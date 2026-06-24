'Smart Classrooms Alone Won't Work': ViewSonic's Muneer Ahmad Highlights Gaps In Digital Integration
India’s education technology sector is evolving from hardware deployment to software integration, but teacher training remains a challenge, says ViewSonic India Managing Director Muneer Ahmad.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: India's education technology landscape is entering a new phase. Last year, the government approved over 1.46 lakh smart classrooms across the country, under the centrally sponsored 'Samagra Shiksha' scheme, hoping to give a boost to digital learning infrastructure in rural areas, which at the time was limited to only 35 per cent in government schools. While Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh lag behind, Punjab was among the best-performing states in terms of digital infrastructure, with 6,165 smart schools, making up almost 95.9 per cent penetration.
Under the Ministry of Education's scheme, each eligible school receives a non-recurring grant of Rs 2.40 lakh to set up two smart classrooms. However, hardware-led digitisation may not be enough for the transformation, as software-driven learning ecosystems and teacher readiness may emerge as the next major challenges.
In an interview with ETV Bharat, Muneer Ahmad, Managing Director, ViewSonic India, said that after years of focusing on hardware deployment and classroom digitisation, attention is now shifting toward teacher readiness, software integration, and AI-powered learning tools. While projectors will continue to play a major role in millions of Indian classrooms, the next wave of growth, according to Ahmad, will be driven less by smart screens themselves and more by connected ecosystems that help educators create content, personalise learning, and manage classrooms more efficiently.
He talks about the gaps in the digital classroom infrastructure, teacher training, software integration, and the role of artificial intelligence and smart displays. The following is an excerpt from the interview:
ETV Bharat (ETB): What are the biggest gaps you still see in India’s digital classroom infrastructure?
Muneer Ahmad (MA): While India's education sector has made significant progress in digitising classrooms, two key gaps remain: teacher readiness and software integration. In many schools, hardware deployment has progressed faster than educators' ability to fully integrate technology into everyday teaching. At the same time, schools often work with multiple platforms and applications that don't seamlessly connect, creating fragmented digital experiences for both teachers and students.
Connectivity challenges still exist in certain regions, but the larger opportunity today lies in helping educators use technology more effectively and ensuring digital tools work together within a unified ecosystem.
I believe the next phase of digital transformation will be driven by AI-powered learning tools, seamless software integration, and continuous teacher upskilling. The goal is not simply to add more technology to classrooms. When technology, content, and teacher capability evolve together, schools can move beyond digital adoption and achieve meaningful learning transformation.
ETB: How have display requirements evolved in India’s education sector over the last five years, and what major shifts do you expect next?
MA: Over the last five years, display requirements in the education sector have evolved significantly from devices primarily used for content presentation to platforms that enable collaboration and engagement. One of the biggest shifts has been the move from projectors and traditional whiteboards to interactive displays that support annotation, content sharing, and digital lesson delivery. Following the pandemic, many schools also began prioritising solutions that could support both in-class and remote learning, making connectivity and collaboration features essential rather than optional.
Looking ahead, we expect demand to increasingly centre around AI-powered capabilities. In classrooms, this includes tools that help teachers create content, summarise lessons, generate assessments, and personalise learning.
ETB: What about the enterprise sector? Are they seeing any meaningful evolution, especially after Covid?
MA: In the enterprise sector, the rise of hybrid work has fundamentally changed display requirements. Organisations are no longer looking for standalone meeting room screens; they need integrated solutions that support video conferencing, wireless content sharing, and real-time collaboration across distributed teams. In workplaces, AI will play a larger role in meeting productivity, collaboration, and knowledge management. Alongside this, cloud-connected ecosystems and integrated collaboration solutions will become increasingly important as organisations seek simpler, more connected technology environments that improve efficiency and user experience.
ETB: Many schools and enterprises adopted interactive displays during the hybrid work and online learning boom. Is the market now entering a replacement cycle, or is it still largely in an expansion phase?
MA: The market is currently experiencing a combination of both expansion and early replacement demand. While many institutions adopted interactive displays during the hybrid learning and work phase, a large number of schools and enterprises are still in the process of digitising classrooms, meeting spaces, and collaboration environments.
At the same time, organisations that invested in first-generation solutions are beginning to evaluate upgrades to newer AI-enabled, cloud-connected, and more collaborative technologies. We expect the market to remain growth-oriented, driven by both new deployments and technology refresh initiatives.
ETB: Are projectors gradually becoming obsolete in modern classrooms and meeting spaces, or do they still have a long-term role to play?
MA: Lamp-free projectors now make up over 70 per cent of ViewSonic's India projection line-up, and the reason is simple: 75–80 per cent of India's 1.4 million schools still have zero smart classroom technology. For institutions equipping dozens of rooms on tight budgets, projectors win on cost-per-inch every time.
