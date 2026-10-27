ETV Bharat / technology

Instagram Tests 90 Minute-Long Horizontal Videos To Challenge YouTube, Once Again

Instagram is testing new product, named Feature, in Brazil and US ( ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal )

Hyderabad: Instagram appears to be trying its hand at long-form videos and competing against YouTube, once again. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Meta-owned photo- and video-sharing platform, on Monday, started testing horizontal videos of up to 90 minutes with select creators in the US.

The new product will reportedly be called Features and targets podcasters, comedians, and other long-form creators. It is also said to come with the ability to redirect viewers from short-form Reels to the full version of the content.

In a statement to THR, Tessa Lyons, VP Product, Instagram, said that creators will be able to link their big horizontal uploads to Reels, allowing users to click on the short vertical video of something like a clip of a podcast and select to watch the full-length video. Instagram application already exists on TV (Instagram) The long videos will be recommended to users on its Explore page along with other areas. As per the report, creators involved in the early test for the new Features product include podcast host and Skims co-founder Emma Grede, beauty and fashion creator Monet McMichael, football content creator Donald De La Haye, and American street interviewer and content creator Preston Rakovsky. This will be the second attempt from Instagram in the long-form video space after the failure of IGTV, which was phased out as the platform shifted its focus to Reels.