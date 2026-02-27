ETV Bharat / technology

Instagram’s New Safety Feature To Alert Parents Of Teens’ Repeated Suicide And Self-Harm Searches

The alert feature will be rolled out in the US, the UK, Australia, and Canada next week. ( Image Credit: Meta Blog )

Hyderabad: Instagram will soon start to notify parents using Parental control features on Teen accounts if their teenagers are repeatedly searching for terms related to suicide and self-harm within a short period of time on the social media platform. With the help of this feature, Instagram aims to facilitate early intervention and navigate mental health discussions within supervised accounts. By alerting parents, they will be able to empower their teenagers by providing timely, expert-backed support.

The alert feature will be rolled out to Instagram’s parental supervision tools in the US, the UK, Australia, and Canada next week. It will be available in other regions later this year.

How do these alerts work?

Meta highlights that the vast majority of teens do not try to search for suicide and self-harm content on Instagram. However, when such a search is done, the social media platform identifies these phrases and immediately blocks them. It then redirects teenagers to professional resources and local helplines.