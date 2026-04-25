ETV Bharat / technology

Instagram Launches Instants App For Sharing Disappearing Photos Like Snapchat. Locket, BeReal

Hyderabad: Instagram has launched a new standalone app, Instants, for quick photo sharing. With the help of this app, users can take photos with a single tap using the in-app camera. These photos are displayed only once to recipients and are deleted automatically after 24 hours.

The Instants app includes no editing features. However, a user can add only text overlays. It does not support gallery uploads, meaning users cannot upload old photos from their gallery, and only images captured using the in-app camera can be shared. Users can share their images with mutual followers or close friends lists, which sync across Instagram and Instants. The app is available for Android and iOS users in Spain and Italy.

Instagram has previously tested Instants within its main app in some countries. (Image Credit: Google Play Store)

Instants vs Instagram: Difference

Instants differ from Instagram's core features. Instagram focuses on edited, public posts, while Instants emphasises unedited, temporary shares. The app is inspired by apps like Snapchat, Locket, and BeReal. It is worth noting that Meta had previously tested the Instants within Instagram in select regions. However, now it operates independently.