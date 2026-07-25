Interview | Karnataka Bets Big On DeepTech Decade, To Unveil AI Framework Soon: Priyank Kharge
A key highlight of Karnataka's upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit will be the India edition of ChangeNOW, a global platform focused on environmental and social innovation.
By Anubha Jain
Published : July 25, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday announced the 29th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS), scheduled to be held from November 17 to 19 at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) under the theme "AI and Beyond."
During the press conference, Priyank Kharge, Karnataka Minister for Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and e-Governance, said a key highlight of BTS 2026 will be the Future Makers programme, which will showcase high-potential startups, innovation, and sustainability while connecting startups with investors, mentors and global markets. He said the state has declared the next decade the "DeepTech Decade" and has doubled startup grants to up to Rs 1 crore.
On the sidelines of the event, Priyank Kharge spoke to ETV Bharat. The following are the highlights from the interview.
ETV Bharat (ETB): As AI adoption grows, governments worldwide are balancing innovation with regulation. How does Karnataka plan to promote responsible AI while ensuring data privacy, ethical deployment, and trust? Can we expect any state-level policy or framework in this direction?
Priyank Kharge (PK): The Karnataka government is preparing a comprehensive AI framework, with a draft expected to be ready in the next few days. The framework, based on recommendations from the state's e-governance initiatives, will adopt a regulatory sandbox approach to promote the ethical and responsible use of AI in governance. It will provide a comprehensive assessment of AI's impact on government, society, industry, and startups, while addressing issues such as responsible AI adoption, data governance, privacy, AI model implications, and the regulations required for their use. The government also plans to make select government datasets available for research, innovation, and the development of solutions to governance challenges by startups and enterprises. The initiative is currently under development, with initial outcomes expected within the next few months.
The government will also focus on training and reskilling a large workforce, training citizens, and recognising that AI will become an integral part of everyday life. Karnataka has already announced plans to establish an AI University, while the upcoming Deep Tech Policy will place a strong emphasis and recommendations on AI as a key driver of various innovations and the responsible use of AI. The state aims to lead not only India but also the world in AI. Karnataka's Deep Tech Decade initiative seeks to further strengthen this leadership by creating a robust deep tech ecosystem that brings together cutting-edge science, investment, talent, and industry.
With the country's largest concentration of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Karnataka, the state is well positioned to capitalise on the AI wave while promoting responsible and trustworthy AI adoption. As India's IT and startup capital, Bengaluru has emerged as a global leader in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, space, and quantum innovation. We aim to create a globally connected innovation ecosystem that fosters technological leadership, entrepreneurship, and inclusive growth.
ETB: Quantum computing is moving from research towards commercial applications. What roadmap does Karnataka have to build a globally competitive quantum ecosystem involving academia, industry, and start-ups?
PK: Karnataka has already released its Quantum Vision and Roadmap through the Department of Science and Technology. The state's strategy begins with talent development, with plans to train around 200,000 people in quantum technologies in collaboration with industry, academia, think tanks, and corporate partners. The roadmap is also ready to develop a 6.5-acre Quantum City, with work expected to begin over the next few months. Karnataka will follow its proven innovation model by building skilled talent, incubators, and Centres of Excellence, backed by dedicated budgets and supportive policies. Three operational quantum computers are already available in Karnataka at IIIT Dharwad, IISc Bengaluru, and Alliance University. Collaboration between government, industry, academia and research institutions will be central to developing Karnataka's quantum ecosystem and positioning the state as a leader in the sector.
ETB: Karnataka is home to premier institutions such as IISc and several leading research centres. What is the government's strategy to translate cutting-edge research into globally competitive deep-tech start-ups and commercial products?
PK: The government is encouraging Global Capability Centres (GCCs) to partner with Karnataka's innovation ecosystem, including through co-investment opportunities. The idea is to enable GCCs to adopt innovations aligned with their sectors, such as health sciences, medical products, and agriculture. Karnataka already has more than 20 Centres of Excellence, where research can be undertaken in collaboration with institutions such as IISc, CV Raman Research Institute, HAL, and other research organisations. If these innovations are to be deployed within the state government, the Government-First Policy and the Karnataka Innovation Authority will facilitate their adoption. Stronger collaboration across geographies and within Karnataka's GCC ecosystem will be key to accelerating innovation, commercialisation, and the adoption of emerging technologies.