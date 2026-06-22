ETV Bharat / technology

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Was Natural, Not Alien Technology, Scientists Confirm With Radio Scans

It was first spotted on July 1, 2025, by the Asteroid Terrestrial Impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) telescope in Rio Hurtado, Chile. It was photographed by Indian astronomers on July 3, 2025, using the Himalayan Chandra Telescope (HCT) of the Indian Astronomical Observatory (IAO) at Hanle, Ladakh.

An interstellar object refers to any astronomical object, such as an asteroid, a comet, or a rogue planet, that is not gravitationally bound to a star. The 3I/ATLAS, or C/2025 N1, is one such object that visited our solar system from interstellar space.

Hyderabad: Comet 3I/ATLAS created a lot of buzz around the world last year for being only the third known interstellar visitor to our solar system, after comet Borisov (2019) and asteroid Oumuamua (2017). Being an object from outside our solar system, it carried immense importance for astronomers while triggering an interest among the public, some of whom suspected the comet to be an alien spaceship. Radio scans of the object, however, confirm it to be completely natural and free from any otherworldly or alien technology.

Measuring around 440 metres x 5.6 kilometres in size, it passed through Mars’ orbit without posing any threat to Earth. In October 2025, it swung past the red planet, coming within 30 million kilometres of it. Its closest approach to Earth was about 269 million kilometres away. The comet is now more than 1.3 billion kilometres away. It is making its way back to interstellar space and is not expected to make a return. Scientists suspect it could be as old as 11 billion years, which is twice as old as the sun.

RGB composite of the interstellar comet (Image Credits: IIA)

The comet was bigger, faster, older, and brighter than the previously known interstellar objects, and every observation gained widespread reach due to curiosity and a possible alien angle. Some researchers already debunked imaginative theories at the time, with the latest one coming from the SETI Institute.

The researchers claim to have conducted hours of observations in July 2025, soon after the comet was discovered. They searched through a wide range of radio signals and identified nearly 74 million narrow-band radio signals.

The study, published in the Astronomical Journal, removed signals related to human interference or those matching the object's movement, leaving only around 200+ signals. All of these signals reportedly "traced back to technology on the surface of the Earth or our own Earth-orbiting satellites".

Infographic showing the path of comet 3I/ATLAS, the third known interstellar object to enter our Solar System (Credits: ESA)

Co-author Valeria Garcia Lopez of Furman University said that the results show how realistic it is to detect a signal with the technology available today. She added that this is why it is important to keep searching for technosignatures, even from objects that might not be expected to have signals.

SETI’s Sofia Sheikh, the lead author, and her team point out that NASA’s Voyager spacecraft will one day become an extraterrestrial object in neighbouring star systems. "Voyager and similar probes will eventually become interstellar objects in other stellar systems. We thus know that no extrapolation is needed for the idea of interstellar technological objects, as we have a proof by existence," they wrote.