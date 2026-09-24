ETV Bharat / technology

From Suction Power To Smart Sensing: Dyson Engineer Tim Hare Explains The Future Of Vacuum Cleaners

Bengaluru: Even with regular cleaning, some of the hardest-to-reach areas in Indian homes can be overlooked. According to Dyson’s 'How India Cleans' study, 51.6 per cent of Indians acknowledge that spaces under beds and furniture are often left uncleaned, while 47.5 per cent struggle to effectively clean corners, edges, and skirting boards. Modern vacuum cleaners have been trying to solve this problem by making the units easier to navigate and designing necessary features in addition to high suction power.

Technology company Dyson presented its new V16 Piston Animal cordless vacuum cleaner, which focuses on dust hidden in hard-to-reach areas, changing floor surfaces, and brush bars. The highlights of the device include a Hyperdymium 900W motor that generates 315AW of powerful 'fade-free' suction. It comes with a new dual conical All Floor Cones Sense cleaner head that claims to detangle even the longest hair and senses changes in floor types to automatically adjust suction power and brush bar speed.

New Dyson Hyperdymium 900W motor generates 315AW of powerful, fade-free suction (Dyson)

Tim Hare, Design and Development Engineer, Floor Care at Dyson, said that the engineering brief of the company's new V16 model focused on three key challenges: hair tangling around cleaning tools, maintaining performance across different floor surfaces, and increasing dust capacity. On the sidelines of the new launch, he talked to ETV Bharat about technologies powering modern vacuum cleaners as well as the features that make or break a unit. The following is an excerpt from the interview.

Anubha Jain (AJ): What engineering challenges had to be addressed to achieve the level of power V16 has, and what role do technologies such as Dynamic Cyclones and the new cleaner head play in delivering that performance?

Tim Hare (TH): To achieve our most powerful vacuum cleaner ever, we had to develop a brand-new motor. We spent four years developing a Hyperdymium motor, a 900W motor spinning at 140,000 rpm. It spins faster than an F1 engine. This gives us the power density to deliver 315 air watts. The engineering challenge was balancing that suction power with runtime and weight. That is why we developed a new technology called Dynamic Cyclones. In Eco mode, the system shuts off part of the cyclone path, reducing airflow and improving efficiency. This gives up to 70 minutes of runtime. When you need Boost mode and the full 315 air watts, the other half of the cyclone opens up, allowing maximum airflow through the machine.

The Dyson V16 Piston Animal is equipped with Dyson’s new CleanCompaktor bin which features new dust compression technology (Dyson)

AJ: How does Dyson approach engineering across its different product categories, from vacuum cleaners and air purifiers to hair-care and other technologies? What are the core engineering principles that remain common across these products?

TH: The engineering philosophy that is instilled in every Dyson engineer is to solve problems uniquely and better. For example, with this machine, we identified hair tangling as a problem and looked for a completely different solution, using conical brush bars to eject the hair. Whatever we develop, we take a step back, look at the problem afresh and come up with a new approach that delivers a clear benefit. We never bring something to customers unless it tangibly solves a problem in a way that is better than what they have seen before.