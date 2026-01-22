Interview | Legacy Beyond Stars: Sunita Williams Reflects On Her Space Journey And Life After NASA
At the 2026 Kerala Literature Festival, former astronaut Sunita Williams talks about retirement, her dogs, doubt, and why the next generation matters more.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST
Kozhikode: There is something wonderfully disarming about hearing one of the most accomplished astronauts in human history say, quite plainly, that she has no idea what she’s doing next. No mission brief. No neatly packaged “second act". Just: “I just want to relax for a little while and spend some time with my family, my friends, and my dogs.”
At the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) in Kozhikode—Asia’s largest literary festival, bustling with students, writers, thinkers, and the general hum of curiosity—Sunita Williams inaugurated proceedings as someone gently stepping away from the most extraordinary job on Earth and beyond.
Sunita Williams officially retired on December 27, 2025. Officially being the keyword here. Even she sounds faintly unconvinced by it. Her husband, she admits with a laugh, keeps pointing out that she doesn’t really look retired. She’s travelling, speaking, inaugurating festivals, doing sessions with children (there's one scheduled for January 23 at KLF), talking about space exploration with the enthusiasm of someone who still very much believes in the future.
For someone who spent 27 years at NASA, flew to space three times, logged 608 days in space, completed nine spacewalks, commanded the International Space Station (ISS), and helped test and develop new spacecraft systems, this absence of a plan feels almost rebellious.
What You Miss When You’ve Seen Everything
Ask her what she’ll miss about space, and the answer comes easily. Yes, she’ll miss the obvious things: the astonishing view of Earth, the surreal perspective of the solar system, the privilege of floating above the planet and seeing it whole. She admits, without drama, that losing the possibility of going back is a little heartbreaking. But what she’ll really miss are the people; the engineers, the testers.
The obsessively curious minds who want to get the job done properly. It’s telling that even when she talks about space, she keeps circling back to humans. That’s the subtext of her career: space exploration isn’t about conquering the unknown, it’s about collaboration. The ISS itself is a product of five major space agencies and countless international partnerships. Williams has lived that reality, which is why she’s so optimistic about the future of the Indian Space Programme.
She talked about sensors, spacecraft, moon missions, and imagination as the only real limit. She talked about collaboration—especially between India and the United States—not as wishful thinking, but as an inevitability. If there’s one thing space teaches you, she suggests, it’s that no one does this alone.
“Maybe It Was a Clerical Error”
One of the most human moments of her conversation with Eenadu-ETV Bharat comes when she talks about becoming an astronaut in the first place. When she was selected, her overwhelming emotion wasn’t triumph. It was disbelief. “Maybe it was a clerical error,” she remembers thinking. “And they let me in.”
Yet, once she arrived, she realised it felt right. She fit. So she did what she’s always done: worked hard, stayed curious, and made the most of the opportunities placed in front of her. That mindset carried her from helping build the space station to operating it and testing new spacecraft designs. The dream didn’t arrive fully formed; it assembled itself over time, piece by piece, through work.
The Hardest Parts Aren’t Always Where You Think
Physically, she admits, spacewalk training is brutal. Practising underwater, in heavy suits that don’t quite fit, fighting gravity on Earth that you can forget in space. It’s exhausting, technical, and unforgiving. You train your body constantly because you have to. But the harder challenge, she says, is mental.
Most people see the highlight reel: launches, spacewalks, floating hair, and viral photographs. What they don’t see are the long stretches of waiting. The years between flights. The uncertainty of whether you’ll ever go back. And then there was that summer last year: the one defined by not knowing if they’d return on their spacecraft at all.
Decisions were being analysed, re-analysed, and debated at multiple levels: software fixes, hardware questions, and risk assessments. At first, being in space longer felt like a gift. She loved it up there, but down on Earth, families were waiting, plans were unravelling, and children were growing. That emotional gravity, she admits, weighed heavily on her and her crewmate Butch Wilmore.
The Earth Looks Different From Above
Sunita Williams has spoken before about the “overview effect”—that shift in perspective astronauts experience when they see Earth from space. But hearing her describe it in Kerala, to an audience far removed from launchpads and mission control rooms, it lands differently. You look down, she says, and wonder why everyone is rushing. Why are there lines, borders, and fights? From up there, it all looks fragile. It’s hard not to hear that as both a philosophical insight and a gentle indictment.
Running Marathons in Space
She is the first person to run a marathon in space back in April 2007. It was rigorous, but she stubbornly refused to break. Astronauts exercise every single day, not for fun but to preserve bone density and muscle mass—movement is survival. Her point, though, wasn’t athletic heroism; it was visibility. To show that even in space, the body needs care and discipline.
Somewhere between marathons, triathlons, and orbital treadmills, you realise she’s not interested in glamour. She’s interested in systems that work.
Dogs, Love, and Floating 3D Memories
Sunita Williams talks about her dogs Gunner and Gorby, the way all devoted dog people do—as family and as tiny emotional engineers who know exactly how to manipulate you into affection. When she left for space, she told her husband she’d be back in 10 days to walk them. That didn’t quite happen.
While she was orbiting Earth, a cargo spacecraft delivered two unexpected packages. One was filled with Indian food: comfort from home. The other contained 3D-printed models of her dogs, carefully painted, floating gently in microgravity when she opened the box. It’s one of those details that stays with you. Proof that even at 400 kilometres above Earth, what grounds us is love.
Books, Children, and Passing the Baton
At a literary festival, it makes sense to ask about books. Sunita Williams isn’t a science fiction obsessive. As a child, she loved animals and mysteries. Now she gravitates towards history and historical fiction: stories that explain people, not just events. She’s currently reading a novel about navigating Slovenian culture. She’s interested in what makes people who they are, which brings us back to children. One of her sessions at KLF is dedicated entirely to students.
Questions, curiosity, and excitement. She sees this not as outreach, but as responsibility. The next generation, she believes, is ready. They’re trained, they’re flying, and they're taking leadership roles. “The greatest compliment,” she says, “is when someone can take your job and do it better.” That’s not false humility, that's legacy.
Friendship With Astronaut Kalpana Chawla
Williams speaks tenderly of Kalpana Chawla: a friend, a fellow astronaut, and a fellow Indian woman navigating an elite space. They hiked together and cycled together. Chawla, she recalls, had a way of slowing her down, pointing out birds, plants, small wonders she might have missed.
She recently met Chawla’s mother and sisters in Delhi. Some connections, like orbits, may widen—but they never really disappear.
Looking Forward By Letting Go
Sunita Williams insists she’s looking forward not to fame, or headlines, or another mission, but to watching the next generation explore, discover, and maybe become famous themselves.
Standing at a literary festival in Kerala, having seen Earth from above and humanity from within, she seems content to do something deceptively simple next: tell stories, share experiences, pet dogs, and let life arrive without a launch schedule. For someone who spent decades hurtling through space, that might just be the bravest mission of all.