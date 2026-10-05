ETV Bharat / technology

Exclusive | 'Indian Space Companies Need To Join Hands, Build On Each Other’s Strengths': EON Co-Founder On MIRA Launch

EON Space Labs' MIRA payload was launched aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket alongside over 100 other payloads ( Image Credits: EON Space Labs & SpaceX )

By Anubha Jain 7 Min Read

Hyderabad: Deeptech startup EON Space Labs’ MIRA multispectral Earth-observation payload reached orbit last week aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 as part of the Transporter-18 rideshare mission. The launch vehicle lifted off at 12:02 AM IST on October 2 from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, carrying around 130 payloads.

The 502-gram payload is designed to deliver approximately 9.2-metre Ground Sample Distance (GSD) imagery across nine spectral bands. MIRA uses EON’s indigenous monolithic optical architecture, built around a single piece of fused silica, to achieve a compact and rugged optical system. MIRA is integrated with TakeMe2Space’s MOI-1A spacecraft, which carries NVIDIA Orin NX-based onboard computing for in-orbit data processing. This enables selected image-processing and analysis tasks to be performed in orbit, reducing the raw data transmitted to the ground. EON expects to establish initial contact and receive the first images around October 10–14. EON Space Labs develops indigenous, miniaturised imaging systems for satellites, drones, UAVs and ground platforms. The company is preparing for another MIRA flight opportunity with ISRO, with customers including OrbitAID and TakeMe2Space, and plans to raise around Rs 40 crore in a Series A1 round to expand globally and develop higher-resolution imaging payloads, including sub-4-metre and 1.5-metre-class systems for defence applications. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Punit Badeka, Co-Founder of EON Space Labs, talked in detail about MIRA’s capabilities and EON’s vision for the growing Earth-observation ecosystem. The following is an excerpt from the interview: Anubha Jain (AJ): MIRA weighs just 502 grams but is designed to deliver sub-9-metre multispectral imagery across nine bands. What was the key engineering breakthrough that allowed EON to achieve this level of capability in such a compact payload? Punit Badeka (PB): Our team has worked on this for years, and now, seeing it leave Earth is a proud moment for us. We have developed MIRA as a miniaturised telescope-based imaging system for Earth observation from LEO (low Earth orbit). The key part of the design is that it uses a fused-silica optical architecture made from a single piece of glass. This helps us achieve a compact and mechanically stable optical design. For us, the challenge was not simply to make the camera smaller, but also to retain the useful information that we can capture from this single-piece optical system. This allows satellite manufacturers to achieve this level of image performance and resolution in a very compact payload. AJ: MIRA is also integrated with onboard computing for AI-based processing. What kinds of image-processing or detection tasks can be performed in orbit, and how could this edge-AI capability change the way Earth-observation data is used commercially? PB: The objective is not just to capture conventional photographs. MIRA uses different spectral bands, and each band provides different kinds of information that can be useful for agriculture, environmental monitoring, maritime surveillance, mining, infrastructure, and several other commercial Earth-observation applications. MIRA is a compact optical telescope engineered for space imaging (Image Credits: EON Space Labs) At around 9.2 metres GSD, MIRA can be used for a wide range of applications, including agriculture, where wide-area monitoring is important. With onboard computing, selected image-processing and analysis tasks can be performed on the satellite itself, closer to where the data is generated. This allows us to identify relevant information from the imagery before transmitting all the raw data to the ground. It can reduce the amount of data that needs to be downlinked and make the process more efficient. Going forward, we will be developing systems with 4.5-metre and 1.5-metre GSD. From there, we will move towards sub-metre and even higher-resolution imaging capabilities. AJ: What specific applications or customer requirements are you targeting with this combination of 9 bands, spectral capability and sub-9-metre resolution?