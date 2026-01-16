Instagram Expands Reels Translation And Lip-Sync Feature To Five More Indian Languages
Instagram has added five Indian languages and new fonts to its AI-powered Reels translation and lip-sync features to enhance regional accessibility.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta-owned Instagram has rolled out support for five new Indian languages to its AI-powered voice translation and lip-syncing features for Reels. Announced during a House of Instagram event in Mumbai, the new update includes support for Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The feature already supports Hindi, English, Spanish, Portuguese, and more languages.
Instagram Reels is a popular content consumption medium. According to a study conducted by IPSOS, 92 per cent of people who consumed short-format videos considered Instagram Reels as their go-to platform. The expansion of Indian languages for Reels highlights the importance of the Indian market to Meta.
How do these features work?
When uploading or editing a reel on Instagram, creators can choose to turn on Meta AI translations. Once it is enabled, the feature automatically translates the spoken audio from one language to another. The highlight of this feature is that it does not replace the creator’s voice with a robotic dub voiceover. Instead, it retains the sound and tone of the original voice, so that the reel sounds naturally spoken from the same person.
Additionally, there is an optional lip-sync feature as well. When it is turned on, Meta AI adjusts the translated audio to match the creator’s lip and mouth movements, giving the impression that the creator naturally speaks the new language, rather than a simple translation.
These features allow Reels to feel more authentic and easier to connect with, even for those viewers who speak a different language.
How to choose Meta AI translation language for Reels
As a user, if you want to control how Instagram translates Reels, you need to follow the steps given below:
- Step 1: Tap on your Profile icon at the bottom-right
- Step 2: Tap on the hamburger menu icon at the top-right
- Step 3: Scroll down and find 'Language and translations' under the 'Your app and media' section
- Step 4: Tap on 'Translate to' under Reels translations
- Step 5: Select the language you want Instagram Reels to appear in your feed
You can also select languages that you don't want to get translated. Just go back and tap on 'Don't Translate' and then select languages that Meta AI doesn't need to translate for you.
New Indian fonts to Instagram Edits
Apart from AI translations, Instagram has also added new Indian fonts to Edits, the video editing tool. Creators can now use Devanagari and Bengali-Assamese scripts when adding text and captions in reels. Languages like Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and Assamese will now be better represented visually, along with the audio. This update will start rolling out on Android devices in the coming days.
To use new fonts, creators can tap on Text under the editing timeline and then select the Aa icon to navigate fonts. If a creator has already set an Indian script, the fonts will appear next time while editing text by default.