Instagram Rolls Out Restyle Feature, Allowing Users To Edit Stories Using Meta AI
The Restyle feature enables users to change their photos or videos for Instagram stories using preset effects and text prompts.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 11:39 AM IST
Hyderabad: Meta-owned Instagram has introduced a new AI-powered feature, the Restyle feature, on the platform. This feature is powered by Meta AI, which is currently available in Stories and the Edits app. With the help of this feature, users can use many preset effects and make changes to their content using text prompts.
The Restyle feature enables users to add, remove, or change elements in an image or video with a prompt, which is similar to Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, also known as Nano Banana.
The Restyle feature allows users to perform the following tasks:
|Features
|Details
|Remove
|It helps to remove unwanted details from photos and videos.
|Add
|Users can add new elements, like a party hat, sunglasses, or background.
|Change
|The color, mood, or effects of an image or video can be modified.
|Preset Styles
|Pre-built unique styles like “Chrome”, “Balloon”, “Film Noir”, “Watercolor” can be used.
How does the Restyle feature work
The Restyle feature can be accessed once the user uploads a photo or video to their story. Users will see the Restyle button (paint brush icon) in the top-right corner of the editing interface. Once the new feature is accessed, users can either type a text prompt or apply preset effects to their photo or video content.
Meta states that the AI can do everything from removing unwanted details to adding cinematic or artistic effects.
New Restyle tools in @instagram Stories make it easier for you to edit your photos + videos, including new preset effects, the ability to remove unwanted items, and more. pic.twitter.com/cy66p1aq5h— Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) October 23, 2025
To get the most out of the Restyle feature, Instagram suggests users be descriptive in their prompts and mention elements like lighting, composition, subjects, and mood for better results.
How to use the Restyle feature
Image
Step 1: Open the Instagram app.
Step 2: Click on the “+” icon at the bottom of the screen in the main navigation bar (for the old layout).
Click on the “+” icon on the profile picture (for the new layout).
Step 3: Tap the Restyle icon (paint brush icon) placed at the top.
Step 4: Once the feature is accessed, you will see “Add”, “Remove”, “Change”, and several preset effects. A prompt box will also be available at the bottom.
Step 5: You can make changes to the image using these elements.
Step 6: Once the edit is finished, tap “Done”.
In the prompt box, users can type whatever design elements they want to add to their photo or video.
Video
Step 1: Open the Instagram app.
Step 2: Click on the “+” icon at the bottom of the screen in the main navigation bar (for the old layout).
Click on the “+” icon on the profile picture (for the new layout).
Step 3: Click on the Restyle icon (paint brush icon) placed at the top.
Step 4: Make changes to the video using preset effects and text prompts.
Step 5: Tap Done when editing is finished.
Add personalised stickers and share them with friends
Instagram has made it easy to share users’ AI creations. The “Add Yours” sticker now supports Restyled content. With the help of this feature, users can tap on the shared sticker and instantly apply the same AI effect on their photo or video.
It is worth noting that the availability of the feature depends on where Meta AI is active.