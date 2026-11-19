Instagram Lets Users Edit Stories 15 Minutes After Posting And Add Affiliate Links To Reels
Instagram now lets all users fix mistakes in their Stories within 15 minutes of posting, and the Story keeps its views, comments, and reactions.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Instagram has announced that it will now let users edit a Story after it has been posted for up to 15 minutes, without losing the views, likes, and other engagement. This eliminates the need for users to delete the entire Story and upload it again. The announcement was made by Instagram's head, Adam Mosseri, via a post on the platform. He said many users had asked for the feature again and again.
Why does this update matter?
Until now, Instagram was behind most social media apps, which already allowed people to edit their posts. Even a small typo, a misplaced sticker or the wrong song meant deleting the Story and starting afresh.
Casual users may not mind losing a few views or likes from the first 15 minutes after posting. However, for big creators and brands, every view and reaction counts. Being able to keep that engagement while fixing an error is a real benefit for them.
The update makes editing mistakes or applying changes a lot easier without the fear of losing any engagement received on the Story.
What can you change?
Instagram says users can edit the following items in a posted Story:
Text: Correct spelling mistakes or change the wording.
Music: Add, remove or swap the background song.
Stickers: Add, remove or move stickers.
Drawings: Change any drawings on the Story.
Anything else on the Story stays the same as it was posted.
How to edit a Story?
Instagram has confirmed that all users will get the feature, but it is being rolled out in stages, so it may not reach everyone at once. Accounts with very high engagement could get it first.
Once it appears on users' accounts, do the following steps to edit a Story:
Step 1: Tap the Story you want to edit.
Step 2: Tap the three-dot menu at the bottom-right corner of your Story.
Step 3: Choose Edit Story and make your changes.
Desired changes in a Story must be done within 15 minutes of upload.
It is worth noting that Edited Stories carry an 'Edited' label, so viewers will know something has changed. Instagram will not show what was altered, nor the original version.
So, brands with large followings may want to be careful before editing a Story that many people have already seen.
Along with editable Stories, Instagram announced new sticker customisation tools, sticker sheets, multi-photo selection updates, and additional background options.
Affiliate Links in Reels and feed posts
This week, Instagram announced a new affiliate links feature that allows creators to earn commissions by embedding trackable product links directly into Reels, feed posts, Stories, DMs, and profile bios. With the Amazon Influencer programme, currently available to US creators, eligible accounts can tag up to 30 products per Reel and 20 per feed post.
Instagram says it does not take a cut of these earnings, and commissions on affiliate links are paid directly by the affiliate partner.
The feature is also available in India, where Flipkart and Myntra are the official affiliate partners. To be eligible for the affiliate programme, a creator must have a public professional account, be at least 18 years old, and fulfil the following requirements to join either brand's programme:
- Reside in India
- Have more than 2,000 followers
- Comply with the brands' affiliate programme terms and conditions.