Apple Rolls Out iOS 27, Brings Smarter Siri, Better Photo Tools And Stronger Parental Controls To Devices
Apple has launched Siri AI, new parental controls and faster performance across iPhone, iPad, and Mac in its biggest software update yet.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has released the iOS 27 software update, bringing the next generation of Apple Intelligence to iPhone and other devices, led by an all-new version of Siri that understands personal context and can act across everyday apps.
Siri AI, the updated assistant, is built to be more conversational and knowledgeable than before. It can find information from users' own messages, emails, and photos, such as pulling up an old confirmation number, or search the web for fresh answers. A new Siri app allows people to hold ongoing conversations and pick up where they left off, while a "Write with Siri" tool helps draft text or improve existing writing. Siri AI can also work directly with other apps, such as checking a week's workout summary or a hydration goal.
Smarter apps and visual search
In the iOS 27 update, several everyday apps are becoming more capable. Safari can now sort browsing tabs based on their topic automatically, alert users to changes like price drops, and build custom extensions from a simple description. The Shortcuts app can create automations the same way, just by describing what is needed.
Visual Intelligence can be accessed via the Camera app, allowing users to get instant help with daily tasks, such as checking nutritional information for a meal or splitting a restaurant bill. Users can also take a screenshot of anything on their screen and ask Siri about it, whether that is identifying a lamp or adding event dates straight to their Calendar. The same tool can search apps such as Google and Etsy for similar items to whatever is on screen.
More creative control over photos
Apple's Photos app gains several new editing features. Spatial Reframing allows a photo to be reframed after it has been taken; the Extend tool can widen a shot's view, and an improved Clean Up tool removes larger unwanted objects from images.
Image Playground has also been updated, allowing users to create and edit images simply by describing what they want.
Stronger Parental control
Parental controls have been significantly expanded. A new Ask to Browse feature requires children to request permission before visiting a new website, similar to how app purchases already work. Communication Safety now offers wider protection during conversations, while a new Time Allowances feature helps parents manage how long children spend on entertainment, games, and social media apps. Schedules let parents control app access at different times of day, and Screen Time has been redesigned for easier adjustments.
Accessibility improvements
Apple Intelligence is also powering new accessibility tools. VoiceOver now gives more detailed image descriptions for users who are blind or have low vision, covering receipts, bills, photographs, and more. Users can ask their queries about things that are present in the phone's camera viewfinder via the feature, accessible by tapping the Action button.
Voice Control allows users with physical disabilities to operate apps using natural spoken descriptions, and Accessibility Reader offers a simplified reading experience with summaries and built-in translation.
Design and everyday features
The Liquid Glass design has been refined for better readability and contrast, with a new slider allowing users to adjust its appearance. Call Context now surfaces useful information, such as booking reference, when calling a business. Fitness fans receive GymKit support on iPhone for real-time equipment tracking, while Workout Buddy on Apple Watch adds Spanish language support and can now work without an iPhone nearby, provided the Watch has cellular access.
Apple notes that Siri AI is launching in beta in English first, with other languages following in October, next month. Some Apple Intelligence features are subject to daily usage limits and may not be available in all regions.
Which iPhones are compatible with the iOS 27 update?
The new iOS 27 will be received via an Over-the-Air (OTA) update. Here's a list of compatible iPhones:
- iPhone Duo
- iPhone 18 Pro Max
- iPhone 18 Pro
- iPhone 17 Pro Max
- iPhone 17 Pro
- iPhone Air
- iPhone 17
- iPhone 17e
- iPhone 16e
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
How to update to iOS 27?
Here is the step-by-step guide that shows how to update your eligible iPhone to the latest iOS 27:
Step 1: Open the Settings app.
Step 2: Go to General.
Step 3: Select Software Update.
Step 4: Check whether your phone shows the iOS 27 update; if yes, then tap Download and Install.