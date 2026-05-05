ETV Bharat / technology

Instagram Tests 'AI Creator' Labels For AI Accounts, But Is It Enough To Stop Catfishing Scams?

The Meta-owned photo and video sharing platform is testing a new "AI creator" badge to increase transparency around AI-generated content. The account-level label will allow creators to self-identify as an AI personality, appearing prominently both in profiles and posts. This will be more or less like the "AI info" badges that Meta currently uses on its platform.

Hyderabad: AI catfishing cases on Instagram continue to emerge one after another, where people unknowingly follow an account and subscribe to their exclusive content only to realise months later that the person does not even exist. Only last month, a medical student in the US created a fake AI-generated influencer named 'Emily Hart' to gather significant money, reportedly in lakhs of rupees, in subscriptions to pay for education expenses. This is probably why Instagram is now taking a small step towards addressing this issue.

One noticeable difference between the two badges is the language. While the "AI info" badge indicates that a post "may" have been created or edited with an AI tool, the "AI creator" badge will explicitly mention that all the posts and Reels shared by the account are generated or modified with AI.

However, just like the "AI info" badges, the "AI creator" badge is optional and is at the discretion of the creator, letting them decide whether they want to disclose their account type. Meta promises that using the badge will not affect the reach of the account and only serves as a transparency measure.

Steps to add 'Ai Creator' label (Meta)

It may be difficult for Meta to reliably detect AI-generated content and profiles, which is why both the labels rely on users disclosing the information themselves. Still, AI labels exist on Instagram as a touch of additional information, like Alt Text for images, instead of being a 'Yes' or 'No' prompt.

Instagram says there will no effect on account reach even if a user decides to use the new 'AI Creator' label (Meta)

Creators who use AI face-swap tools and create a fake person from scratch using AI-generated pictures and videos with the intent to scam people may not be inclined to use the new "AI creator" badge. Though using the account label may prove that their account is in good faith and does not exist for catfishing. Still, the ethical implications of the issue remain largely unresolved if people continue to throw money at AI personalities, mistaking them for a real person.