Interview | AI Workloads And Power Constraints Fuel India's Local Cloud Push, Says Utho Cloud CEO
Rising AI workloads, power constraints, and data localisation rules are driving Indian businesses to shift cloud strategies towards cost-efficient, locally hosted infrastructure.
By Anubha Jain
Published : January 22, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Bengaluru: Rapid growth in artificial intelligence and increasing global power constraints are fundamentally reshaping how companies think about cloud infrastructure. While cloud adoption is accelerating across India, many businesses—especially small and mid-sized enterprises—are finding global cloud platforms costly, complex, and difficult to tailor to local needs. As the Indian public cloud market heads toward an estimated $25.5 billion by 2028, the pressure to adopt digital and AI-driven solutions is rising faster than many organisations can comfortably manage.
At the same time, concerns around data security, regulatory compliance, and reliability are becoming more pronounced. Stricter data localisation rules require sensitive financial and personal data to remain within India, while frequent global cloud outages and geopolitical uncertainties have highlighted the risks of relying entirely on overseas infrastructure. Adding to this challenge, AI workloads demand significantly more computing power, placing immense strain on data centres and energy resources. India's data centre capacity has already crossed 1,123 MW, with demand growing at nearly 50 per cent year-on-year. These challenges are driving a clear shift in cloud strategy.
In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Manoj Dhanda, Founder and CEO, Utho Cloud, explained that small and mid-sized Indian enterprises often struggle with high costs, complex pricing models, and operational overhead on global cloud platforms. His venture, which is also India's first indigenous cloud platform—built to help businesses run applications and store data without managing physical servers—aims to address such challenges.
AI growth and power constraints: A strategic opportunity
Manoj Dhanda said rising AI workloads and global power constraints are forcing companies to rethink cloud infrastructure, creating new strategic opportunities for Indian cloud providers.
"AI demands far higher compute density, energy, and cooling, placing strain on large, centralised data centre models. As a result, organisations are rethinking cloud deployment with greater focus on efficiency, regional presence, and cost optimisation. This shift creates a strong strategic opportunity for Indian cloud providers," he added.
"India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity, strengthening its power infrastructure, and operating at significantly lower costs than many global markets. At the same time, enterprises are prioritising data sovereignty, predictable pricing, and low latency—areas where local cloud platforms have a clear advantage. As cloud strategies become more regional and efficiency-driven, Indian providers are well-positioned to evolve from alternatives into strategic partners for modern, AI-led workloads," he further said.
Power-efficient infrastructure for AI workloads
AI workloads require significantly more compute and power than traditional applications, making efficient resource allocation essential. This means dynamically scaling compute, memory, and storage to meet demand without over-provisioning.
Dhanda explained that operationally, the focus is on strong capacity planning, automation, and real-time monitoring to maintain an optimal power–performance balance. By maximising resource utilisation and prioritising locally running workloads, consistent performance can be delivered even under power constraints.
"This approach enables businesses to adopt AI in a cost-effective, reliable, and energy-efficient manner—without adding operational complexity," he said.
Cloud sovereignty and long-term trust
Talking about “cloud sovereignty” and how Indian cloud platforms build long-term trust with enterprises handling sensitive financial and personal data, Dhanda stated that as data localisation rules tighten and concerns around outages and geopolitical risks grow, cloud sovereignty has become a critical priority—especially for businesses handling sensitive financial and personal data.
"Keeping data stored and managed within India provides both regulatory assurance and greater operational stability," he said.
"To earn long-term trust, Indian cloud providers must go beyond data residency by building security and compliance into their infrastructure by design, offering transparent SLAs, continuous monitoring, and clear accountability," he further said, adding that fast, local support further strengthens confidence by ensuring customers know exactly where to turn when issues arise.
"Today, cloud sovereignty is no longer just about where data resides—it is about giving businesses full control, resilience, and trust over their most critical workloads," he added.
Indian cloud providers: Competing, complementing, and specialising
Discussing where Indian cloud providers fit into the ecosystem and what unique value they can offer that global players may not, Dhanda explained that as global cloud providers expand in India, local providers are positioning themselves as essential infrastructure partners rather than alternatives. While hyperscalers focus on the global market, Utho is built for India, prioritising cost efficiency, data sovereignty, and hassle-free operations.
“We compete where it matters most for Indian enterprises—predictable pricing, local compliance, India-optimised performance, and faster decision-making—while also supporting hybrid and multi-cloud setups. Utho offers India-centric economics, smooth migration from any cloud, and constant local support, enabling businesses to grow without complexity or vendor lock-in,” he added.
Scaling cloud infrastructure sustainably in India
India's data centre capacity is expected to multiply several times by 2030. Highlighting the biggest challenges in scaling cloud and data centre infrastructure sustainably, Dhanda revealed that scaling cloud and data centre infrastructure in India faces three key challenges: power availability, energy efficiency, and reliability.
"AI and cloud workloads require constant, high-quality power, while operational costs and environmental impact demand energy-conscious management. Even minor outages can disrupt business operations, making reliability critical. Sustainable growth relies on efficient design, smart resource use, renewable energy, and proactive operations," he said.
He added that Utho Cloud—whose primary customers include startups, MSMEs, SaaS companies, developers, and enterprises—addresses these challenges by removing infrastructure complexity, cost uncertainty, and lack of control. The focus is on fast deployment, resilience, and energy-efficient, AI-ready infrastructure to help Indian businesses scale responsibly and turn cloud adoption into a strategic advantage, he said.
As AI workloads and power constraints increase, Indian companies are increasingly turning to local cloud providers and domestically built data centre infrastructure for better cost control, regulatory alignment, and resilience. This allows businesses to deploy quickly, start small, and scale as needs grow without long-term contracts or infrastructure complexity. As the landscape evolves, Indian cloud players are emerging as key enablers of India’s AI-powered digital future.