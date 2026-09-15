ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Rolls Out iOS 27, Brings Smarter Siri, Better Photo Tools And Stronger Parental Controls To Devices

Hyderabad: Apple has released the iOS 27 software update, bringing the next generation of Apple Intelligence to iPhone and other devices, led by an all-new version of Siri that understands personal context and can act across everyday apps.

Siri AI, the updated assistant, is built to be more conversational and knowledgeable than before. It can find information from users' own messages, emails, and photos, such as pulling up an old confirmation number, or search the web for fresh answers. A new Siri app allows people to hold ongoing conversations and pick up where they left off, while a "Write with Siri" tool helps draft text or improve existing writing. Siri AI can also work directly with other apps, such as checking a week's workout summary or a hydration goal.

Smarter apps and visual search

In the iOS 27 update, several everyday apps are becoming more capable. Safari can now sort browsing tabs based on their topic automatically, alert users to changes like price drops, and build custom extensions from a simple description. The Shortcuts app can create automations the same way, just by describing what is needed.

Visual Intelligence can be accessed via the Camera app, allowing users to get instant help with daily tasks, such as checking nutritional information for a meal or splitting a restaurant bill. Users can also take a screenshot of anything on their screen and ask Siri about it, whether that is identifying a lamp or adding event dates straight to their Calendar. The same tool can search apps such as Google and Etsy for similar items to whatever is on screen.

More creative control over photos

Apple's Photos app gains several new editing features. Spatial Reframing allows a photo to be reframed after it has been taken; the Extend tool can widen a shot's view, and an improved Clean Up tool removes larger unwanted objects from images.

Image Playground has also been updated, allowing users to create and edit images simply by describing what they want.

Stronger Parental control

Parental controls have been significantly expanded. A new Ask to Browse feature requires children to request permission before visiting a new website, similar to how app purchases already work. Communication Safety now offers wider protection during conversations, while a new Time Allowances feature helps parents manage how long children spend on entertainment, games, and social media apps. Schedules let parents control app access at different times of day, and Screen Time has been redesigned for easier adjustments.

Accessibility improvements

Apple Intelligence is also powering new accessibility tools. VoiceOver now gives more detailed image descriptions for users who are blind or have low vision, covering receipts, bills, photographs, and more. Users can ask their queries about things that are present in the phone's camera viewfinder via the feature, accessible by tapping the Action button.