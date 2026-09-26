ETV Bharat / technology

From iPad 12 To HomePod Mini 2: Apple's Leaked Code Reveals Four Upcoming Products

Hyderabad: Apple's own code has revealed details of four upcoming products, according to a report by MacRumors. The leak comes shortly after the company officially launched its flagship iPhone 18 Series and its first foldable device, the iPhone Duo, this month.

iPad Mini 8

The leaked code shows that Apple's next-generation iPad Mini will feature the A20 Pro chip, a repositioned front-facing camera and a new speaker system. Images of the device's front panel show a landscape-oriented front camera, along with a small cut-out at the top of the display glass. The volume and power buttons remain positioned on the top edge of the device.

In picture - iPad Mini with A17 Pro chipset (Image Credit: Apple)

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new iPad Mini is also expected to include water resistance and an all-new vibration-based speaker system. The device could launch by the end of October.

HomePod Mini 2

The HomePod Mini 2 is expected to keep the same design as the current model, but will be offered in five colours: Green, Pink, Blue, White, and Black.