'Accuracy Is Our DNA': Garmin's Deepak Raina Explains Why Precision Matters In Premium Wearables
Interview | Garmin India's Deepak Raina talks to ETV Bharat about the importance of accuracy, health metrics, and India's shift to premium wearables.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: After years of growth driven by affordable smartwatches, consumers in India are increasingly looking beyond basic step counts and notification alerts toward devices that offer deeper health insights, sports performance metrics, and long-term wellness tracking. According to market intelligence and data provider International Data Corporation (IDC), smartwatch sales in the country in 2025 dropped to their lowest volumes in four calendar years.
According to the report, sales in 2025 stood at 28.9 million units, with revenue reaching $780 million—representing a sharp 43.9 per cent decline from 2023, when sales were 53.4 million units, and revenue was $1.39 billion. Garmin, the premium wearables maker, known globally for its GPS technology and sports-focused devices, says this shift is helping it gain ground in India despite operating almost entirely above the Rs 15,000 price segment.
In an interview with ETV Bharat, Deepak Raina, Director at AMIT GPS & Navigation LLP, Garmin's official distributor in India, discusses the evolution of the smartwatch market, the rise of fitness-conscious consumers, Garmin's expansion plans, women's health tracking, AI-powered coaching, and why accuracy remains the company's biggest differentiator in an increasingly crowded wearables landscape. The following is an excerpt from the interview:
ETV Bharat (EB): India’s wearable market is crowded with sub-Rs 5,000 smartwatches. What’s driving the shift you’re seeing toward premium, health-focused, performance-first wearables?
Deepak Raina (DR): The post-COVID wellness industry has seen tremendous growth and is now at an all-time high globally, including in India. As more people focus on their health and fitness, smartwatches have become an important part of their wellness journey.
At the same time, the smartwatch industry is entering a more mature phase, with consumers becoming increasingly informed about product performance and the value these devices bring through their own experiences. This shift is working in our favour, helping us strengthen our position in the premium smartwatch segment. In this category, Rs 5,000 smartwatches are not our direct competitors. Instead, we are competing with some of the world's leading premium smartwatch brands, and we continue to gain market share as consumers look for better performance, reliability, and overall experience.
EB: Garmin positions itself as sports-science backed, not lifestyle-first. How do you explain that difference to an Indian consumer choosing between a Rs 3,000 watch and a Rs 40,000 Forerunner?
DR: Accuracy has been Garmin’s core strength since its inception. The company has long served critical sectors such as aviation and marine, where precision and reliability are non-negotiable. These high standards have naturally become the benchmark for every product category Garmin has introduced, including smartwatches.
While accuracy is essential for elite athletes who rely on precise performance data, it is equally important for lifestyle and wellness-focused users who want reliable insights into their health and fitness. That is why Garmin designs its fitness and wellness devices to meet the specific needs of different user segments, while maintaining the same underlying DNA of accuracy across its entire product portfolio.
Garmin also offers dedicated product ranges tailored to the needs of different fitness communities, including runners, cyclists, triathletes, and outdoor enthusiasts. These users benefit from industry-leading accuracy, advanced performance insights, and features such as Training Readiness, Recovery, Intensity Minutes, Personal Records, and personalised progress tracking. Together, these capabilities help users achieve their goals and improve consistently over time, an experience that is not easy for competitors to replicate.
Within our segment, we have built a strong and loyal customer base that consistently appreciates the quality, reliability, and performance of our products. Their positive experiences and word-of-mouth recommendations have played a significant role in driving our strong and consistent growth in India, even as many other smartwatch brands continue to face challenges in the market.
EB: Beyond step counting, which Garmin health metrics are resonating most with Indian users right now?
DR: Training Readiness, Body Battery, VO2 Max, Recovery, Sleep Coach, Personalised Suggested Workouts, and Intensity Minutes are among the most popular health and fitness features used by our customers in India. These metrics help users better understand their bodies, optimise their training, and make informed decisions that support their day-to-day fitness and wellness goals.
EB: How do you see the sudden rise of faceless fitness wearables like Whoop and Amazfit Helio Strap? Do you think it is a better fitness companion than a watch?
Garmin has been offering fitness bands with displays for many years and continues to do so with products such as the Vivosmart 5 in India. Our fitness bands provide features that are comparable to, and in many cases exceed, those offered by competing brands, all without requiring a subscription.
We continue to see significant growth potential across all fitness device categories, including fitness bands and smartwatches. Ultimately, the choice depends on each customer's individual needs, preferences, and intended use, and we believe there is ample opportunity for both categories to grow within the expanding fitness and wellness market.
EB: Are the Garmin CIRQA leaks real? Is Garmin really working on a faceless fitness tracker? When can we expect it? What would be the entry price?
DR: We do not have any information to share on this at present. We will be happy to provide an update should there be any developments.
