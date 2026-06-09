ETV Bharat / technology

Instagram Rolls Out Long-Awaited Grid Reorder Feature For Profile Customisation

Hyderabad: Meta’s popular social media platform, Instagram, has finally rolled out one of its most requested features, the ability to rearrange posts on a user's profile grid without deleting and reposting content. This update marks a significant shift from the platform's long-standing chronological display, which had frustrated creators and casual users alike for years.

The grid reorder update was announced on Instagram's official Creator account, stating that the feature is "perfect for highlighting your best work or making your profile feel more like you."

How does this feature help users

The Reorder grid feature is designed to give users greater flexibility in shaping their online presence, whether that means curating a particular visual aesthetic, bringing attention to key posts, or simply presenting content in a more intentional order.

Previously, posts on an Instagram profile appeared in reverse chronological order, with the most recent content always shown first. The new "Reorder your grid" feature removes that restriction, allowing users to place any post anywhere on their profile grid, regardless of when it was originally published.

The rollout comes nearly a year after Instagram head Adam Mosseri first teased the functionality, and several years after app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi uncovered a hidden "Edit Grid" feature buried within Instagram's code back in 2022, suggesting the platform had been developing the capability for quite some time.