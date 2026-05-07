Interview | India's IoT Market Is Driven By Utility, Not Fancy Features, Says Oakter Senior VP
Oakter's Harsh Vardhan discusses building India-focused hardware, scaling manufacturing in Noida, balancing B2B and B2C operations, and adapting to changing consumer electronics demand.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 6:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: For a long time, the Indian hardware scene was mostly about importing gadgets and slapping a new label on them. Oakter, a technology brand under Riot Labz, moved away from the industry-standard import model to build a massive manufacturing ecosystem in Noida, which now enables it to churn out over 3 lakh units every month.
What makes their story interesting is that they play on both sides of the fence. While you might know them for their own "India-specific" hits—like the Mini UPS that keeps your internet alive during power cuts—they are also the silent engine behind many other major brands. Their client roster includes names like Paytm, Syska, ElectricPe, Saregama Carvaan, and more. By acting as a high-scale manufacturing partner for some of the biggest names in the industry, they’ve turned "Make in India" into a profitable, bootstrapped reality.
We spoke with Harsh Vardhan, Senior Vice President at Oakter, about the reality of building hardware in India. He breaks down why "India-specific" design is their secret weapon, how they balance being a manufacturing partner for big tech firms while building their own brand, and why the quick commerce boom is changing how we buy electronics forever. The following is an excerpt from the conversation:
ETV Bharat: At what point did you realise IoT for Indian consumers wasn’t just a niche, but a real business opportunity?
Harsh Vardhan: The shift began in 2016 when our smart plugs started gaining traction on platforms like Amazon, with consistent month-on-month growth without a heavy push. However, the real validation came with the Mini UPS in 2020. It wasn't a ‘fancy’ IoT concept; it solved a uniquely Indian problem—internet downtime during power cuts. When we saw scale, repeat demand, and customers actively recommending it, it changed how we looked at the market. It proved that IoT in India is not about novelty, but reliability and utility. Once a product fits that lens, the market is far bigger than it appears. Today, we also hold around 50 per cent market share in the Mini UPS category, which further reinforces that belief.
ETV Bharat: Many Indian hardware startups struggle with manufacturing at scale. What did you do differently to reach 300,000+ units a month?
Harsh Vardhan: Scaling hardware is about building the right backbone early. We realised that depending on external manufacturing limited our speed, quality, and cost control. To solve this, we built our own ecosystem in Noida—three factories covering 200,000 square feet with 25 automated assembly lines and a Class 10,000 clean room.
This in-house control allows us to iterate rapidly without waiting on partners. We also focus on "design for manufacturability," ensuring products are easy to build at high volumes from day one. By combining this with a robust supply chain, we moved from small batches to consistently shipping over three lakh units every month.
ETV Bharat: You operate in both B2C and B2B. Which side is harder—and which one actually makes more money?
Harsh Vardhan: Both sides are demanding for different reasons. B2C is harder from a brand and customer expectation standpoint because you are dealing with millions of users, constant feedback, returns, and the need to stay relevant in a very competitive market. It requires continuous innovation and strong consumer trust. B2B, on the other hand, is complex in execution, where scale, timelines and reliability are critical because you are working with large partners and high volume commitments.
In terms of revenue, B2B provides stability and larger ticket sizes, while B2C offers higher growth potential and brand equity. Our strength lies in balancing the two: using B2B for scale and B2C for innovation and long-term value.
ETV Bharat: How do you manage the tension between building your own brand equity and being a silent partner for larger companies?
Harsh Vardhan: We don't see it as a tension, but as two expressions of the same capability. In B2B, we build trust through precision and reliability—solving a partner's problem earns credibility. Simultaneously, our own brand grows by proving that the same engineering depth can create products consumers choose directly.
The common thread is design ownership and quality. In B2B, we build confidence through outcomes; in B2C, we build trust through the product experience. They aren't conflicting models; they are two ways of using the same core strengths, where each reinforces the credibility of the other.
ETV Bharat: You emphasise “India-specific products”. What’s a feature or design decision that would make no sense in a Western market but works here?
Harsh Vardhan: One clear example is how we design around unreliable power conditions. In a Western market, stable electricity is taken for granted, so backup solutions are often secondary. However, in India, power fluctuations and outages are a daily reality, especially in the summer season. That is why products like our Mini UPS became so relevant; they are not just accessories, they are daily essentials. Even interface design and installation simplicity are shaped by the fact that many users prefer plug-and-play solutions over complex setups. These aren't compromises; they are deliberate decisions to ensure the product is meaningful in the Indian context.
ETV Bharat: Your B2C offerings include GaN chargers, BLDC ceiling fans, and a compact AC. How is the market response so far, and how do you plan to compete in these crowded categories?
