Interview | From Import Dependence To Indigenous Capability, Ather Energy CEO Charts India's EV Shift
Ather Energy CEO Tarun Mehta says India’s EV future depends on indigenous manufacturing, machine-building capability, and technology sovereignty rather than assembly-led localisation.
By Anubha Jain
Published : January 21, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Bengaluru: India is rapidly reshaping its electric vehicle (EV) landscape with a strong national push toward indigenous manufacturing and technology self-reliance. Components that were once overwhelmingly imported from China and other countries—such as battery packs, power electronics, motors, controllers, and critical EV sub-systems—are increasingly being designed, tooled, and manufactured within India. Driven by policy initiatives like Make in India, PLI schemes, and rising geopolitical and supply chain uncertainties, localisation has become a strategic imperative rather than a cost choice.
Over the past decade, Indian EV OEMs and suppliers have invested deeply in domestic capabilities across design, engineering, and advanced manufacturing. This shift is not only reducing import dependence but also laying the foundation for technology sovereignty and long-term competitiveness in the global EV ecosystem.
Delivering a keynote address at the inaugural session of IMTEX Forming 2026 exhibition held in Bengaluru, Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy, highlighted the evolution of India’s electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem and the urgent need for technology sovereignty through indigenous manufacturing and machine-building capabilities.
From scarcity to scale in EV components
"In the early days of Ather Energy, lithium battery manufacturers were almost non-existent in India. Key EV components such as motors and motor controllers were largely imported, and most critical elements of the EV supply chain lay outside the country. Today, many of these components have become commodities within the industry," he said, emphasising that the transformation did not occur by accident.
"This progress is the result of sustained localisation efforts over more than a decade," he added.
Tarun Mehta credited early-believing suppliers and partners who invested in the electric transition, enabling companies like Ather to localise key components and build genuine manufacturing depth in India. This advancement, he noted, is particularly visible in metallic components such as castings, forgings, and welded assemblies.
Why manufacturing innovation enables product innovation
Citing a specific example, Mehta spoke about Ather’s hybrid aluminium chassis, calling it a global first for scooters. "No scooter in production, either in India or globally, has used such a chassis. Designed, manufactured, and tooled entirely in India, the chassis represents a contrarian approach to scooter design," he said.
However, he stressed that making this innovation viable at scale required more than design excellence—it required manufacturing innovation, particularly high-pressure die casting at scale. Without this capability, aluminium frames would have remained limited to low-volume production.
Today, Ather manufactures approximately 25,000 to 30,000 units of these aluminium frames in India in collaboration with its partners. Mehta used this example to underscore a broader point—product innovation is inseparable from manufacturing innovation. While acknowledging that electrification is now practically inevitable, Mehta cautioned that the transition is still in its infancy.
India's dependence on imported machine tools
Mehta noted that most machines used for automotive castings and plastics are built by international companies or Indian subsidiaries of foreign firms. Innovation in machine-building, as well as the production of critical instruments and components required for manufacturing processes, largely occurs outside India.
"This dependence extends to battery assembly and welding machines, industrial robots, forming tools, gear-grinding machines, diamond grinding wheels for magnets, coordinate measuring machines, and precision material analysis equipment," Mehta said.
Stressing that India cannot treat manufacturing technologies as black boxes, he asserted that the country’s manufacturing momentum will come from owning manufacturing technology itself—not merely from owning manufacturing lines.
Why manufacturing technology and tooling matter
Mehta explained that future-defining technologies such as battery cells, neodymium magnets, actuators, power electronics, and semiconductors are deeply dependent on advanced manufacturing machines and processes. Although EVs have fewer moving parts than internal combustion vehicles, they demand far tighter tolerances, superior surface finishes, and advanced material capabilities.
"Manufacturing techniques such as precision stamping, hydroforming, fine blanking, deep drawing, and shrink fitting are becoming increasingly critical," he said.
Using lithium-ion batteries as an example, Mehta pointed out that cylindrical cells—currently the backbone of the EV industry—require deep-drawn metal cans, stamped busbars, and cast aluminium cases. The deep-drawn cell can, despite accounting for less than 1 per cent of a battery cell’s bill of materials, represent a global market worth several billion dollars. Producing it at a gigawatt scale requires extremely tight tolerances and specialised machines that are largely unavailable or not manufactured in India today.
