ETV Bharat / technology

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri Says Designing App For iPhone Duo Will Be 'Pretty Challenging'

Instagram has launched a dedicated app for the iPhone Duo. ( Image Credit: Instagram )

Hyderabad: Instagram head Adam Mosseri has admitted that getting the app to work well on Apple's iPhone Duo is harder than it looks. In a thread post, he said it will be "pretty challenging" to make Instagram feel great on the foldable, calling it a "bit of a tricky form factor".

The comment stands out because Apple has itself tagged Instagram as "Made for iPhone Duo".

A clash of buttons In a separate post, Mosseri pointed to a clear problem. When the Duo is closed, Apple places its navigation buttons along the right-hand edge of the screen. This is the same spot where Instagram keeps the like, comment, and share buttons on Reels. As a result, two sets of controls end up fighting for the same strip of display. Why must apps rethink their layouts? The iPhone Duo is Apple's first foldable phone. Its design moves many controls to the right edge instead of the bottom. Apps made for tall 20:9 screens do not always fit this layout neatly. Early users found that, on the unfolded screen, Instagram sat in the middle with empty space on both sides. When the phone was turned, the controls moved back to the bottom, and the back button jumped to the top-left corner. Stories also did not fill the screen. Instagram's new update