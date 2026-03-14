ETV Bharat / technology

Instagram To Remove End-To-End Encryption From Direct Messages: Here's How To Export Your Chats

Hyderabad: Meta has confirmed that it will discontinue end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for Instagram direct messages (DMs) from May 8, 2026. The decision marks a reversal of a feature Instagram introduced in December 2023, when it offered users the option to enable encrypted chats. Unlike WhatsApp, Instagram's encryption is optional and available only in select regions. This move will allow the platform to access and scan users' private messages.

Why Meta Is Making the Change

Meta has not provided any detailed explanation for the decision. A company spokesperson stated, "Very few people were opting in to end-to-end encrypted messaging in DMs, so we're removing this option from Instagram in the coming months. Anyone who wants to keep messaging with end-to-end encryption can easily do that on WhatsApp."

Moreover, this move also comes amid sustained pressure from governments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, which have been urging technology companies to take greater steps to detect illegal material within private communications.

Screenshot from Instagram Help Center (Image Credit: Instagram Help Center)

What Happens to Existing Chats

Meta says affected users will receive in-app notifications ahead of the change. The company is also providing a way for users to download their existing messages and media before May 8. Instagram has noted that some users may need to update their app before the download option becomes available.

How to export your chats from Instagram

Users who have turned on their E2EE on Instagram can follow the steps below to export and download their existing messages:

Step 1: Open your Instagram app.