EB: Women’s health tracking is still underutilised in India. How is Garmin approaching this segment, and what’s the adoption been like?
DR: Approximately 35 per cent of our new customers are women who regularly use our devices to track and monitor their health. This figure is very close to our global average, indicating that awareness and adoption of women's health tracking are steadily increasing in India. As more women take a proactive approach to managing their health and wellness, we continue to see growing engagement with health-focused features across our product portfolio.
EB: The new Connaught Place Experience Store showcases the full Garmin ecosystem. What role does hands-on experience play in converting a customer to a premium wearable?
DR: Garmin Experience stores, such as our Connaught Place (CP) Delhi location, showcase a wide range of Garmin products beyond wearables. These stores provide an excellent platform to present our complete product portfolio and demonstrate how different devices work together to create a seamless and valuable Garmin ecosystem for customers.
For a premium brand, especially in the watch category, a hands-on experience is extremely important. Customers often want to see, touch, and wear a product before making a purchase decision. Even if they ultimately choose to buy online, the in-store experience helps them better understand the product and its features.
At the same time, a significant segment of customers still prefers to shop offline, and dedicated brand stores help elevate the overall buying experience by offering personalised guidance, product demonstrations, and a deeper connection with the brand.
EB: Do you have any plans to take this Experience Store format to other cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, or Hyderabad?
DR: We already have a Garmin Experience Store in Bengaluru and are planning to open more in the city. In Mumbai, we are currently evaluating locations for a new store, while in Hyderabad, our Garmin Experience Store is already operational in Banjara Hills. We are continuously expanding our retail footprint across India and opening more Garmin Experience Stores to strengthen our presence and enhance customer engagement. Our focus is to bring consumers closer to the Garmin ecosystem through immersive retail experiences, while improving accessibility to our products and services across key markets across the country.
EB: Are you exploring India-specific SKUs, EMI options, or ecosystem bundles to make performance wearables more accessible?
DR: India-specific products are not feasible, as Garmin's philosophy is to offer premium products with the best possible value across global markets. However, we are taking several steps to make Garmin products more accessible and affordable for Indian consumers.
We are working to bring pricing in India closer to that of neighbouring countries, despite the higher import duties and taxes applicable in the Indian market. In addition, we offer an exclusive one-year extended warranty in India, giving customers a total of two years of warranty coverage as an added benefit.
We are also partnering closely with leading banks and financial institutions to provide flexible payment options and easy financing plans, making it easier for customers to own and experience Garmin products.
EB: Beyond athletes, which new consumer segment in India are you most excited about for Garmin wearables - golfers, working professionals, senior health, or outdoor adventurers?
DR: While athletes continue to be our core customer base, we are also focusing on expanding awareness and adoption across other product categories, including golf, motorsports, cycling, and hunting.
More importantly, we are increasingly focused on lifestyle and wellness consumers, who represent one of the largest customer segments in India. These customers are highly invested in their health and well-being, even if they are not training at the intensity of high-performance athletes. They value staying active, monitoring their daily activity levels, tracking key health metrics, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
Garmin’s ecosystem is well-positioned to serve both performance-driven athletes and everyday wellness enthusiasts by providing accurate, meaningful insights that help users make informed decisions about their health and fitness.
EB: Garmin’s roots are in GPS tech for defence and marine. What are the standout products or solutions from these verticals that Garmin is especially proud of today?
DR: Today, Garmin holds a majority share in the Indian Army’s handheld GPS category. We offer specialised wrist-mounted GPS watches and devices for the Air Force, Navy, and Army, equipped with built-in tactical features that are widely used across all three services. We also provide specialised ballistic computers and pro chronographs for shooters and snipers to help improve target accuracy.
In addition, we supply marine radar systems to the Indian Navy, State Marine Police forces, and the Coast Guard, along with echo sounders, chart plotters, and AIS systems. These systems are compatible with our marine watches, such as the MARQ Captain. We are also suppliers of navigation systems for Army and Air Force aircraft and helicopters, which can be connected to our pilot watches, such as the MARQ Aviator, to enhance situational awareness.
More recently, BEL has shortlisted our Driver Navigation Unit for its specialised defence vehicles, which will be deployed across defence assets throughout the country. All of these achievements are a matter of great pride for us, as these products play a direct role in supporting and serving our country’s defence forces.
EB: Where does India rank for Garmin’s global wearable business as well as GPS-led services today, and where do you want it to be in the near future?
DR: India is not currently among Garmin’s top five global markets, but it is one of the most important and strategically focused countries for the company. The market holds tremendous potential, and we are seeing strong momentum driven by increasing awareness of health, fitness, and premium technology products.
The kind of 100 per cent growth we have been achieving in recent years gives us great confidence that India can become one of Garmin’s most significant markets in the years ahead. We remain committed to investing in the country and strengthening our presence as we continue to expand our customer base and product ecosystem.