Interview | Legacy Beyond Stars: Sunita Williams Reflects On Her Space Journey And Life After NASA

Kozhikode: There is something wonderfully disarming about hearing one of the most accomplished astronauts in human history say, quite plainly, that she has no idea what she’s doing next. No mission brief. No neatly packaged “second act". Just: “I just want to relax for a little while and spend some time with my family, my friends, and my dogs.”

At the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) in Kozhikode—Asia’s largest literary festival, bustling with students, writers, thinkers, and the general hum of curiosity—Sunita Williams inaugurated proceedings as someone gently stepping away from the most extraordinary job on Earth and beyond.

Sunita Williams officially retired on December 27, 2025. Officially being the keyword here. Even she sounds faintly unconvinced by it. Her husband, she admits with a laugh, keeps pointing out that she doesn’t really look retired. She’s travelling, speaking, inaugurating festivals, doing sessions with children (there's one scheduled for January 23 at KLF), talking about space exploration with the enthusiasm of someone who still very much believes in the future.

For someone who spent 27 years at NASA, flew to space three times, logged 608 days in space, completed nine spacewalks, commanded the International Space Station (ISS), and helped test and develop new spacecraft systems, this absence of a plan feels almost rebellious.

What You Miss When You’ve Seen Everything

Ask her what she’ll miss about space, and the answer comes easily. Yes, she’ll miss the obvious things: the astonishing view of Earth, the surreal perspective of the solar system, the privilege of floating above the planet and seeing it whole. She admits, without drama, that losing the possibility of going back is a little heartbreaking. But what she’ll really miss are the people; the engineers, the testers.

The obsessively curious minds who want to get the job done properly. It’s telling that even when she talks about space, she keeps circling back to humans. That’s the subtext of her career: space exploration isn’t about conquering the unknown, it’s about collaboration. The ISS itself is a product of five major space agencies and countless international partnerships. Williams has lived that reality, which is why she’s so optimistic about the future of the Indian Space Programme.

She talked about sensors, spacecraft, moon missions, and imagination as the only real limit. She talked about collaboration—especially between India and the United States—not as wishful thinking, but as an inevitability. If there’s one thing space teaches you, she suggests, it’s that no one does this alone.

“Maybe It Was a Clerical Error”

One of the most human moments of her conversation with Eenadu-ETV Bharat comes when she talks about becoming an astronaut in the first place. When she was selected, her overwhelming emotion wasn’t triumph. It was disbelief. “Maybe it was a clerical error,” she remembers thinking. “And they let me in.”

Yet, once she arrived, she realised it felt right. She fit. So she did what she’s always done: worked hard, stayed curious, and made the most of the opportunities placed in front of her. That mindset carried her from helping build the space station to operating it and testing new spacecraft designs. The dream didn’t arrive fully formed; it assembled itself over time, piece by piece, through work.

The Hardest Parts Aren’t Always Where You Think

Physically, she admits, spacewalk training is brutal. Practising underwater, in heavy suits that don’t quite fit, fighting gravity on Earth that you can forget in space. It’s exhausting, technical, and unforgiving. You train your body constantly because you have to. But the harder challenge, she says, is mental.