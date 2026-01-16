ETV Bharat / technology

Instagram Expands Reels Translation And Lip-Sync Feature To Five More Indian Languages

Hyderabad: Meta-owned Instagram has rolled out support for five new Indian languages to its AI-powered voice translation and lip-syncing features for Reels. Announced during a House of Instagram event in Mumbai, the new update includes support for Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The feature already supports Hindi, English, Spanish, Portuguese, and more languages.

Instagram Reels is a popular content consumption medium. According to a study conducted by IPSOS, 92 per cent of people who consumed short-format videos considered Instagram Reels as their go-to platform. The expansion of Indian languages for Reels highlights the importance of the Indian market to Meta.

How do these features work?

When uploading or editing a reel on Instagram, creators can choose to turn on Meta AI translations. Once it is enabled, the feature automatically translates the spoken audio from one language to another. The highlight of this feature is that it does not replace the creator’s voice with a robotic dub voiceover. Instead, it retains the sound and tone of the original voice, so that the reel sounds naturally spoken from the same person.

Additionally, there is an optional lip-sync feature as well. When it is turned on, Meta AI adjusts the translated audio to match the creator’s lip and mouth movements, giving the impression that the creator naturally speaks the new language, rather than a simple translation.

These features allow Reels to feel more authentic and easier to connect with, even for those viewers who speak a different language.