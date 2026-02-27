Instagram’s New Safety Feature To Alert Parents Of Teens’ Repeated Suicide And Self-Harm Searches
Parents will be alerted via email, text, or WhatsApp if teens repeatedly search for suicide or self-harm content within a short period of time.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Instagram will soon start to notify parents using Parental control features on Teen accounts if their teenagers are repeatedly searching for terms related to suicide and self-harm within a short period of time on the social media platform. With the help of this feature, Instagram aims to facilitate early intervention and navigate mental health discussions within supervised accounts. By alerting parents, they will be able to empower their teenagers by providing timely, expert-backed support.
The alert feature will be rolled out to Instagram’s parental supervision tools in the US, the UK, Australia, and Canada next week. It will be available in other regions later this year.
In the coming weeks, @instagram will begin notifying parents if their teen repeatedly tries to search for terms clearly related to suicide or self-harm within a short period of time. The alerts will provide parents with expert resources to help guide sensitive conversations.…— Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) February 26, 2026
How do these alerts work?
Meta highlights that the vast majority of teens do not try to search for suicide and self-harm content on Instagram. However, when such a search is done, the social media platform identifies these phrases and immediately blocks them. It then redirects teenagers to professional resources and local helplines.
The system does not alert parents for a single search to avoid unnecessary panic. Instead, it monitors for repeated attempts made within a short period of time. This will lead to an alert being sent to the teen’s parents.
The alerts will be sent to parents via email, text, or WhatsApp, based on the contact information available. They will also be alerted through an in-app notification as well. When the notification is tapped, parents will be able to view a full-screen message explaining that their teens have been repeatedly searching for terms associated with suicide or self-harm within a short period of time.
Meta mentions that parents will have the option to view expert resources that are designed to help them approach potentially sensitive conversations with their teens.
Future updates
The new alerts feature will initially be launched on Instagram Search first. However, teenagers are increasingly turning to Artificial Intelligence (AI) for emotional support. Meta is now developing similar parental notification features for certain AI experiences. These would inform parents if a teenager attempts to have conversations relating to suicide or self-harm with the platform's AI. The company's AI is already trained to respond to teenagers safely and to signpost appropriate resources when needed. Further details are expected to be shared in the coming months.