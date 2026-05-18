Interview | Karnataka's SpaceTech CoE To Focus On AI, Robotics, Space Data Centres, Says DS Govindarajan
With a focus on innovation and commercialisation, Karnataka’s SpaceTech CoE is expected to play a key role in India’s next phase of private space growth.
By Anubha Jain
Published : May 18, 2026 at 12:27 PM IST
Bengaluru: Bengaluru has long served as the hub of India’s space ecosystem, housing the headquarters and several key centres of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Defence Space Agency (DSA), and a growing number of private space-tech companies. Further strengthening itself in technology, aerospace, and defence, Karnataka has become the first state to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Space Technology in Bengaluru. Additionally, the state has proposed a satellite constellation focused on societal and governance applications, as it seeks to further expand India’s private space ecosystem.
Under the Department of IT/BT, the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) signed an MoA with the SatCom Industry Association (SIA-India) to implement the Centre of Excellence over the next five years. The initiative aims to strengthen Karnataka’s existing spacetech ecosystem, support innovation and startups, and help the state achieve its ambitious target of contributing nearly 50 per cent of India’s space economy, as envisioned under the Karnataka Space Policy.
In an interview with ETV Bharat, DS Govindrajan, Director of CoE Space Tech Foundation, stated that India’s space reforms opened the sector to private companies, aiming to boost the nation’s global space market share beyond its current 2 per cent. To support this growth, the government created IN-SPACe to oversee and encourage private participation. He also talked in detail about the CoE for Space Technology in Bengaluru. The following is an excerpt from the interview.
Anubha Jain: Could you elaborate on the key features and functions of the CoE?
DS Govindarajan: CoE SpaceTech has identified seven key pillars to strengthen Karnataka’s spacetech ecosystem, including training and capacity building, research & innovation, governance and partnerships, infrastructure, startup incubation, commercial deployment and product development. The focus of the CoE will be to further strengthen and integrate these efforts. A major emphasis will be placed on research and innovation, along with building advanced skills and capabilities within the state. The initiative also aims to promote international collaborations to create stronger alignment between Indian startups and global spacetech ecosystems, enabling knowledge exchange and broader market opportunities.
Anubha Jain: How will the CoE work alongside ISRO to strengthen India’s growing space ecosystem?
DS Govindarajan: The CoE will work closely with ISRO to complement national efforts aimed at expanding India’s private space ecosystem. Through this initiative, Karnataka aims to position itself as a centre for next-generation space innovation, reinforcing the state’s leadership position in aerospace, technology, and commercial space activities. The initiative will focus on societal-impact applications across agriculture, climate monitoring, disaster management, connectivity, space robotics, space data centres, national security, and emerging areas such as in-space biomanufacturing and microgravity research.
While several of these domains are still emerging in India, they present significant opportunities for innovation, commercial growth, and societal impact. Built around the theme of “SpaceTech for Societal Impact,” the CoE aims to leverage space technologies for public benefit and future-ready governance solutions.
Anubha Jain: Which among space robotics, biomanufacturing, remote sensing, and space data centres do you believe could emerge as major growth engines for Karnataka over the next decade?
DS Govindarajan: The true value of the space sector lies not just in building and launching satellites, but in using space technologies to solve real-world challenges on Earth. With a strong focus on capability building, the CoE aims to expand applications in agriculture, disaster management, climate monitoring, and public services.
At the same time, it is prioritising emerging areas such as in-space manufacturing, microgravity research, space robotics, and space data centres. Recent collaborations between private spacetech and AI firms in Bengaluru highlight the growing momentum in these advanced sectors. The broader goal is to establish Karnataka as a global hub for next-generation spacetech innovation.
Anubha Jain: How do you see Karnataka positioning itself as a competitive global spacetech hub, and what role will the CoE play in strengthening the state’s long-term space ecosystem?
DS Govindarajan: Karnataka holds a unique position in India’s spacetech ecosystem due to the strong presence of institutions, industry, and talent within the state. Bengaluru is home to the headquarters of ISRO, several major ISRO centres, defence-space agencies, leading private spacetech companies, and premier academic institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science, along with numerous universities and engineering colleges. This strong ecosystem of industry, academia, and research has made Karnataka a leading hub for space innovation and technology development. The state government has also taken proactive steps to support the sector by engaging with private industry and startups to identify critical infrastructure requirements, including common testing facilities and shared innovation platforms.
The proposed CoE will further strengthen these efforts. It will also actively promote international partnerships across academia, industry, startups, and research organisations to strengthen Karnataka’s global spacetech ecosystem. While Bengaluru remains the core hub of India’s space ecosystem, the long-term vision is also to expand space-related activities beyond the city by developing multiple spacetech clusters across Karnataka. The broader goal is to foster a culture of continuous innovation, collaboration, and healthy competition, while positioning Karnataka as a globally recognised hub for next-generation space technologies and societal applications. The CoE also aims to build a strong sense of pride and ownership among all stakeholders associated with Karnataka’s spacetech journey, enabling them to collectively contribute towards the state’s long-term vision in the global space sector.
Anubha Jain: What kind of support ecosystem will the CoE provide to emerging spacetech startups?
DS Govindarajan: We are launching dedicated programmes for startup incubation, training, and education, with a strong focus on application-based use of space technologies. The aim is to support innovators and entrepreneurs working on real-world applications, while strengthening India’s spacetech ecosystem through skill development, innovation, and industry collaboration.
The CoE also plans to support startups beyond incubation by providing mentorship and guidance on funding opportunities, grants, investor engagement, and product commercialisation, helping young innovators take technologies from concept to market.
Anubha Jain: Could you elaborate on the practical problems the satellites are expected to solve for citizens and industries?
DS Govindarajan: The focus is on developing space-based applications that can address everyday societal challenges, from supporting agriculture and monitoring forest fires to improving disaster management. As the demand for more accurate and real-time data grows, there is increasing emphasis on advanced imaging technologies, including high-resolution optical cameras and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)-based systems.
Recent developments in India’s private space sector, including the launch of SAR-enabled satellites by private companies, highlight the growing pace of innovation in this domain. The CoE aims to collaborate with research institutions, academia, industry, and startups to strengthen such applications and develop advanced space-based solutions that can deliver meaningful societal impact.
Anubha Jain: How does the CoE plan to build a skilled workforce capable of supporting India’s rapidly growing private space economy?
DS Govindarajan: Aligned with India’s vision of building a $100 billion space economy by 2047, the CoE plans to develop a skilled workforce for the growing spacetech sector by creating awareness among school students, encouraging interest in space technology courses, and working with engineering colleges to bridge gaps in skills. The goal is to make students industry-ready for opportunities in the private space sector.
The CoE also plans to introduce short-term focused training and education programmes, ranging from one week to three months, aligned with industry requirements and emerging space technologies.
Anubha Jain: How will the CoE help researchers convert promising technologies into viable commercial products and services?
DS Govindarajan: Commercialisation is a key focus area for the CoE, with the belief that every technology initiative must ultimately deliver real-world impact and business value. Although the CoE was inaugurated recently on May 1, it has already begun activities in priority sectors such as space biomanufacturing. A series of focused webinars has been launched to discuss technology development, commercialisation, societal impact, investment opportunities, and regulatory frameworks. Similar initiatives will be conducted across other emerging domains as well. The CoE space tech set up in Ananth Technologies, a leading private sector company with state-of-the-art facilities, will provide opportunities for the startups to scale up and advance their ambitions.