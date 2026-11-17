Instagram Head Adam Mosseri Says Designing App For iPhone Duo Will Be 'Pretty Challenging'
Instagram head Adam Mosseri says making the app work well on Apple's foldable iPhone Duo is hard, as control buttons clash on the closed screen.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: Instagram head Adam Mosseri has admitted that getting the app to work well on Apple's iPhone Duo is harder than it looks. In a thread post, he said it will be "pretty challenging" to make Instagram feel great on the foldable, calling it a "bit of a tricky form factor".
The comment stands out because Apple has itself tagged Instagram as "Made for iPhone Duo".
A clash of buttons
In a separate post, Mosseri pointed to a clear problem. When the Duo is closed, Apple places its navigation buttons along the right-hand edge of the screen. This is the same spot where Instagram keeps the like, comment, and share buttons on Reels. As a result, two sets of controls end up fighting for the same strip of display.
Why must apps rethink their layouts?
The iPhone Duo is Apple's first foldable phone. Its design moves many controls to the right edge instead of the bottom. Apps made for tall 20:9 screens do not always fit this layout neatly.
Early users found that, on the unfolded screen, Instagram sat in the middle with empty space on both sides. When the phone was turned, the controls moved back to the bottom, and the back button jumped to the top-left corner. Stories also did not fill the screen.
Instagram's new update
Instagram has now released a dedicated version of its app for the iPhone Duo. With the phone open, the main feed stretches into a wider layout. Reels play at full size with comments beside them, so the video keeps playing while users read.
The control button now sits in a sidebar. Messages and notifications open in two columns, with the inbox on one side and the chat on the other.
More apps on the way
The wider app list is growing fast. Apple's marketing chief, Greg Joswiak, in an X post said that more than 200,000 apps are now optimised for the iPhone Duo. This is double the 100,000 figure Apple shared earlier this month.
The count covers apps built with the iOS 27.1 SDK or later that fill both displays and use vertical controls in the status bar.
Over 200,000 apps are now optimized for iPhone Duo! That number DOUBLED in just over a week. I’m excited by how quickly developers have embraced iPhone Duo, and I can’t wait to see what they build next.— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) November 16, 2026
The closed phone is still a problem
However, Instagram's update mostly reworks the unfolded screen. When the phone is closed, Stories and Reels keep their usual vertical format. This is where Mosseri first spotted the button clash, and it remains the part of the app that needs the most work.