ETV Bharat / technology

Interview | Karnataka Bets Big On DeepTech Decade, To Unveil AI Framework Soon: Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday announced the 29th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS), scheduled to be held from November 17 to 19 at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) under the theme "AI and Beyond."

During the press conference, Priyank Kharge, Karnataka Minister for Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and e-Governance, said a key highlight of BTS 2026 will be the Future Makers programme, which will showcase high-potential startups, innovation, and sustainability while connecting startups with investors, mentors and global markets. He said the state has declared the next decade the "DeepTech Decade" and has doubled startup grants to up to Rs 1 crore.

On the sidelines of the event, Priyank Kharge spoke to ETV Bharat. The following are the highlights from the interview.

ETV Bharat (ETB): As AI adoption grows, governments worldwide are balancing innovation with regulation. How does Karnataka plan to promote responsible AI while ensuring data privacy, ethical deployment, and trust? Can we expect any state-level policy or framework in this direction?

Priyank Kharge (PK): The Karnataka government is preparing a comprehensive AI framework, with a draft expected to be ready in the next few days. The framework, based on recommendations from the state's e-governance initiatives, will adopt a regulatory sandbox approach to promote the ethical and responsible use of AI in governance. It will provide a comprehensive assessment of AI's impact on government, society, industry, and startups, while addressing issues such as responsible AI adoption, data governance, privacy, AI model implications, and the regulations required for their use. The government also plans to make select government datasets available for research, innovation, and the development of solutions to governance challenges by startups and enterprises. The initiative is currently under development, with initial outcomes expected within the next few months.

The government will also focus on training and reskilling a large workforce, training citizens, and recognising that AI will become an integral part of everyday life. Karnataka has already announced plans to establish an AI University, while the upcoming Deep Tech Policy will place a strong emphasis and recommendations on AI as a key driver of various innovations and the responsible use of AI. The state aims to lead not only India but also the world in AI. Karnataka's Deep Tech Decade initiative seeks to further strengthen this leadership by creating a robust deep tech ecosystem that brings together cutting-edge science, investment, talent, and industry.