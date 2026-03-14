Instagram To Remove End-To-End Encryption From Direct Messages: Here's How To Export Your Chats
Meta will remove end-to-end encryption from Instagram direct messages on May 8, 2026, allowing the platform to scan message content for moderation and safety purposes.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 8:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta has confirmed that it will discontinue end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for Instagram direct messages (DMs) from May 8, 2026. The decision marks a reversal of a feature Instagram introduced in December 2023, when it offered users the option to enable encrypted chats. Unlike WhatsApp, Instagram's encryption is optional and available only in select regions. This move will allow the platform to access and scan users' private messages.
Why Meta Is Making the Change
Meta has not provided any detailed explanation for the decision. A company spokesperson stated, "Very few people were opting in to end-to-end encrypted messaging in DMs, so we're removing this option from Instagram in the coming months. Anyone who wants to keep messaging with end-to-end encryption can easily do that on WhatsApp."
Moreover, this move also comes amid sustained pressure from governments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, which have been urging technology companies to take greater steps to detect illegal material within private communications.
What Happens to Existing Chats
Meta says affected users will receive in-app notifications ahead of the change. The company is also providing a way for users to download their existing messages and media before May 8. Instagram has noted that some users may need to update their app before the download option becomes available.
How to export your chats from Instagram
Users who have turned on their E2EE on Instagram can follow the steps below to export and download their existing messages:
Step 1: Open your Instagram app.
Step 2: Tap on your profile picture placed at the bottom right corner of Instagram's interface.
Step 3: Select the Menu button (the hamburger icon) at the top-right corner of your Instagram profile.
Step 4: Under the Settings and Activity tab, tap on Accounts Centre.
Step 5: Select Your information and permissions tab.
Step 6: Tap Export your information.
Step 7: Once an external page opens, select Create export.
Step 8: Tap your Instagram profile under Choose a profile.
Step 9: Now select between Export to device and Export to external service.
Under the Export to device option, customise the information, date range, and format (between HTML and JSON) and quality of your data. Once this is done, select Start Export. Meanwhile, under Export to external service, select your preferred external service (like Google Drive, Dropbox, Google Photos, etc), and the duration (how often and how long a user wants to export their Instagram data).
It is worth noting that the changes currently apply only to Instagram. WhatsApp retains its default end-to-end encryption, and Meta has not indicated that this will change. The position of Facebook Messenger is less certain; the platform began rolling out default encryption in 2023, but Meta has not confirmed whether a similar reversal could follow there.