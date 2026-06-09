Instagram Rolls Out Long-Awaited Grid Reorder Feature For Profile Customisation
Instagram’s new grid reorder feature lets users rearrange profile posts without deleting or reposting, giving creators greater control over their feed’s aesthetic.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta’s popular social media platform, Instagram, has finally rolled out one of its most requested features, the ability to rearrange posts on a user's profile grid without deleting and reposting content. This update marks a significant shift from the platform's long-standing chronological display, which had frustrated creators and casual users alike for years.
The grid reorder update was announced on Instagram's official Creator account, stating that the feature is "perfect for highlighting your best work or making your profile feel more like you."
How does this feature help users
The Reorder grid feature is designed to give users greater flexibility in shaping their online presence, whether that means curating a particular visual aesthetic, bringing attention to key posts, or simply presenting content in a more intentional order.
Previously, posts on an Instagram profile appeared in reverse chronological order, with the most recent content always shown first. The new "Reorder your grid" feature removes that restriction, allowing users to place any post anywhere on their profile grid, regardless of when it was originally published.
The rollout comes nearly a year after Instagram head Adam Mosseri first teased the functionality, and several years after app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi uncovered a hidden "Edit Grid" feature buried within Instagram's code back in 2022, suggesting the platform had been developing the capability for quite some time.
#Instagram is working (again) on the ability to edit the profile grid allowing you to rearrange posts in any order you like 👀— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 3, 2025
ℹ️ They had already worked on this feature at the beginning of 2022, then removed any reference to it around October 2022. https://t.co/meTW7EU5GW pic.twitter.com/r6nR4W6vW0
The demand for profile grid customisation has been a persistent theme among Instagram's user base, particularly among creators and influencers who rely on their profiles as a visual portfolio. The platform's decision to finally make the feature widely available reflects the growing expectation that social media tools should offer the same level of control and personalisation found in dedicated content management platforms.
How to Rearrange Your Instagram Grid
Using the new feature is simple. Here are the steps to achieve the desired results:
Step 1: Open Instagram and navigate to your profile page.
Step 2: Long-press on any post you wish to move.
Step 3: From the menu that appears, tap "Reorder grid."
Step 4: Instagram will open a dedicated editing screen displaying all your posts.
Step 5: Drag and drop posts into your preferred order.
Step 6: Once satisfied, save the changes to update your profile layout.
The changes are applied immediately upon saving, and no content needs to be deleted or re-uploaded in the process.
With the update now live, users have a new tool to shape how their profiles are perceived at a glance. The addition is small but meaningful for anyone who takes their Instagram presence seriously.