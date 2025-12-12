ETV Bharat / technology

Instagram Rolls Out Your Algorithm Feature To Offer Users More Control Over Their Reels

Instagram users will see a small heart-shaped icon with two lines at the top-right corner of their screens. ( Image Credit: ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Meta-owned Instagram rolled out a new feature called Your Algorithm to provide users with more control over their feeds. This feature uses artificial intelligence (AI) to customise the Reels feed based on the user’s mood and preferences.

The Your Algorithm feature is currently available in the U.S in English and will be launched globally in the coming weeks, as confirmed by Adam Mosseri, Instagram’s head.

While watching reels on Instagram, users will see a small heart-shaped icon with two lines in the top-right corner of their screens. When tapped, users can access the Your Algorithm feature, where Instagram will display topics it believes they are interested in.

The topics include:

Sports

Horror movies

Gym

Food

Day in the life

College football

Various other category-based interests

Instagram users can now select their preferences using the new tool, enabling the platform to personalise topics with AI. For instance, a screenshot shared on Instagram’s blog page shows that ‘Skateboarding’ has been selected as a preferred topic in the latest Your algorithm feature, which is reflected in the Reels tab.

This indicates that Reels recommendations can be adjusted and will present personalised topics based on users’ preferences.