Instagram Launches Instants App For Sharing Disappearing Photos Like Snapchat. Locket, BeReal
Instagram introduces the Instants app for sharing quick and unedited photos that vanish after 24 hours.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 10:55 AM IST
Hyderabad: Instagram has launched a new standalone app, Instants, for quick photo sharing. With the help of this app, users can take photos with a single tap using the in-app camera. These photos are displayed only once to recipients and are deleted automatically after 24 hours.
The Instants app includes no editing features. However, a user can add only text overlays. It does not support gallery uploads, meaning users cannot upload old photos from their gallery, and only images captured using the in-app camera can be shared. Users can share their images with mutual followers or close friends lists, which sync across Instagram and Instants. The app is available for Android and iOS users in Spain and Italy.
Instants vs Instagram: Difference
Instants differ from Instagram's core features. Instagram focuses on edited, public posts, while Instants emphasises unedited, temporary shares. The app is inspired by apps like Snapchat, Locket, and BeReal. It is worth noting that Meta had previously tested the Instants within Instagram in select regions. However, now it operates independently.
Meta states it is testing multiple versions of the Instants app and will adjust it based on user feedback. Notably, the newly launched app is similar to WhatsApp’s View Once feature.
Instants: Key features and background
Instagram began as a simple photo-sharing service among friends. It later evolved into a platform featuring curated content and influencer engagement. But with the introduction of the Instants app, Instagram returns to basics by enabling real-time, unfiltered sharing.
Instagram Stories provides similar temporary content, which some view as overlapping. BeReal's popularity has fluctuated in recent years. Meta has not announced plans for a wider rollout beyond the initial test markets.
The Instant app's one-tap camera and 24-hour expiry aim to simplify sharing. Close friends lists remain consistent between apps, easing transitions for users.