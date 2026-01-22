ETV Bharat / technology

Interview | AI Workloads And Power Constraints Fuel India's Local Cloud Push, Says Utho Cloud CEO

Bengaluru: Rapid growth in artificial intelligence and increasing global power constraints are fundamentally reshaping how companies think about cloud infrastructure. While cloud adoption is accelerating across India, many businesses—especially small and mid-sized enterprises—are finding global cloud platforms costly, complex, and difficult to tailor to local needs. As the Indian public cloud market heads toward an estimated $25.5 billion by 2028, the pressure to adopt digital and AI-driven solutions is rising faster than many organisations can comfortably manage.

At the same time, concerns around data security, regulatory compliance, and reliability are becoming more pronounced. Stricter data localisation rules require sensitive financial and personal data to remain within India, while frequent global cloud outages and geopolitical uncertainties have highlighted the risks of relying entirely on overseas infrastructure. Adding to this challenge, AI workloads demand significantly more computing power, placing immense strain on data centres and energy resources. India's data centre capacity has already crossed 1,123 MW, with demand growing at nearly 50 per cent year-on-year. These challenges are driving a clear shift in cloud strategy.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Manoj Dhanda, Founder and CEO, Utho Cloud, explained that small and mid-sized Indian enterprises often struggle with high costs, complex pricing models, and operational overhead on global cloud platforms. His venture, which is also India's first indigenous cloud platform—built to help businesses run applications and store data without managing physical servers—aims to address such challenges.

AI growth and power constraints: A strategic opportunity

Manoj Dhanda said rising AI workloads and global power constraints are forcing companies to rethink cloud infrastructure, creating new strategic opportunities for Indian cloud providers.

"AI demands far higher compute density, energy, and cooling, placing strain on large, centralised data centre models. As a result, organisations are rethinking cloud deployment with greater focus on efficiency, regional presence, and cost optimisation. This shift creates a strong strategic opportunity for Indian cloud providers," he added.

"India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity, strengthening its power infrastructure, and operating at significantly lower costs than many global markets. At the same time, enterprises are prioritising data sovereignty, predictable pricing, and low latency—areas where local cloud platforms have a clear advantage. As cloud strategies become more regional and efficiency-driven, Indian providers are well-positioned to evolve from alternatives into strategic partners for modern, AI-led workloads," he further said.

Power-efficient infrastructure for AI workloads

AI workloads require significantly more compute and power than traditional applications, making efficient resource allocation essential. This means dynamically scaling compute, memory, and storage to meet demand without over-provisioning.

Dhanda explained that operationally, the focus is on strong capacity planning, automation, and real-time monitoring to maintain an optimal power–performance balance. By maximising resource utilisation and prioritising locally running workloads, consistent performance can be delivered even under power constraints.

"This approach enables businesses to adopt AI in a cost-effective, reliable, and energy-efficient manner—without adding operational complexity," he said.