But we aren't ignoring the shift either. The company has held the top position in India's interactive flat panel market since 2020. The strategy is deliberately two-track: Laser Projectors for budget-driven schools and SMEs, and ViewBoard Interactive Displays for premium institutions and corporates. In a market as diverse as India, that's not a hedge, it's the only sensible play.
ETB: Professional displays often cost significantly more than consumer TVs. What are the most misunderstood differences between the two, and why does the pricing gap remain so wide?
MA: Professional displays are built for demanding commercial environments such as classrooms, meeting rooms, control centres, and public spaces, where they are often expected to operate for extended hours every day. They offer commercial-grade components, higher reliability, centralised device management, enhanced security, and integration with collaboration and communication platforms—capabilities that are not typically required in a home entertainment setting.
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The pricing gap remains because professional displays are engineered for long-term performance and lower total cost of ownership. They are often rated for significantly longer operating hours, undergo more rigorous testing, include enterprise-grade management tools, and are backed by dedicated commercial support and warranty programs. In addition, professional displays are produced in lower volumes than consumer TVs, which limits the economies of scale available in the consumer market.
Ultimately, organisations are not just investing in a screen; they are investing in reliability, manageability, and business continuity. For schools and enterprises where downtime can directly impact learning or productivity, those factors often matter more than the initial purchase price.
ETB: In the smartphone industry, the competition is shifting towards software. Have you seen any similar shift in the display industry?
MA: The display industry is also increasingly shifting from hardware-led competition to software- and ecosystem-driven innovation. While display quality remains important, customers today expect integrated solutions that enhance collaboration, simplify management, and deliver measurable learning and productivity outcomes. For ViewSonic, platforms such as myViewBoard, ClassSwift, ViewLesson, ViewSonic Manager, and TeamOne are central to our long-term strategy, which puts together hardware and software solutions for both learning and working environments.
Combined with our AI-powered ViewBoard interactive displays, these solutions create a comprehensive ecosystem for education and enterprise environments. Features such as AI-assisted lesson planning, intelligent content creation, real-time collaboration, classroom engagement tools, and centralised device management help reduce administrative workload for teachers, enabling them to focus more on teaching and student engagement.
ETB: AI has become a major talking point in education technology. From your perspective, is AI genuinely improving classroom learning outcomes, or is the industry just getting tangled in the buzz?
MA: AI is already delivering tangible benefits in education, but its true value lies in practical implementation rather than technology for technology’s sake. We are seeing AI help educators save time on lesson planning, content creation, assessments, and classroom engagement, allowing them to focus more on teaching and student interaction. We believe AI should act as an assistant to educators, not a replacement. Through our AI-powered ViewBoard ecosystem and software platforms, we are enabling teachers to create more personalised, interactive, and engaging learning experiences. While adoption is still evolving, the focus is now shifting from experimentation to real-world applications that improve teaching efficiency and support better learning outcomes.
ETB: ViewSonic recently introduced lots of AI-powered classroom features, such as Ask AI, AI Mind Map, real-time subtitles, translations, and lecture summaries. Are these tools actually solving real classroom challenges or becoming novelty additions?
MA: AI should solve real classroom challenges, not simply add new features. Every AI capability we introduce is designed to address a specific pain point for educators—whether it's reducing preparation time, simplifying content creation, improving student engagement, or making learning more accessible.
For example, Ask AI and Circle Go help teachers instantly access explanations, learning resources, and step-by-step solutions during lessons. AI Mind Map supports brainstorming and concept visualisation, while AI Painter enables educators to create engaging visual content with minimal effort. Features such as Live Subtitle, real-time translation, and Video Pilot make learning more inclusive and accessible by helping students better understand and review lesson content.
The true measure of success is not the technology itself, but how much time it saves teachers and how effectively it enhances student engagement and learning outcomes. Our AI-powered features are built with this practical, educator-first approach at their core.
|Key Takeaways from the Interview
|(1) Teacher training and digital readiness have become bigger challenges than hardware deployment as schools continue to integrate technology into teaching.
|(2) The lack of seamless integration between different educational software platforms continues to create fragmented digital learning experiences.
|(3) Classroom and workplace displays have evolved from simple presentation screens into interactive collaboration and communication hubs.
|(4) Artificial intelligence is emerging as the next major growth driver, helping educators and professionals create content, automate tasks, and improve productivity.
|(5) India's display market is being driven by both fresh deployments and upgrades as organisations adopt newer AI-powered technologies.
|(6) Projectors are expected to remain relevant for years because millions of Indian classrooms still need affordable digital learning solutions.
|(7) Professional displays cost more than consumer TVs because they are built for reliability, extended use, security, and easier management in commercial environments.
|(8) The display industry is increasingly competing on software ecosystems and user experience rather than hardware specifications alone.
|(9) The most meaningful role of AI in education is to support teachers by saving time and improving learning experiences, not replacing human instruction.