Interview | From Import Dependence To Indigenous Capability, Ather Energy CEO Charts India's EV Shift

Why technology sovereignty is central to India’s EV manufacturing ambitions, explains Tarun Mehta ( Image Inputs from Ather Energy and Tarun Mehta )

Bengaluru: India is rapidly reshaping its electric vehicle (EV) landscape with a strong national push toward indigenous manufacturing and technology self-reliance. Components that were once overwhelmingly imported from China and other countries—such as battery packs, power electronics, motors, controllers, and critical EV sub-systems—are increasingly being designed, tooled, and manufactured within India. Driven by policy initiatives like Make in India, PLI schemes, and rising geopolitical and supply chain uncertainties, localisation has become a strategic imperative rather than a cost choice.

Over the past decade, Indian EV OEMs and suppliers have invested deeply in domestic capabilities across design, engineering, and advanced manufacturing. This shift is not only reducing import dependence but also laying the foundation for technology sovereignty and long-term competitiveness in the global EV ecosystem.

Delivering a keynote address at the inaugural session of IMTEX Forming 2026 exhibition held in Bengaluru, Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy, highlighted the evolution of India’s electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem and the urgent need for technology sovereignty through indigenous manufacturing and machine-building capabilities.

From scarcity to scale in EV components

"In the early days of Ather Energy, lithium battery manufacturers were almost non-existent in India. Key EV components such as motors and motor controllers were largely imported, and most critical elements of the EV supply chain lay outside the country. Today, many of these components have become commodities within the industry," he said, emphasising that the transformation did not occur by accident.

"This progress is the result of sustained localisation efforts over more than a decade," he added.

Tarun Mehta credited early-believing suppliers and partners who invested in the electric transition, enabling companies like Ather to localise key components and build genuine manufacturing depth in India. This advancement, he noted, is particularly visible in metallic components such as castings, forgings, and welded assemblies.

Why manufacturing innovation enables product innovation

Citing a specific example, Mehta spoke about Ather’s hybrid aluminium chassis, calling it a global first for scooters. "No scooter in production, either in India or globally, has used such a chassis. Designed, manufactured, and tooled entirely in India, the chassis represents a contrarian approach to scooter design," he said.

However, he stressed that making this innovation viable at scale required more than design excellence—it required manufacturing innovation, particularly high-pressure die casting at scale. Without this capability, aluminium frames would have remained limited to low-volume production.

Guests at the inaugural session of the ninth edition of IMTEX Forming (ETV Bharat)

Today, Ather manufactures approximately 25,000 to 30,000 units of these aluminium frames in India in collaboration with its partners. Mehta used this example to underscore a broader point—product innovation is inseparable from manufacturing innovation. While acknowledging that electrification is now practically inevitable, Mehta cautioned that the transition is still in its infancy.

India's dependence on imported machine tools

Mehta noted that most machines used for automotive castings and plastics are built by international companies or Indian subsidiaries of foreign firms. Innovation in machine-building, as well as the production of critical instruments and components required for manufacturing processes, largely occurs outside India.

"This dependence extends to battery assembly and welding machines, industrial robots, forming tools, gear-grinding machines, diamond grinding wheels for magnets, coordinate measuring machines, and precision material analysis equipment," Mehta said.

Stressing that India cannot treat manufacturing technologies as black boxes, he asserted that the country’s manufacturing momentum will come from owning manufacturing technology itself—not merely from owning manufacturing lines.

Why manufacturing technology and tooling matter

Mehta explained that future-defining technologies such as battery cells, neodymium magnets, actuators, power electronics, and semiconductors are deeply dependent on advanced manufacturing machines and processes. Although EVs have fewer moving parts than internal combustion vehicles, they demand far tighter tolerances, superior surface finishes, and advanced material capabilities.