ETV Bharat / technology

Instagram Turns Off End-To-End Encrypted Direct Messages: What This Means For Users

Hyderabad: Meta has officially switched off end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for direct messages on Instagram, discontinuing the privacy-focused feature for users globally.

The US tech giant's decision to remove encrypted messaging from the photo- and video-sharing platform came to light in March when it updated its Help Centre page, detailing the removal of the feature effective May 8, 2026.

Meta had always championed E2EE as the golden standard of privacy and spent years expanding encryption across WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram. Not too long ago, Facebook Messenger received default E2EE, just like WhatsApp, while Instagram’s rollout remained limited.

The feature safeguards personal messages from being intercepted by anyone, including the company itself. However, since the encryption no longer protects Instagram DMs, Meta can now technically scan and access message content, including text, photos, videos, and voice notes for moderation, law enforcement compliance, and AI training.

Meta is notifying users to download their encrypted chat history before the feature is fully discontinued, at which point the platform will transition to standard encryption. Unlike end-to-end encryption, this standard model—common to services like Gmail—protects data during transmission but allows the company to access message content for moderation or operational needs when necessary.

Meta said that the decision to remove end-to-end encryption was taken because only a small number of users were actively enabling encrypted chats. However, critics said that privacy tools often see low adoption when it is kept as optional, as users must manually turn them on. Meta, however, directed users towards WhatsApp for E2EE chats.

Meanwhile, child protection groups such as the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children NSPCC welcomed the rollback of E2EE on Instagram DMs, saying encrypted messaging made it difficult to detect harmful activity and child abuse online.