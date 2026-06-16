ETV Bharat / technology

'Accuracy Is Our DNA': Garmin's Deepak Raina Explains Why Precision Matters In Premium Wearables

Hyderabad: After years of growth driven by affordable smartwatches, consumers in India are increasingly looking beyond basic step counts and notification alerts toward devices that offer deeper health insights, sports performance metrics, and long-term wellness tracking. According to market intelligence and data provider International Data Corporation (IDC), smartwatch sales in the country in 2025 dropped to their lowest volumes in four calendar years.

According to the report, sales in 2025 stood at 28.9 million units, with revenue reaching $780 million—representing a sharp 43.9 per cent decline from 2023, when sales were 53.4 million units, and revenue was $1.39 billion. Garmin, the premium wearables maker, known globally for its GPS technology and sports-focused devices, says this shift is helping it gain ground in India despite operating almost entirely above the Rs 15,000 price segment.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Deepak Raina, Director at AMIT GPS & Navigation LLP, Garmin's official distributor in India, discusses the evolution of the smartwatch market, the rise of fitness-conscious consumers, Garmin's expansion plans, women's health tracking, AI-powered coaching, and why accuracy remains the company's biggest differentiator in an increasingly crowded wearables landscape. The following is an excerpt from the interview:

'From Step Counts to VO2 Max': Garmin India’s Deepak Raina Explains The Consumer Shift (Garmin)

ETV Bharat (EB): India’s wearable market is crowded with sub-Rs 5,000 smartwatches. What’s driving the shift you’re seeing toward premium, health-focused, performance-first wearables?

Deepak Raina (DR): The post-COVID wellness industry has seen tremendous growth and is now at an all-time high globally, including in India. As more people focus on their health and fitness, smartwatches have become an important part of their wellness journey.

At the same time, the smartwatch industry is entering a more mature phase, with consumers becoming increasingly informed about product performance and the value these devices bring through their own experiences. This shift is working in our favour, helping us strengthen our position in the premium smartwatch segment. In this category, Rs 5,000 smartwatches are not our direct competitors. Instead, we are competing with some of the world's leading premium smartwatch brands, and we continue to gain market share as consumers look for better performance, reliability, and overall experience.

EB: Garmin positions itself as sports-science backed, not lifestyle-first. How do you explain that difference to an Indian consumer choosing between a Rs 3,000 watch and a Rs 40,000 Forerunner?

DR: Accuracy has been Garmin’s core strength since its inception. The company has long served critical sectors such as aviation and marine, where precision and reliability are non-negotiable. These high standards have naturally become the benchmark for every product category Garmin has introduced, including smartwatches.

While accuracy is essential for elite athletes who rely on precise performance data, it is equally important for lifestyle and wellness-focused users who want reliable insights into their health and fitness. That is why Garmin designs its fitness and wellness devices to meet the specific needs of different user segments, while maintaining the same underlying DNA of accuracy across its entire product portfolio.

'35% of Our New Customers Are Women': Garmin India’s Deepak Raina on Health Tracking Trends (Garmin)

Garmin also offers dedicated product ranges tailored to the needs of different fitness communities, including runners, cyclists, triathletes, and outdoor enthusiasts. These users benefit from industry-leading accuracy, advanced performance insights, and features such as Training Readiness, Recovery, Intensity Minutes, Personal Records, and personalised progress tracking. Together, these capabilities help users achieve their goals and improve consistently over time, an experience that is not easy for competitors to replicate.

Within our segment, we have built a strong and loyal customer base that consistently appreciates the quality, reliability, and performance of our products. Their positive experiences and word-of-mouth recommendations have played a significant role in driving our strong and consistent growth in India, even as many other smartwatch brands continue to face challenges in the market.

Comparison between Garmin's cheapest and most expensive wearable offerings in India (ETV Bharat via Garmin)

EB: Beyond step counting, which Garmin health metrics are resonating most with Indian users right now?

DR: Training Readiness, Body Battery, VO2 Max, Recovery, Sleep Coach, Personalised Suggested Workouts, and Intensity Minutes are among the most popular health and fitness features used by our customers in India. These metrics help users better understand their bodies, optimise their training, and make informed decisions that support their day-to-day fitness and wellness goals.

EB: How do you see the sudden rise of faceless fitness wearables like Whoop and Amazfit Helio Strap? Do you think it is a better fitness companion than a watch?

Garmin has been offering fitness bands with displays for many years and continues to do so with products such as the Vivosmart 5 in India. Our fitness bands provide features that are comparable to, and in many cases exceed, those offered by competing brands, all without requiring a subscription.

We continue to see significant growth potential across all fitness device categories, including fitness bands and smartwatches. Ultimately, the choice depends on each customer's individual needs, preferences, and intended use, and we believe there is ample opportunity for both categories to grow within the expanding fitness and wellness market.

EB: Are the Garmin CIRQA leaks real? Is Garmin really working on a faceless fitness tracker? When can we expect it? What would be the entry price?

DR: We do not have any information to share on this at present. We will be happy to provide an update should there be any developments.