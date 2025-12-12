Instagram Rolls Out Your Algorithm Feature To Offer Users More Control Over Their Reels
Published : December 12, 2025 at 10:32 AM IST
Hyderabad: Meta-owned Instagram rolled out a new feature called Your Algorithm to provide users with more control over their feeds. This feature uses artificial intelligence (AI) to customise the Reels feed based on the user’s mood and preferences.
The Your Algorithm feature is currently available in the U.S in English and will be launched globally in the coming weeks, as confirmed by Adam Mosseri, Instagram’s head.
While watching reels on Instagram, users will see a small heart-shaped icon with two lines in the top-right corner of their screens. When tapped, users can access the Your Algorithm feature, where Instagram will display topics it believes they are interested in.
The topics include:
- Sports
- Horror movies
- Gym
- Food
- Day in the life
- College football
- Various other category-based interests
Instagram users can now select their preferences using the new tool, enabling the platform to personalise topics with AI. For instance, a screenshot shared on Instagram’s blog page shows that ‘Skateboarding’ has been selected as a preferred topic in the latest Your algorithm feature, which is reflected in the Reels tab.
This indicates that Reels recommendations can be adjusted and will present personalised topics based on users’ preferences.
Instagram also allows users to share their interests on Stories, so that their friends and followers can see what they are interested in.
The Your algorithm feature will currently be visible on the Reels tab, but Instagram has stated that it will also be available on the Explore and Home tabs in the future. With this feature, Instagram users will now have more control over what they see in the Reels tab.
Meta updates account support and security on Instagram and Facebook
Meta recently updated support and security features on Instagram and Facebook. The tech giant introduced a centralised support hub, an AI support assistant, and faster, simpler account recovery features.
The centralised support hub helps users find support tools in one place, where they can report account issues, find answers to their queries using Meta AI, and more.
The AI support assistant guides users during account recovery, setting updates, and profile management.
Additionally, the update allows users to secure their Instagram and Facebook accounts using two-factor authentication and passkeys.