Instagram Rolls Out Restyle Feature, Allowing Users To Edit Stories Using Meta AI

The Restyle feature is currently avaiable in Stories and the Edits app. ( Image Credit: Instagram )

Hyderabad: Meta-owned Instagram has introduced a new AI-powered feature, the Restyle feature, on the platform. This feature is powered by Meta AI, which is currently available in Stories and the Edits app. With the help of this feature, users can use many preset effects and make changes to their content using text prompts.

The Restyle feature enables users to add, remove, or change elements in an image or video with a prompt, which is similar to Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, also known as Nano Banana.

The Restyle feature allows users to perform the following tasks:

Features Details Remove It helps to remove unwanted details from photos and videos. Add Users can add new elements, like a party hat, sunglasses, or background. Change The color, mood, or effects of an image or video can be modified. Preset Styles Pre-built unique styles like “Chrome”, “Balloon”, “Film Noir”, “Watercolor” can be used.

How does the Restyle feature work

The Restyle feature can be accessed once the user uploads a photo or video to their story. Users will see the Restyle button (paint brush icon) in the top-right corner of the editing interface. Once the new feature is accessed, users can either type a text prompt or apply preset effects to their photo or video content.

Meta states that the AI can do everything from removing unwanted details to adding cinematic or artistic effects.

To get the most out of the Restyle feature, Instagram suggests users be descriptive in their prompts and mention elements like lighting, composition, subjects, and mood for better results.

How to use the Restyle feature

Step 1: Open the Instagram app.

Step 2: Click on the “+” icon at the bottom of the screen in the main navigation bar (for the old layout).

Click on the “+” icon on the profile picture (for the new layout).