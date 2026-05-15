ETV Bharat / technology

Instagram Launches Instants: A Disappearing Photo Feature For Close Friends

Hyderabad: Instagram has introduced Instants, a new photo-sharing feature that lets users send candid, real-time snapshots to their Close Friends or mutual followers. Photos shared via Instants disappear once viewed and cannot be accessed after 24 hours.

Unlike conventional Instagram posts or Stories, photos clicked under the Instants feature cannot be edited before sending, pushing users to share authentic, unfiltered moments as they are captured. Photos must be captured in real time, as uploads from a device's camera roll are not permitted.

Instants is available globally as an Instagram feature and as a standalone app in select countries on iOS and Android.

How does the Instants feature work?

Users can access the Instants camera through a shortcut in the Instagram inbox or via a dedicated Instants app. After clicking a photo, users can choose to share it with either their Close Friends list or followers they mutually follow. A caption can be added, but no other edits are allowed.