Harsh Vardhan: The response has been encouraging because we are not entering these categories as just another option; we are entering with a clear point of view. Even before full-scale launches, early feedback and pilot runs have shown that users value performance, reliability, and thoughtful design when it solves a real need. Categories like chargers, fans, and air conditioners are crowded, but they are also full of gaps when it comes to consistency and user experience.
Our approach is to focus on engineering depth, tighter quality control through in-house manufacturing, and products designed for Indian conditions rather than generic global templates. We are not trying to outspend competitors; we are trying to outbuild them. If the product genuinely performs better and lasts longer, the market eventually responds in your favour.
ETV Bharat: In addition to Amazon and Flipkart, you also sell via quick commerce platforms like Blinkit and Zepto. Do you think quick commerce has changed consumer electronics buying behaviour?
Harsh Vardhan: Quick commerce has significantly changed how consumers perceive and purchase electronics. It has shifted expectations from planned buying to instant fulfilment. Electronics used to be research-heavy purchases with long decision cycles. Now, products like chargers and power solutions are bought in moments of urgency.
This shift forced us to rethink our packaging and product positioning so that the utility is immediately obvious to a hurried shopper. It has also shortened our feedback loop, allowing us to see real-time demand patterns and respond faster. For us, this isn't just a new distribution channel; it’s a behavioural shift where convenience and speed are now as critical as price and features.
ETV Bharat: You’ve stayed largely bootstrapped and profitable. What did you have to say “no” to because you didn’t raise big capital?
Harsh Vardhan: Capital discipline requires being very intentional about what we pursue and what we delay. We said no to scaling too many categories at once—even attractive ones—because manufacturing depth and quality matter more to us than rapid expansion. We also avoided aggressive marketing spends that didn't align with long-term brand building.
Another conscious choice was to grow at a pace where our supply chain and engineering capabilities remained healthy, rather than stretching for "vanity scale." This approach can lead to slower visibility in the short term, but it builds a stronger foundation. For us, profitability and control are more important than chasing growth that isn't structurally sustainable.
ETV Bharat: Why do you think many hardware startups in India fail to become sustainable businesses?
Harsh Vardhan: Many hardware startups struggle not because the idea is weak, but because the execution complexity is underestimated. Hardware requires a strong integration of design, manufacturing, supply chain, and capital discipline—all at the same time. If even one of these is weak, the entire model gets stressed very quickly.
Another common challenge is building products without enough grounding in real user problems, which leads to solutions that are interesting but not essential. Scale also demands deep operational systems, and without in-house control or strong manufacturing partnerships, margins and quality become difficult to sustain. Importantly, working capital cycles in hardware are long, and without financial discipline or a clear path to profitability, growth can become unsustainable.
ETV Bharat: What would it take for an Indian electronics brand to truly compete with Chinese incumbents on a global scale?
Harsh Vardhan: To compete with Chinese incumbents globally, an Indian electronics brand needs to move beyond cost efficiency and build deep capability across design ownership, manufacturing scale, and supply chain integration. The real differentiator will be the ability to consistently deliver high-quality products at global price points while also bringing unique design thinking that reflects real user needs. Strong backward integration in manufacturing is critical because it enables control over quality, speed, and cost in a way that outsourcing cannot.
Equally important is long-term investment in R&D so that innovation is not reactive but built into the core of the company. Global competitiveness also comes from reliability at scale, where millions of units behave consistently. If India can combine engineering depth, manufacturing discipline, and user-centric design, it can build brands that stand confidently alongside global leaders.
ETV Bharat: Do you see Oakter becoming a global consumer brand or primarily a manufacturing powerhouse in the long run?
Harsh Vardhan: We see Oakter evolving as both, because in our view, the two are deeply connected rather than separate paths. Our strength in manufacturing gives us the ability to control quality, cost, and speed, which is essential for competing globally, but the real ambition is to build a consumer brand that is recognised for thoughtful, reliable, and India-engineered products.
Being a manufacturing powerhouse allows us to support scale, both for ourselves and for other brands, while our consumer business helps us stay close to end users and continuously innovate.
The long-term vision is to build a company where original design, manufacturing excellence, and strong consumer presence reinforce each other. If we execute well, Oakter can stand as a global brand that is also respected as a deep technology and manufacturing leader from India.
ETV Bharat: If you had to wager on one emerging area—AI in devices, energy systems, or edge computing—where are you placing your biggest bet?
Harsh Vardhan: Our biggest bet is on the convergence of energy systems and edge computing because that is where real impact happens in consumer hardware. In India, devices rarely operate in perfect conditions, so intelligence at the edge combined with efficient power management becomes critical. Whether it is backup solutions, smart appliances, or connected electronics, the future lies in systems that can think locally, respond instantly, and manage energy intelligently. AI will play a role, but its real value emerges when it is embedded inside devices, solving everyday problems quietly and reliably. Our focus is on building hardware that is energy aware, resilient, and context intelligent by design rather than dependent on the cloud.