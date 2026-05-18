ETV Bharat / technology

Interview | Karnataka's SpaceTech CoE To Focus On AI, Robotics, Space Data Centres, Says DS Govindarajan

Bengaluru: Bengaluru has long served as the hub of India’s space ecosystem, housing the headquarters and several key centres of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Defence Space Agency (DSA), and a growing number of private space-tech companies. Further strengthening itself in technology, aerospace, and defence, Karnataka has become the first state to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Space Technology in Bengaluru. Additionally, the state has proposed a satellite constellation focused on societal and governance applications, as it seeks to further expand India’s private space ecosystem.

Under the Department of IT/BT, the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) signed an MoA with the SatCom Industry Association (SIA-India) to implement the Centre of Excellence over the next five years. The initiative aims to strengthen Karnataka’s existing spacetech ecosystem, support innovation and startups, and help the state achieve its ambitious target of contributing nearly 50 per cent of India’s space economy, as envisioned under the Karnataka Space Policy.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, DS Govindrajan, Director of CoE Space Tech Foundation, stated that India’s space reforms opened the sector to private companies, aiming to boost the nation’s global space market share beyond its current 2 per cent. To support this growth, the government created IN-SPACe to oversee and encourage private participation. He also talked in detail about the CoE for Space Technology in Bengaluru. The following is an excerpt from the interview.

Anubha Jain: Could you elaborate on the key features and functions of the CoE?

DS Govindarajan: CoE SpaceTech has identified seven key pillars to strengthen Karnataka’s spacetech ecosystem, including training and capacity building, research & innovation, governance and partnerships, infrastructure, startup incubation, commercial deployment and product development. The focus of the CoE will be to further strengthen and integrate these efforts. A major emphasis will be placed on research and innovation, along with building advanced skills and capabilities within the state. The initiative also aims to promote international collaborations to create stronger alignment between Indian startups and global spacetech ecosystems, enabling knowledge exchange and broader market opportunities.

Anubha Jain: How will the CoE work alongside ISRO to strengthen India’s growing space ecosystem?

DS Govindarajan: The CoE will work closely with ISRO to complement national efforts aimed at expanding India’s private space ecosystem. Through this initiative, Karnataka aims to position itself as a centre for next-generation space innovation, reinforcing the state’s leadership position in aerospace, technology, and commercial space activities. The initiative will focus on societal-impact applications across agriculture, climate monitoring, disaster management, connectivity, space robotics, space data centres, national security, and emerging areas such as in-space biomanufacturing and microgravity research.

Karnataka's IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge inaugurated India's first state-level Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Space Technology on May 1, 2026 (Image Credits: Special Arrangement)

While several of these domains are still emerging in India, they present significant opportunities for innovation, commercial growth, and societal impact. Built around the theme of “SpaceTech for Societal Impact,” the CoE aims to leverage space technologies for public benefit and future-ready governance solutions.

Anubha Jain: Which among space robotics, biomanufacturing, remote sensing, and space data centres do you believe could emerge as major growth engines for Karnataka over the next decade?

DS Govindarajan: The true value of the space sector lies not just in building and launching satellites, but in using space technologies to solve real-world challenges on Earth. With a strong focus on capability building, the CoE aims to expand applications in agriculture, disaster management, climate monitoring, and public services.

At the same time, it is prioritising emerging areas such as in-space manufacturing, microgravity research, space robotics, and space data centres. Recent collaborations between private spacetech and AI firms in Bengaluru highlight the growing momentum in these advanced sectors. The broader goal is to establish Karnataka as a global hub for next-generation spacetech innovation.

Anubha Jain: How do you see Karnataka positioning itself as a competitive global spacetech hub, and what role will the CoE play in strengthening the state’s long-term space ecosystem?