiFi only models. Notably, the latest tablet was launched alongside the company’s latest affordable iPhone 17e.

iPad Air (2026): Price, availability

All models of the iPad Air (2026) are offered in four RAM and storage configurations. The 13-inch iPad Air (2026) WiFi model is available for Rs 84,900 for the 128GB variant, Rs 94,900 for the 256GB model, Rs 1.14 lakh for the 512GB model, and Rs 1.34 lakh for the 1TB variant.

The WiFi+Cellular model costs Rs 99,999 for the 128GB model, Rs 1.09 lakh for the 256GB variant, Rs 1.29 lakh for the 512GB model, and Rs 1.49 lakh for the 1TB variant.

The 11-inch iPad Air (2026) WiFi model is available for Rs 64,900 for the 128GB variant, Rs 74,900 for the 256GB model, Rs 94,900 for the 512GB variant, and Rs 1.14 lakh for the 1TB model.

The WiFi + Cellular model costs Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant, Rs 89,900 for the 256GB model, Rs 1.09 lakh for the 512GB variant, and Rs 1.29 lakh for the 1TB model.