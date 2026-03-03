Apple iPad Air (2026) With M4 Chip Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Availability
The iPad Air (2026) comes in Space Grey, Blue, Purple, and Starlight colour options, and is offered in four RAM and storage options.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 11:46 AM IST|
Updated : March 3, 2026 at 12:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has launched the iPad Air (2026) in India and global markets. The tablet comes in two display sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch. Both models feature a 60Hz Liquid Retina display, an M4 chipset, 12GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, and a single 12MP rear camera.
The 13-inch variant packs a 36.59 Wh battery, while the 11-inch model houses a 28.93 Wh battery. Both models run iOS26 operating system (OS). The iPad Air is available in WiFi + Cellular and WiFi only models. Notably, the latest tablet was launched alongside the company’s latest affordable iPhone 17e.
iPad Air (2026): Price, availability
All models of the iPad Air (2026) are offered in four RAM and storage configurations. The 13-inch iPad Air (2026) WiFi model is available for Rs 84,900 for the 128GB variant, Rs 94,900 for the 256GB model, Rs 1.14 lakh for the 512GB model, and Rs 1.34 lakh for the 1TB variant.
The WiFi+Cellular model costs Rs 99,999 for the 128GB model, Rs 1.09 lakh for the 256GB variant, Rs 1.29 lakh for the 512GB model, and Rs 1.49 lakh for the 1TB variant.
The 11-inch iPad Air (2026) WiFi model is available for Rs 64,900 for the 128GB variant, Rs 74,900 for the 256GB model, Rs 94,900 for the 512GB variant, and Rs 1.14 lakh for the 1TB model.
The WiFi + Cellular model costs Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant, Rs 89,900 for the 256GB model, Rs 1.09 lakh for the 512GB variant, and Rs 1.29 lakh for the 1TB model.
All models are offered in Space Grey, Blue, Purple, and Starlight colour options.
The iPad Air (2026) can be pre-ordered on March 4, 2026, via Apple’s official website (apple.com). It will be available for sale from March 11, 2026.
|Model
|Variant
|Price (11-inch)
|Price (13-inch)
|WiFi only
|12GB + 128GB
|Rs 64,900
|Rs 84,900
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 74,900
|Rs 94,900
|12GB + 512GB
|Rs 94,900
|Rs 1,14,900
|12GB + 1TB
|Rs 1,14,900
|Rs 1,34,900
|WiFi + Cellular
|12GB + 128GB
|Rs 79,900
|Rs 99,900
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 89,900
|Rs 1,09,900
|12GB + 512GB
|Rs 1,09,900
|Rs 1,29,900
|12GB + 1TB
|Rs 1,29,900
|Rs 1,49,900
iPad Air (2026): Specifications
The iPad Air (2026) features up to a 13-inch Liquid Retina IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits of peak brightness, 264 ppi Pixel density, P3 wide colour, True Tone, and more. It is powered by an octa-core Apple M4 processor with 3 performance cores and 5 efficiency cores. The CPU is paired with a 9-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. It also supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing. The iPad Air (2026) comes equipped with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.
It boasts a single 12MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, digital zoom of up to 5x, Smart HDR 4, auto image stabilisation, and more. The rear camera can capture 4K videos at up to 60 fps. It has a 12MP front-facing camera.
The 13-inch variant includes a 36.59 Wh lithium-polymer battery, and the 11-inch model comes with a 28.93 Wh lithium-polymer battery. All models can last up to 10 hours of web surfing on WiFi and up to 9 hours of web surfing using a cellular data network. All models support 20W wired charging.
Moreover, all models run on iOS26 and support Apple Intelligence features.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|60Hz | up to 13-inch, Liquid Retina IPS
|Processor
|M4
|RAM + storage
|12GB + 128GB (WiFi only and WiFi + Cellular)
|12GB + 256GB (WiFi only and WiFi + Cellular)
|12GB + 512GB (WiFi only and WiFi + Cellular)
|12GB + 1TB (WiFi only and WiFi + Cellular)
|Rear camera
|12MP
|Front camera
|12MP
|Battery
|36.59 Wh (13-inch) | 28.93 Wh (11-inch)
|Charging capacity
|20W
|Operating System
|iOS26