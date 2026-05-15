Instagram Launches Instants: A Disappearing Photo Feature For Close Friends
Instagram has launched Instants, a new feature that lets users share real-time, unedited photos with close friends or mutual followers that vanish once viewed.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 10:43 AM IST
Hyderabad: Instagram has introduced Instants, a new photo-sharing feature that lets users send candid, real-time snapshots to their Close Friends or mutual followers. Photos shared via Instants disappear once viewed and cannot be accessed after 24 hours.
Unlike conventional Instagram posts or Stories, photos clicked under the Instants feature cannot be edited before sending, pushing users to share authentic, unfiltered moments as they are captured. Photos must be captured in real time, as uploads from a device's camera roll are not permitted.
Instants is available globally as an Instagram feature and as a standalone app in select countries on iOS and Android.
Introducing Instants: the newest way to share photos in real time with your Close Friends (or mutual followers) that disappear after 24 hours and can’t be edited, so you’re sharing your most authentic moments. You can access Instants through @instagram or the new Instants app.…— Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) May 13, 2026
How does the Instants feature work?
Users can access the Instants camera through a shortcut in the Instagram inbox or via a dedicated Instants app. After clicking a photo, users can choose to share it with either their Close Friends list or followers they mutually follow. A caption can be added, but no other edits are allowed.
Shared Instants appear as a pile of photos in recipients' inboxes and disappear once opened. Recipients can respond with emoji reactions, text replies, or by sending an Instant back.
Key Features
Instagram has built several useful tools into Instants:
- Archive: All shared Instants are saved in a private, user-only archive for up to one year.
- Recap to Stories: Users can compile archived Instants into a recap and share it on Instagram Stories.
- No Screenshots: Recipients are blocked from screenshotting or screen-recording shared Instants.
- Undo: Users can retract an Instant before it is opened, or delete it from their archive to unsend it to friends who have yet to view it.
- Snooze: Users can temporarily pause incoming Instants by holding down the inbox pile and swiping right.
Safety and Parental Controls
Instagram's existing safety tools, including Block, Mute, and Restrict, work on Instants. Only those explicitly chosen by the sender, either Close Friends or mutual followers, can view shared content.
For younger users, Instants is automatically integrated with Instagram's Teen Accounts and Family Centre, requiring no separate parental setup. If a parent already supervises their teen on Instagram, that supervision carries over to Instants automatically.
Teen-specific protections include shared daily time limits that count Instants usage toward a teen's overall Instagram screen time, Sleep Mode that mutes notifications and restricts access between 10 PM and 7 AM by default, and a parent notification will notify the first time a teen downloads the Instants app.