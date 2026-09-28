ETV Bharat / technology

Interview | Skyroot Co-Founder Reveals Plans To Scale Vikram-1 Launches And Develop New Rockets

Vikram-2 is under active development, and we plan to make its debut launch towards the end of next year, said Naga Bharath Daka ( ETV Bharat via Skyroot Aerospace )

Bengaluru: India’s space story is changing fast. Once dominated largely by ISRO, the sector now has a growing private ecosystem, with more than 400 space-tech startups now operating in the country following the government’s space-sector reforms that opened the sector to private participation through IN-SPACe.

S Unnikrishnan Nair, former Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), ISRO, sees this as an important turning point for India’s space programme. “ISRO, the government, startups and established industries will increasingly have to work together as India seeks to expand its role in the global space economy,” Nair said as a panellist during a session on Space Tech at the 7th edition of the IIT Madras Alumni Association’s flagship annual conference, SANGAM 2026, held in Bengaluru.

(L-R) Moderator Prof. Satya Chakravarthy, Founder & Technical Lead, The ePlane Company; Dept. of Aerospace Engg., IIT Madras; S. Unnikrishnan Nair, former Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), ISRO; Naga Bharath Daka, Co-founder and COO of Skyroot Aerospace; Pranit Mehta, Co-Founder & COO, GalaxEye (ETV Bharat/ Anubha Jain)

Nair said the opportunities for the private sector go well beyond satellite launches. Human spaceflight, a future space station, and microgravity research could open up new possibilities for startups and industries, while also helping India build capabilities for deeper-space exploration, he added.

During the discussion, Skyroot Aerospace co-founder and COO Naga Bharath Daka said, "The economy of the future is gradually evolving from being primarily Earth-based to becoming a thriving space-based economy. The opportunity goes well beyond satellites and launches. Over the next decade, we could see space becoming an important platform for infrastructure and manufacturing, with areas such as data centres in space, manufacturing, solar power, optical fibre and the production of specialised materials emerging as new possibilities."

Skyroot Co-Founder and COO Naga Bharath Daka reveals plan to scale Vikram-1 launches (Skyroot Aerospace)

"As the cost of accessing space comes down, these opportunities will become increasingly viable, creating new avenues for businesses and helping build a much larger and more diverse space economy,” he added.

On the sidelines of the programme, Daka spoke to ETV Bharat about the company's next milestones, future plans, and recent developments. The following is an excerpt from the interview:

Anubha Jain (AJ): Following the successful Vikram-1 mission, what are Skyroot’s immediate next milestones?

Naga Bharath Daka (NBD): The key focus for the company currently is to be able to repeatedly and reliably produce more Vikram-1 rockets. Our next mission is planned before the end of this year, and we hope to increase the launch rate. Ultimately, within the next year, hopefully towards the end of 2027, we aim to scale up significantly and become a much larger operation. Vikram-2 is also under active development, and we plan to make its debut launch, hopefully towards the end of next year.

AJ: What are Skyroot’s key ambitions for the next 3–5 years in terms of launch frequency and growing its commercial launch business in India and overseas?

NBD: There is a lot of demand for launches and a significant opportunity in this market. Even SpaceX has stopped taking bookings beyond 2028. We are now at a stage where the focus is not just on achieving a successful launch, but on building the capability to launch repeatedly and reliably, and to increase the scale of operations.