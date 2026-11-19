ETV Bharat / technology

Instagram Lets Users Edit Stories 15 Minutes After Posting And Add Affiliate Links To Reels

Users can now add desired changes to their Instagram Stories within 15 minutes of upload. ( Image Credit: Instagram/mosseri )

Hyderabad: Instagram has announced that it will now let users edit a Story after it has been posted for up to 15 minutes, without losing the views, likes, and other engagement. This eliminates the need for users to delete the entire Story and upload it again. The announcement was made by Instagram's head, Adam Mosseri, via a post on the platform. He said many users had asked for the feature again and again.

Why does this update matter?

Until now, Instagram was behind most social media apps, which already allowed people to edit their posts. Even a small typo, a misplaced sticker or the wrong song meant deleting the Story and starting afresh. Casual users may not mind losing a few views or likes from the first 15 minutes after posting. However, for big creators and brands, every view and reaction counts. Being able to keep that engagement while fixing an error is a real benefit for them. The update makes editing mistakes or applying changes a lot easier without the fear of losing any engagement received on the Story. What can you change? Instagram says users can edit the following items in a posted Story: Text: Correct spelling mistakes or change the wording. Music: Add, remove or swap the background song. Stickers: Add, remove or move stickers. Drawings: Change any drawings on the Story. Anything else on the Story stays the same as it was posted. How to edit a Story?