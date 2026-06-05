ETV Bharat / technology

iOS 27 May Leave iPhone 11 Series Behind As Apple Prepares WWDC 2026 Reveal

Hyderabad: Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27 at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 8, 2026, but the update could leave some older iPhone models behind, with the iPhone 11 series appearing most at risk of losing support.

The new operating system (OS) will be publicly previewed at the WWDC 2026 keynote, ahead of a wider rollout later in the year alongside the next generation of iPhones. While Apple is widely regarded for offering some of the longest software support cycles in the smartphone industry, older devices eventually lose eligibility for major OS upgrades, even if security patches continue.

iPhone 11 Series Most Likely to Lose Support

Based on Apple's recent software support patterns, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max — all launched in 2019 — are the most likely candidates to not receive the iOS 27 update. The three models currently support iOS 26. Last year, Apple removed support for the 2018-era iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max when iOS 26 was introduced, suggesting the iPhone 11 lineup could be next in line.

The status of the second-generation iPhone SE (2020) remains uncertain. Although released after the iPhone 11 series, it shares the same A13 Bionic chip, which could affect its eligibility.

All devices from the iPhone 12 series onwards — including the iPhone 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 lineups, as well as newer iPhone SE models — are widely expected to remain compatible with iOS 27.

How Apple Confirms Compatibility