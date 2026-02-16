ETV Bharat / technology

Invideo Partners with Google Cloud To Launch AI-Powered Filmmaking Platform For Studios

Hyderabad: Artificial Intelligence (AI)powered video creation platform, Invideo, has announced a partnership with Google Cloud. This unveils a new suite of enterprise-grade filmmaking production workflows, which is designed for long-form cinematic storytelling. The announcement comes at a time when filmmakers and studios increasingly include AI in their production processes, from pre-visualisation to final post-production. Notably, Invideo initially partnered with Google Cloud in October 2025 to integrate the tech giant's generative AI models—including Gemini, Imagen, and Veo 3—into its creative platform.

The collaboration integrates Invideo's creative interface with Google Cloud's complete AI technology stack. It includes TPU and GPU chips for model training and serving, alongside Google's generative media models, providing media studios, production houses, advertising agencies, and broadcast networks with fresh storytelling possibilities and studio-grade production capabilities.

Sanket Shah, co-founder and CEO of Invideo, said, "We've built a platform that serves 30 million creators. Now we're focused on the future of filmmaking—not as just a technology provider, but as a true partner to filmmakers. With Google Cloud, we're building end-to-end AI pipelines that empower filmmakers to bring their vision to screen whilst making economic sense for the industry."

These capabilities not only shorten production timelines but also expand the boundaries of what can be filmed, the company stated.

Invideo will showcase these workflows at the India AI Film Festival on 17 February in New Delhi, held alongside the AI Impact Summit. The startup will also announce three feature films developed with major Indian production houses, utilising the company's enterprise offering built with Google Cloud.

Invideo: What capabilities will it offer?

Invideo's enterprise offering will employ Google's entire suite of generative media models—including Veo, Imagen, and Lyria—alongside a unified AI technology stack to power every stage of production, from text-to-image and cinematic video to synchronised music and speech in a single workflow.