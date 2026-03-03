'We Have To Decouple Examination From Learning': Prof HC Verma On Physics, AI, Scientific Research

ETV Bharat / technology

Bengaluru: Why is the sky blue, and why do sunsets glow red? The answer lies in Rayleigh scattering—a phenomenon where shorter wavelengths of light scatter more strongly than longer ones. Renowned physicist and Padma Shri awardee Harish Chandra Verma, better known as HC Verma, used such everyday wonders to illustrate the deeper properties of light during his talk at the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM) in Bengaluru.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, the professor discussed the relevance of foundational physics in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI), India’s research ecosystem, and the reforms needed in physics education today. The following is an excerpt from the interview:

Anubha Jain: In an era defined by AI and rapid technological transformation, why does foundational physics continue to matter?

Prof HC Verma: AI does not invent; it works on large volumes of data to generate responses and solutions. True technological breakthroughs always follow fundamental scientific discoveries. AI, therefore, facilitates innovation rather than creating it independently. With better access to data, scientists can think more effectively. However, without strong foundations in disciplines like physics, chemistry and biology, the full promise of AI cannot be realised. AI may accelerate processes, but it cannot replace deep scientific understanding.

Anubha Jain: How do you evaluate the current state of India’s physics research ecosystem?

Prof HC Verma: Genuine love for the subject is lacking, with only a small percentage of students pursuing research careers. India has achieved significant milestones—such as launching satellites and spacecraft through institutions like ISRO and the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope—but the broader system does not adequately support the nation’s full scientific potential. Success is often measured by income, discouraging many from research or academia. As a result, India is not producing enough students truly passionate about research, innovation, or teaching. We are lagging in originality and passion.

Anubha Jain: In today’s digital age, where students rely heavily on screens and simulations, how can hands-on demonstrations and experiments make the learning truly meaningful?

Prof HC Verma: Experiments are extremely important. Science is about understanding what happens in the natural world and the fundamental laws that govern it, while technology is merely the product that emerges from this understanding. If sound scientific research and discoveries take place, they will eventually translate into technologies and products. Science is the study of nature and natural phenomena.

Without hands-on experience and well-designed experiments, students cannot fully grasp these concepts. When learners perform experiments themselves, they directly observe and experience what is happening, which deepens their understanding. Albert Einstein did not personally conduct experiments, but he was deeply aware of the experimental findings and observations of his time. Even theoretical breakthroughs are grounded in experimental evidence.