Why India needs a strong machine-building ecosystem
Pointing to recent progress in the Indian tool industry, Mehta said that Indian products are increasingly demonstrating world-class performance at globally competitive cost structures. He attributed this to sustained investments in research and development and argued that there is no reason Indian manufacturing technology cannot deliver world-leading process performance.
"However, achieving this will require dedicating meaningful resources to R&D, allocating capacity for new product development, and maintaining spare capacity—not just capital investment," Mehta said.
He further emphasised that the issue extends beyond individual businesses. India’s broader manufacturing ambition, he said, cannot be realised without a strong base of domestic machine builders. When a country develops a complete ecosystem—from technology developers and process designers to machine manufacturers and product companies—manufacturing costs decline, product performance improves, and durable competitive advantages emerge. Such ecosystems, he noted, make a country impossible to ignore as a global manufacturing destination.
New demand drivers for India's machine tool industry
While the automotive sector has historically been the largest demand driver for the machine tool industry, Mehta suggested this may change in the future. "Energy storage and industrial automation, driven by the widespread adoption of robotics, are emerging as major demand drivers. These sunrise sectors rely on the same underlying technologies as electric vehicles and present significant opportunities beyond the automotive industry," he said.
Looking ahead, Mehta called for India to build indigenous capabilities in cell manufacturing machines, magnet manufacturing equipment, and industrial robotics over the next decade. He warned that India cannot sustain long-term growth while remaining dependent on external ecosystems, particularly in an increasingly volatile global environment.
He further stated that building this critical pillar of manufacturing leadership will require R&D-intensive machine tool companies and a deeply multidisciplinary approach. Drawing on Ather Energy’s decade-long journey, he expressed confidence that the effort will be worthwhile, unlocking substantial value creation and driving significant growth for India’s machine tool industry as a whole.
Why technology sovereignty and supply chain resilience matter for India's EV future
Talking to ETV Bharat, Tarun Mehta shared his thoughts on how he sees the Indian EV manufacturing ecosystem evolving over the next three to five years, and the role events like IMTEX play in fostering collaboration between OEMs, suppliers, and technology providers.
"I think the future, especially in light of the global volatility we have seen over the past few years, has made it very clear that technology sovereignty is an extremely important issue. Several challenges remain, and one lesson is becoming increasingly clear—technology sovereignty matters," he said, emphasising that tooling, in particular, may be the most critical component of technology sovereignty.
"As our industry grows, we need to focus much more deeply on our supply chains,” Mehta said. “We have to make them far more resilient. For that to happen, suppliers need to invest here in India—to understand their technologies better, to be at the cutting edge of manufacturing, and to own not just production but also design and engineering behind it.”
He said this is precisely why platforms like IMTEX play a vital role in bringing OEMs, suppliers, and technology providers together.
"As an OEM, Ather wants to actively encourage this shift. We believe the next decade will be defined by much tighter integration across the supply chain, with greater control and capability built within India. That level of linkage and ownership is essential for the long-term growth and resilience of India’s EV manufacturing ecosystem,” he added.
Why software will drive the next phase of EV innovation
When asked about the manufacturing innovations he believes will be game changers for EV manufacturers like Ather in the coming years, Mehta told ETV Bharat that he considers software to be the driving factor for innovation.
"I believe there is an increasing focus on software," he said. "Software is unlocking a wide range of new experiences, and much of the customer upgrade today is being driven by the value that software brings to vehicles. I am very bullish on software’s ability to enable deeper experiences and drive greater product innovation going forward.”
Ather’s expansion playbook: Scaling while keeping core intact
Commenting on whether and when the company might see a shift towards more budget models and how it would affect the premium, technology-led brand identity Ather has built, Mehta said, "What we are most excited about at Ather is the opportunity to build for an upgrading India. That is what we have been doing since day one. What is expanding—and continuing to evolve for us—is the number of segments we are entering."
"We started in the sports scooter segment. With Rizta, we have now entered the family scooter segment. With our upcoming EL platform, we believe we can build many more scooters across several additional segments. The defining and core element across all of this is our ability to upgrade the experience for every customer, in every segment. As long as we can continue to do that, we will continue to build new products," he added.