From iPad 12 To HomePod Mini 2: Apple's Leaked Code Reveals Four Upcoming Products
Apple's own code has leaked details of four upcoming products, including a new iPad Mini, HomePod Mini, Apple TV 4K, and more.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple's own code has revealed details of four upcoming products, according to a report by MacRumors. The leak comes shortly after the company officially launched its flagship iPhone 18 Series and its first foldable device, the iPhone Duo, this month.
iPad Mini 8
The leaked code shows that Apple's next-generation iPad Mini will feature the A20 Pro chip, a repositioned front-facing camera and a new speaker system. Images of the device's front panel show a landscape-oriented front camera, along with a small cut-out at the top of the display glass. The volume and power buttons remain positioned on the top edge of the device.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new iPad Mini is also expected to include water resistance and an all-new vibration-based speaker system. The device could launch by the end of October.
HomePod Mini 2
The HomePod Mini 2 is expected to keep the same design as the current model, but will be offered in five colours: Green, Pink, Blue, White, and Black.
The device is likely to feature a new chip along with support for Apple's Siri AI. It is expected to launch before the end of 2026.
Apple TV 4K (4th Generation)
An image file linked to an unreleased Apple TV 4K model has also surfaced, pointing towards a nearing launch. The image suggests the device will retain the same external design as the current version, with most upgrades expected to take place internally.
Reports suggest that the new Apple TV will come equipped with an A17 Pro chip or a newer version, along with 8GB of RAM. It is also expected to support Apple Intelligence and Siri AI, feature an Apple-designed N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, and include an updated Siri Remote. Like the iPad Mini and HomePod Mini, this device is also expected to launch next month.
iPad 12
Details found within Apple's code suggest the next standard iPad could be powered by an A19 chip, alongside a C1X modem, an N1 networking chip and 8GB of RAM. The device is expected to include Apple Intelligence and Siri AI features that are currently missing from the iPad 11.
The upcoming iPad may also be offered in a new colour option. However, unlike the other three products, it is not expected to launch until spring 2027.