Interview | Skyroot Co-Founder Reveals Plans To Scale Vikram-1 Launches And Develop New Rockets
Skyroot COO says that the company aims to scale Vikram-1 launches to around one or two a month over the next two years.
By Anubha Jain
Published : September 28, 2026 at 12:24 PM IST
Bengaluru: India’s space story is changing fast. Once dominated largely by ISRO, the sector now has a growing private ecosystem, with more than 400 space-tech startups now operating in the country following the government’s space-sector reforms that opened the sector to private participation through IN-SPACe.
S Unnikrishnan Nair, former Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), ISRO, sees this as an important turning point for India’s space programme. “ISRO, the government, startups and established industries will increasingly have to work together as India seeks to expand its role in the global space economy,” Nair said as a panellist during a session on Space Tech at the 7th edition of the IIT Madras Alumni Association’s flagship annual conference, SANGAM 2026, held in Bengaluru.
Nair said the opportunities for the private sector go well beyond satellite launches. Human spaceflight, a future space station, and microgravity research could open up new possibilities for startups and industries, while also helping India build capabilities for deeper-space exploration, he added.
During the discussion, Skyroot Aerospace co-founder and COO Naga Bharath Daka said, "The economy of the future is gradually evolving from being primarily Earth-based to becoming a thriving space-based economy. The opportunity goes well beyond satellites and launches. Over the next decade, we could see space becoming an important platform for infrastructure and manufacturing, with areas such as data centres in space, manufacturing, solar power, optical fibre and the production of specialised materials emerging as new possibilities."
"As the cost of accessing space comes down, these opportunities will become increasingly viable, creating new avenues for businesses and helping build a much larger and more diverse space economy,” he added.
On the sidelines of the programme, Daka spoke to ETV Bharat about the company's next milestones, future plans, and recent developments. The following is an excerpt from the interview:
Anubha Jain (AJ): Following the successful Vikram-1 mission, what are Skyroot’s immediate next milestones?
Naga Bharath Daka (NBD): The key focus for the company currently is to be able to repeatedly and reliably produce more Vikram-1 rockets. Our next mission is planned before the end of this year, and we hope to increase the launch rate. Ultimately, within the next year, hopefully towards the end of 2027, we aim to scale up significantly and become a much larger operation. Vikram-2 is also under active development, and we plan to make its debut launch, hopefully towards the end of next year.
AJ: What are Skyroot’s key ambitions for the next 3–5 years in terms of launch frequency and growing its commercial launch business in India and overseas?
NBD: There is a lot of demand for launches and a significant opportunity in this market. Even SpaceX has stopped taking bookings beyond 2028. We are now at a stage where the focus is not just on achieving a successful launch, but on building the capability to launch repeatedly and reliably, and to increase the scale of operations.
There is a strong need for launch capacity, and we are seeing a lot of interest from customers looking to launch satellites through Skyroot Vikram-1. So, we believe there is potential to scale up significantly, possibly to around one or two launches a month over the next two years. We see enough demand for that. There is no shortage of demand; the challenge now is how well, reliably, and quickly we can scale up our launch cadence.
AJ: As Skyroot looks to significantly scale its operations, how is the company planning to expand manufacturing and its supply chain? What is the latest progress on its proposed independent launch facility?
NBD: Not immediately. We are not currently working on an independent launch facility because there is a reasonable amount of launch capacity available at the existing facility. There is also a new launch pad coming up at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) district, Tamil Nadu, while Sriharikota already has an established launch facility. Once the new facility becomes operational, we should have sufficient capacity to support our launches.
Further down the line, if the number of launches from the country increases significantly, we may consider developing an independent launch facility. But in the current and near-term horizon, the existing launch pad infrastructure, along with the upcoming new launch pad, should be sufficient to meet our launch requirements.
On the manufacturing side, we are already equipped to produce more than one rocket a month in terms of our capital equipment and machinery. We are also working on strengthening our supply chain and identifying enough vendors to support the scale-up.
So, we are making efforts on both fronts, expanding our manufacturing capacity and building a robust supply chain to support the required launch cadence.
AJ: Following the success of Vikram-1, what has changed in terms of customer interest, commercial contracts, and international opportunities? How many customer missions or launches is Skyroot currently working towards?
NBD: Generally, the first few launches are developmental launches. After that, the launches move into the commercial phase. Even for our very first launch, we had a commercial payload, although we carried only a small number of satellites/payloads. There is a great deal of interest in our second launch, particularly following the success of the first mission. Traditionally, most satellite operators tend to wait for one or two successful launches before booking a launch with a new provider.
However, following the success of our very first launch, we are already signing a good number of contracts, including with international customers. This is essentially a global market. If you look at the number of countries that have satellites and need launch services, there is significant potential across nations. By nature, the space-launch business is a global market.
AJ: Looking beyond the immediate launch programme, is Skyroot working towards reusable launch technology or other areas such as in-space transportation and orbital services?
NBD: The Vikram series of launches addresses a small, dedicated launch market that is unique, perpetual and well suited to small launch vehicles. However, that segment accounts for only about 10 per cent of the global launch market. With the much bigger reusable launch vehicle that we are actively working on, we will eventually be able to address the broader market as well. But that will take a few years. Our immediate focus is entirely on the commercialisation of the Vikram series.
Overall, it has been a great journey. We are grateful to the government of India for the first set of space-sector reforms they introduced, without which we would not have been able to progress at this pace. We have also received tremendous support from ISRO. We have been able to use ISRO’s launch pad and testing facilities, and all of this has been enabled by the visionary government policy that opened up public infrastructure to private companies on a commercial basis.
That policy has allowed us to accelerate our development and achieve what we have within this timeline. In terms of funding, we have raised around USD 116 million so far, and we are well funded for our current plans and future launches.