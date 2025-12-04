ETV Bharat / technology

Internet Subscribers In India Up 1.49 pc At 1017.81 Million In Q2: TRAI Data

New Delhi: The total number of Internet subscribers in India increased from 1002.85 million at the end of the April-June quarter (Q1 FY26) to 1017.81 million at the end of the July-September period (Q2 FY26), registering a quarterly growth of 1.49 per cent, data from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed on Wednesday. As per the data, out of 1,070.81 million internet subscribers, the number of Wired Internet subscribers is 44.42 million, and the number of Wireless Internet subscribers is 973.39 million. Meanwhile, the broadband Internet subscriber base increased by 1.63 per cent from 979.71 million at the end of June to 995.63 million at the end of September this year.

The narrowband Internet subscriber base decreased from 23.14 million in the June quarter to 22.18 million at the end of the September quarter. At the same time, wireline subscribers decreased from 47.49 million at the end of the April-June quarter to 46.61 million at the end of the September quarter, with a quarterly rate of decline of 1.84 per cent.