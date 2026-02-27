ETV Bharat / technology

Instagram’s New Safety Feature To Alert Parents Of Teens’ Repeated Suicide And Self-Harm Searches

Parents will be alerted via email, text, or WhatsApp if teens repeatedly search for suicide or self-harm content within a short period of time.

Instagram’s New Safety Feature To Alert Parents Of Teens’ Repeated Suicide And Self-Harm Searches
The alert feature will be rolled out in the US, the UK, Australia, and Canada next week. (Image Credit: Meta Blog)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : February 27, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Instagram will soon start to notify parents using Parental control features on Teen accounts if their teenagers are repeatedly searching for terms related to suicide and self-harm within a short period of time on the social media platform. With the help of this feature, Instagram aims to facilitate early intervention and navigate mental health discussions within supervised accounts. By alerting parents, they will be able to empower their teenagers by providing timely, expert-backed support.

The alert feature will be rolled out to Instagram’s parental supervision tools in the US, the UK, Australia, and Canada next week. It will be available in other regions later this year.

How do these alerts work?

Meta highlights that the vast majority of teens do not try to search for suicide and self-harm content on Instagram. However, when such a search is done, the social media platform identifies these phrases and immediately blocks them. It then redirects teenagers to professional resources and local helplines.

The system does not alert parents for a single search to avoid unnecessary panic. Instead, it monitors for repeated attempts made within a short period of time. This will lead to an alert being sent to the teen’s parents.

Instagram’s New Safety Feature To Alert Parents Of Teens’ Repeated Suicide And Self-Harm Searches
Instagram will notify parents when repeated searches related terms such as suicide or self-harm is done within a short period of time. (Image Credit: Meta Blog)

The alerts will be sent to parents via email, text, or WhatsApp, based on the contact information available. They will also be alerted through an in-app notification as well. When the notification is tapped, parents will be able to view a full-screen message explaining that their teens have been repeatedly searching for terms associated with suicide or self-harm within a short period of time.

Meta mentions that parents will have the option to view expert resources that are designed to help them approach potentially sensitive conversations with their teens.

Instagram’s New Safety Feature To Alert Parents Of Teens’ Repeated Suicide And Self-Harm Searches
Instagram's alert will contain a full-page message explaining how to approach their teens and have a conversation on these sensitive terms. (Image Credit: Meta Blog)

Future updates

The new alerts feature will initially be launched on Instagram Search first. However, teenagers are increasingly turning to Artificial Intelligence (AI) for emotional support. Meta is now developing similar parental notification features for certain AI experiences. These would inform parents if a teenager attempts to have conversations relating to suicide or self-harm with the platform's AI. The company's AI is already trained to respond to teenagers safely and to signpost appropriate resources when needed. Further details are expected to be shared in the coming months.

Also Read: Nano Banana 2: Google Introduces New AI Image Generation Model That Offers Accurate Visuals Quickly

TAGGED:

INSTAGRAM ALERT FEATURE
HOW INSTAGRAM ALERT FEATURE WORKS
INSTAGRAM
META
INSTAGRAM NEW ALERT FEATURE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.