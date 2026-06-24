ETV Bharat / technology

'Smart Classrooms Alone Won't Work': ViewSonic's Muneer Ahmad Highlights Gaps In Digital Integration

Hyderabad: India's education technology landscape is entering a new phase. Last year, the government approved over 1.46 lakh smart classrooms across the country, under the centrally sponsored 'Samagra Shiksha' scheme, hoping to give a boost to digital learning infrastructure in rural areas, which at the time was limited to only 35 per cent in government schools. While Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh lag behind, Punjab was among the best-performing states in terms of digital infrastructure, with 6,165 smart schools, making up almost 95.9 per cent penetration.

Under the Ministry of Education's scheme, each eligible school receives a non-recurring grant of Rs 2.40 lakh to set up two smart classrooms. However, hardware-led digitisation may not be enough for the transformation, as software-driven learning ecosystems and teacher readiness may emerge as the next major challenges.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Muneer Ahmad, Managing Director, ViewSonic India, said that after years of focusing on hardware deployment and classroom digitisation, attention is now shifting toward teacher readiness, software integration, and AI-powered learning tools. While projectors will continue to play a major role in millions of Indian classrooms, the next wave of growth, according to Ahmad, will be driven less by smart screens themselves and more by connected ecosystems that help educators create content, personalise learning, and manage classrooms more efficiently.

He talks about the gaps in the digital classroom infrastructure, teacher training, software integration, and the role of artificial intelligence and smart displays. The following is an excerpt from the interview:

ETV Bharat (ETB): What are the biggest gaps you still see in India’s digital classroom infrastructure?

Muneer Ahmad (MA): While India's education sector has made significant progress in digitising classrooms, two key gaps remain: teacher readiness and software integration. In many schools, hardware deployment has progressed faster than educators' ability to fully integrate technology into everyday teaching. At the same time, schools often work with multiple platforms and applications that don't seamlessly connect, creating fragmented digital experiences for both teachers and students.

Connectivity challenges still exist in certain regions, but the larger opportunity today lies in helping educators use technology more effectively and ensuring digital tools work together within a unified ecosystem.

I believe the next phase of digital transformation will be driven by AI-powered learning tools, seamless software integration, and continuous teacher upskilling. The goal is not simply to add more technology to classrooms. When technology, content, and teacher capability evolve together, schools can move beyond digital adoption and achieve meaningful learning transformation.

ETB: How have display requirements evolved in India’s education sector over the last five years, and what major shifts do you expect next?

MA: Over the last five years, display requirements in the education sector have evolved significantly from devices primarily used for content presentation to platforms that enable collaboration and engagement. One of the biggest shifts has been the move from projectors and traditional whiteboards to interactive displays that support annotation, content sharing, and digital lesson delivery. Following the pandemic, many schools also began prioritising solutions that could support both in-class and remote learning, making connectivity and collaboration features essential rather than optional.

Looking ahead, we expect demand to increasingly centre around AI-powered capabilities. In classrooms, this includes tools that help teachers create content, summarise lessons, generate assessments, and personalise learning.

ETB: What about the enterprise sector? Are they seeing any meaningful evolution, especially after Covid?

MA: In the enterprise sector, the rise of hybrid work has fundamentally changed display requirements. Organisations are no longer looking for standalone meeting room screens; they need integrated solutions that support video conferencing, wireless content sharing, and real-time collaboration across distributed teams. In workplaces, AI will play a larger role in meeting productivity, collaboration, and knowledge management. Alongside this, cloud-connected ecosystems and integrated collaboration solutions will become increasingly important as organisations seek simpler, more connected technology environments that improve efficiency and user experience.

ETB: Many schools and enterprises adopted interactive displays during the hybrid work and online learning boom. Is the market now entering a replacement cycle, or is it still largely in an expansion phase?

MA: The market is currently experiencing a combination of both expansion and early replacement demand. While many institutions adopted interactive displays during the hybrid learning and work phase, a large number of schools and enterprises are still in the process of digitising classrooms, meeting spaces, and collaboration environments.

At the same time, organisations that invested in first-generation solutions are beginning to evaluate upgrades to newer AI-enabled, cloud-connected, and more collaborative technologies. We expect the market to remain growth-oriented, driven by both new deployments and technology refresh initiatives.