ETV Bharat / technology

Interview | IIA Director & Vikram Sarabhai Medal Awardee Annapurni Subramaniam On India's Next Astronomy Leap

India will also be getting larger telescopes over the next five years. With these powerful instruments, Indian astronomers will be able to address a wide variety of questions, ranging from Solar System science to the study of the early Universe.

Professor Annapurni Subramaniam: Over the years, access to data and the development of theoretical models have shaped our capability to solve scientific questions. The evolution of single and binary stars is a very fundamental area of study, though several specific aspects still remain unsolved. For example, in the case of binary systems, many questions still need answers, including the formation pathways of binary neutron star systems and binary white dwarf systems with the potential to merge, as well as the progenitors of novae and Type Ia supernovae.

ETV Bharat (ETB): Looking ahead, what do you consider the most important scientific questions that Indian astronomers are uniquely positioned to address in the coming decade?

Against this backdrop, Prof Annapurni Subramaniam spoke with ETV Bharat about her research, India's growing role in global astronomy, next-generation scientific infrastructure, scientific diplomacy, and the significance of receiving the COSPAR Vikram Sarabhai Medal. The following is an excerpt from the interview.

The medal for 2026, awarded earlier this month at the 46th COSPAR General Assembly in Florence, Italy, recognises Annapurni Subramaniam's contributions to the study of stellar populations and blue straggler stars, her work with AstroSat's Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (UVIT), and her leadership in advancing future astronomy missions, next-generation telescopes, and HDSR-related scientific programmes.

The medal is awarded jointly by ISRO and the Committee on Space Research (COSPAR) every two years in honour of Indian physicist and astronomer Vikram Sarabhai, who initiated space research and helped develop nuclear power in India.

Bengaluru: The COSPAR Vikram Sarabhai Medal was awarded to Professor Annapurni Subramaniam, Director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, in recognition of her contributions to space research in developing countries, particularly through her work in astronomy and space-based astrophysics.

Annapurni Subramaniam is the fourth Indian and first woman scientist from the country to receive the medal. Former ISRO Chairman U R Rao (1996), eminent Space Plasma and Space Weather physicist Gurbax Singh Lakhina (2014), and Director of the Physical Research Laboratory Prof Anil Bhardwaj (2024) are the other Indians who received the medal in the past.

ETB: How do you envision India's role evolving in global astronomy and space science, particularly with the advent of next-generation telescopes and upcoming space missions?

Subramaniam: The Institute has the legacy of establishing and operating observatories for more than 240 years. India is now seen as a valuable partner to larger international projects in astronomy such as TMT, SKA, and LIGO. India does not have any dearth in talent as well. Hence, with these observatories expected to become operational in the next decade, India will occupy a front seat in the international scene. The upcoming Indian space missions are largely focused on planetary exploration. In the next decade, there will be significant advancement in this area in India.

Astrophysicist Professor Annapurni Subramaniam being awarded the 'COSPAR Vikram Sarabhai Medal for 2026' in Florence, Italy (Special Arrangement)

ETB: India is making significant investments in next-generation astronomy infrastructure, ranging from advanced ground-based observatories to space-based missions. Which capabilities, facilities and strategic priorities do you believe will be most critical for India to emerge as a global leader in astronomical research over the next decade?

Subramaniam: India has invested in the capacity building of space instruments as well as components of segmented telescopes in the last two decades. There are several Indian institutions as well as industries that are part of this growth, apart from a large number of start-ups. India's capability and capacity in telescope optics and instrumentation are now well established and could position the country as a global leader in the coming years. India also has industrial capabilities in mirror segment support, control systems, and related opto-mechanical technologies. With participation in SKA and commissioning LIGO, India will become a global leader in the coming decades.

ETB: In your view, how can India help strengthen astronomy and space science ecosystems across the Global South?

Subramaniam: The Indian astronomical landscape is very strong with a very positive outlook for the next two decades. India should leverage this capacity to be a scientific leader, and use it to build scientific capacity across the Global South through this credibility and scientific diplomacy.

Annapurni Subramaniam is only the fourth Indian to receive the COSPAR Vikram Sarabhai Medal (Special Arrangement)

ETB: What does receiving the COSPAR Vikram Sarabhai Medal mean to you personally and professionally? Given that the award bears the name of Dr Vikram Sarabhai, whose vision laid the foundation of India's space programme, which aspects of his legacy continue to inspire your work, and what message would you like to share with young scientists and researchers aspiring to build careers in astronomy and space science?

Subramaniam: The award is an international recognition that elevates my scientific profile from one of national distinction to one of internationally acknowledged leadership in space astronomy. It is also a recognition of my contributions to space-based astronomy. Vikram Sarabhai's legacy is unparalleled, and his contributions across a multitude of fields have always inspired me. The award further strengthens my standing not merely as an accomplished researcher, but as someone who has contributed to shaping India's contemporary space astronomy landscape.

For me, this recognition is also the outcome of following my passion and pursuing what I found exciting, without being deterred by the challenges encountered along the way. I hope it inspires the next generation to follow their passion, dream big, stay focused on their goals, and remain motivated in their pursuit of excellence.