Interview | Satellites For Hire: SkyServe's Flash Missions Redefine Satellite Use In Earth Observation

Bengaluru: Not long ago, satellites collected data at a measured pace and delivered it to a limited set of users. Today, the need has fundamentally changed. Decisions around disasters, climate events, and security increasingly depend on real-time insight, not delayed analysis. At the same time, modern satellites produce far more data than can be economically sent to the ground. Bandwidth constraints, latency, and limited access to ground stations have become critical bottlenecks. Recent advances in space-grade computing are breaking this impasse, making reliable, on-orbit data processing practical for the first time—something that was simply not feasible a decade ago.

For over 60 years, space missions have followed the same rigid playbook: build a satellite, raise tens of millions, wait years for launch—and once it’s in orbit, live with whatever you built. Even a 10-minute experiment demands a 10-year asset. This approach has created a growing crisis in Earth observation: most satellites still download everything they capture—clouds, noise, unusable imagery—and decide what matters only after it reaches Earth. As data volumes explode, this model is becoming economically and technically unsustainable.

In response, SkyServe is redefining the model. Instead of treating satellites as single-purpose hardware, SkyServe treats them like gig workers—able to accept short, software-defined “flash missions”, execute them, and move on.

“Satellites are evolving from passive data collectors into active decision-making systems. On-orbit processing isn’t meant to replace ground systems—it’s about enabling faster action when every minute counts. SkyServe is creating the software layer that makes this shift safe, scalable, and economically sustainable,” explained Vinay Simha, Co-founder and CEO of SkyServe.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Vinay Simha highlighted why Earth observation economics are breaking, how onboard AI dramatically cuts bandwidth and time to insight, and why “flash missions” could redefine humanity’s use of space.

On-Orbit Processing: From Images to Insights

SkyServe enables satellites to process data in orbit, identify what’s relevant, and transmit only insights—not terabytes of raw images. Satellites stop being passive cameras and start becoming decision-making systems. No satellite is built for a single experiment; a developer who wants to count ships near Mumbai doesn’t launch anything—they upload a small Python script, run it on a passing satellite for minutes, get the answer, and the code disappears.

Simha explained, “A developer uses SURGE to upload a model, choose a time window and data source, and schedule the task. The model runs securely on STORM, SkyServe’s onboard engine, sending only insights to the ground. Strong isolation ensures no code impacts the satellite or other missions.”

The Role and Limits of Flash Missions