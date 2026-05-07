ETV Bharat / technology

Interview | India's IoT Market Is Driven By Utility, Not Fancy Features, Says Oakter Senior VP

Hyderabad: For a long time, the Indian hardware scene was mostly about importing gadgets and slapping a new label on them. Oakter, a technology brand under Riot Labz, moved away from the industry-standard import model to build a massive manufacturing ecosystem in Noida, which now enables it to churn out over 3 lakh units every month.

What makes their story interesting is that they play on both sides of the fence. While you might know them for their own "India-specific" hits—like the Mini UPS that keeps your internet alive during power cuts—they are also the silent engine behind many other major brands. Their client roster includes names like Paytm, Syska, ElectricPe, Saregama Carvaan, and more. By acting as a high-scale manufacturing partner for some of the biggest names in the industry, they’ve turned "Make in India" into a profitable, bootstrapped reality.

Harsh Vardhan explains why Oakter is betting on India-specific design instead of global templates (Oakter)

We spoke with Harsh Vardhan, Senior Vice President at Oakter, about the reality of building hardware in India. He breaks down why "India-specific" design is their secret weapon, how they balance being a manufacturing partner for big tech firms while building their own brand, and why the quick commerce boom is changing how we buy electronics forever. The following is an excerpt from the conversation:

ETV Bharat: At what point did you realise IoT for Indian consumers wasn’t just a niche, but a real business opportunity?

Harsh Vardhan: The shift began in 2016 when our smart plugs started gaining traction on platforms like Amazon, with consistent month-on-month growth without a heavy push. However, the real validation came with the Mini UPS in 2020. It wasn't a ‘fancy’ IoT concept; it solved a uniquely Indian problem—internet downtime during power cuts. When we saw scale, repeat demand, and customers actively recommending it, it changed how we looked at the market. It proved that IoT in India is not about novelty, but reliability and utility. Once a product fits that lens, the market is far bigger than it appears. Today, we also hold around 50 per cent market share in the Mini UPS category, which further reinforces that belief.

ETV Bharat: Many Indian hardware startups struggle with manufacturing at scale. What did you do differently to reach 300,000+ units a month?

Harsh Vardhan: Scaling hardware is about building the right backbone early. We realised that depending on external manufacturing limited our speed, quality, and cost control. To solve this, we built our own ecosystem in Noida—three factories covering 200,000 square feet with 25 automated assembly lines and a Class 10,000 clean room.

In picture: Manufacturing and testing at Oakter factory in Noida (Oakter)

This in-house control allows us to iterate rapidly without waiting on partners. We also focus on "design for manufacturability," ensuring products are easy to build at high volumes from day one. By combining this with a robust supply chain, we moved from small batches to consistently shipping over three lakh units every month.

ETV Bharat: You operate in both B2C and B2B. Which side is harder—and which one actually makes more money?

Harsh Vardhan: Both sides are demanding for different reasons. B2C is harder from a brand and customer expectation standpoint because you are dealing with millions of users, constant feedback, returns, and the need to stay relevant in a very competitive market. It requires continuous innovation and strong consumer trust. B2B, on the other hand, is complex in execution, where scale, timelines and reliability are critical because you are working with large partners and high volume commitments.

In picture: Manufacturing and testing at Oakter factory in Noida (Oakter)

In terms of revenue, B2B provides stability and larger ticket sizes, while B2C offers higher growth potential and brand equity. Our strength lies in balancing the two: using B2B for scale and B2C for innovation and long-term value.

ETV Bharat: How do you manage the tension between building your own brand equity and being a silent partner for larger companies?

Harsh Vardhan: We don't see it as a tension, but as two expressions of the same capability. In B2B, we build trust through precision and reliability—solving a partner's problem earns credibility. Simultaneously, our own brand grows by proving that the same engineering depth can create products consumers choose directly.

The common thread is design ownership and quality. In B2B, we build confidence through outcomes; in B2C, we build trust through the product experience. They aren't conflicting models; they are two ways of using the same core strengths, where each reinforces the credibility of the other.

ETV Bharat: You emphasise “India-specific products”. What’s a feature or design decision that would make no sense in a Western market but works here?

Harsh Vardhan: One clear example is how we design around unreliable power conditions. In a Western market, stable electricity is taken for granted, so backup solutions are often secondary. However, in India, power fluctuations and outages are a daily reality, especially in the summer season. That is why products like our Mini UPS became so relevant; they are not just accessories, they are daily essentials. Even interface design and installation simplicity are shaped by the fact that many users prefer plug-and-play solutions over complex setups. These aren't compromises; they are deliberate decisions to ensure the product is meaningful in the Indian context.